7 Wedge-Sandal Outfits I'm Suddenly Seeing Everywhere

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Women wearing wedge sandal outfits for spring.
(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe; @fiahamelijnck; @_livmadeline)
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The warm weather has finally arrived, and with that comes a slew of new trends to try. Experimenting with trends in the spring and summer is a true indicator of style because there are fewer layers to work with. This is where a chic pair of shoes comes in to do the heavy lifting in an outfit. As someone who is chronically online, I've noticed a shoe style that is very '90s coded returning to the scene. Fashion people love it, and I have to admit I'm one of them. Wedge sandals are taking over for spring and summer.

While on my daily scrolls, I've seen a few wedge-sandal outfits that are perfect for spring and summer. There's a look for almost every personal aesthetic, from sporty chic to minimalist. Keep scrolling for outfits that will inspire you to wear a pair of wedge sandals.

Simple But Stylish

Sometimes, less really is more. I'm in the camp of sticking to the basics during the warmer months, so this outfit is perfect for those of you who do the same. Simple blue jeans and a white tank with a pair of black wedges work for so many occasions. Whether you're running errands or meeting up with friends, it's an easy ensemble to put together. If you like a pop of red but still want to stay cool, wear a short-sleeve button-down in the vibrant hue. This is a great outfit for the Fourth of July. It's not cheesy—just chic.

A woman wearing red short sleeve button-down, white tank top, dark-wash denim jeans, and black wedge sandals.

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

All Black Can't Go Wrong

All-black outfits sound counterintuitive for spring and summer, but I, for one, love an all-black outfit. It's cool and laid-back. If you want to make your wedge sandals look a bit dressier, try wearing a black cropped top with a pair of black trousers. You don't have to keep the entire look all black if you don't want to. You can always add a satin scarf around your waist or even as a hair accessory or add a bag in a contrasting color. I prefer to see it through with an all-black look, but to each their own.