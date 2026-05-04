The 2026 Met Gala Proved That Beauty Is Art—Every Glamorous Look We're Swooning Over

There are many glittering red carpet events in a calendar year, but none captures our hearts quite like the Met Gala. On this first Monday of May, celebrities, designers, socialites, and more will descend upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City dressed in fashion’s finest while (mostly) adhering to the event’s theme: Costume Art, in correspondence with the museum’s spring exhibition. The 2026 dress code is simply Fashion Is Art, according to a press release from the Met, and a flood of stars is slowly ascending those revered stairs decked in referential ensembles and custom couture. But we beauty editors are locked in on the makeup, hair, and nail moments that make Met Gala looks stand the test of time.
While the event is primarily a showcase of the greatest modern (and archival) feats in fashion, there is no denying the power a great beauty look has to pull everything together. Sculptural silhouettes and lush fabrics can take a look to the sky, but it’s the painstakingly styled hair moments, dazzling storms of eye shadow, and vivid clouds of blush that land the plane.
Follow along as we detail the beauty looks that turned these stylish celebrities into living, breathing works of art (and keep up with our live reactions to the red carpet as the night goes on). Our Super Bowl is finally here.
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The Best Beauty Looks at the 2026 Met Gala
Doja Cat never shies away from a look, and this year's Met Gala ensemble might be her most glamorous yet. The star embraces a monochromatic look from head to toe—her mocha bronde strands blending effortlessly into her soft matte complexion, dramatic eyeliner moment, and nude lips before trailing into a latex-looking draped gown.
Zoë Kravitz is channeling Wuthering Heights romanticism with her windswept hair and stunning half-up, half-down 'do. To complement her breezy hairstyle and swept-up braids, the actress wore her eyebrows fluffy. In a painterly finish, Kravitz's cheeks and lips are flushed with terracotta pink, and her eyes are defined with a thin black line that wraps around her inner corner.
Charli XCX took her signature barely there smoky eye and amped it up with a swipe of plum eyeliner in her lower waterline. Her nude lip completes her diffused, cool-toned glam with cool-girl flair, and she finished the look with a voluminous half-up, half-down 'do.
Chase Sui Wonders looks angelic in her breezy lilac gown and sculptural updo. The former Who What Wear cover star kept her makeup classic with a smattering of champagne shimmer eye shadows and mauve lips to let her swooping hairstyle do the talking.