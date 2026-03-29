It's True: Fashion People Are Swapping Their Loafers and Ballet Flats for This Divisive Trainer Trend

If you’re a regular Who What Wear UK reader, you’ll know we love nothing more than to dissect the trainer trends shaping the zeitgeist at any given moment. From the enduring appeal of the Adidas Samba and Gazelle to more fashion-forward silhouettes( think of the Vibram 5Finger or gorpey-Salomon’s), the trainer trends we’ve not covered are few and far between.
As much as we've delved into, there’s one Frankenstein-esque shape properly left to unpack: the Mary Jane Trainer. Sitting squarely in the hybrid trainer camp, this shoes which blends the timeless sophistication of a Mary Jane (it is French after all!), in a trainer's endless cushioned comfort, has never been more popular.
From Dua Lipa taking her icy silver Puma Speedcat ballet flats to a pilates class in Aus, to Iris Law pairing her array of shapes with everything from teal blue shorts and lace capris. Having invested in a style myself (The Satin Puma Speedcat Ballet’s had my name all over them!), I kept hitting the wall when deciphering how exactly to style them.
In a bid to get the most out of my newest investment buy, I did what I typically tend to do when in a fashion conundrum: turn to the stylish dressers on my social media feed for some outfit insperation. And, as expected, they delivered. Whether they were creating easy synergy through matching colourways or adding a pattered pop of visual interest to loose, pared-back denim styles, I was instantly inspired after realising Mary Jane trainers couldn’t be easier to style. Having surged in popularity on Google this week (they’re up 200% week on week), I realised you too might have recently invested and are facing the same issue as I, so it makes sense to bring the solution straight to you.
Scroll down to discover three Mary Jane trainer outfit ideas below, and of course, a few tips on how to make them look chic in spring 2026.
1. Mary Jane Trainers + Waisted Shirt + Jeans
Style Notes: If you're after to way to add a point of difference to your staple "jeans-and-nice-top" formula, a pair of pattered Mary Jane trainers is an easy win. Infusing the look with the a playful essence, the bring comfortable personality to even the most pared back outfits.
Shop the Look:
Róhe
Gathered Cotton T-Shirt
The chic cinched waist makes this tee work hard even without the addition of Mary Jane trainers.
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
My go to pair of loose jeans.
UGG
Quill Ballet Trainer
I'll be swapping the cow print for this elevated taupe offering from UGG instead.
1. Mary Jane Ballet Trainers + Polka Dot Windbreaker + Bermuda's
Style Notes: One for the eclectic dressers amoungst us, and easy way to style in leaning into the matchy-matchy vibe popular right now. Keeping is casual with dark wash Bermudas you can easily dress this look up with satin trousers or a maxi skirt.
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MANGO
Dots Bomber Jacket - Women
Smaller dots always look far more expensive to me.
MANGO
Mid-Rise Denim Bermuda Jorts
Find me a chicer pair of denim Bermudas I dare you.
adidas Originals
Taekwondo Mei Ballet Trainers
This pair has been all over my social media feed as of late.
3. Mary Jane Trainer + Windbreaker + Capris
Style Notes: Pairing two spring's biggest trends (a funnel neck technical jacket and capri leggings), Ruby Lyn uses her Mary Jane trainers to breathe new life into her look. Removing the detachable straps for a cleaner finish, the blue colourway adds a welcome hit of vibrancy, elevating the entire outfit with minimal effort.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Funnel Neck Parka Jacket
With all the functionality of a windbreaker, finished with an on-trend funnel-neck this tan jacket from Whistles is making a bid to become your next spring jacket.
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Crop 17" - Black
I have yet to find a comfier, softer pair of capris!
Adidas
Samba Jane Ballet Trainers
I'll be swapping Rubys Adidas for this viral pair instead.