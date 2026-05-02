The warm weather has finally arrived, and with that comes a slew of new trends to try. Experimenting with trends in the spring and summer is a true indicator of style because there are fewer layers to work with. This is where a chic pair of shoes comes in to do the heavy lifting in an outfit. As someone who is chronically online, I've noticed a shoe style that is very '90s coded returning to the scene. Fashion people love it, and I have to admit I'm one of them. Wedge sandals are taking over for spring and summer.
While on my daily scrolls, I've seen a few wedge-sandal outfits that are perfect for spring and summer. There's a look for almost every personal aesthetic, from sporty chic to minimalist. Keep scrolling for outfits that will inspire you to wear a pair of wedge sandals.
Simple But Stylish
Sometimes, less really is more. I'm in the camp of sticking to the basics during the warmer months, so this outfit is perfect for those of you who do the same. Simple blue jeans and a white tank with a pair of black wedges work for so many occasions. Whether you're running errands or meeting up with friends, it's an easy ensemble to put together. If you like a pop of red but still want to stay cool, wear a short-sleeve button-down in the vibrant hue. This is a great outfit for the Fourth of July. It's not cheesy—just chic.
Everlane
The Boxy Shirt in Linen
Nordstrom
Everyday Cotton Rib Tank
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
St. Agni
Leather Wedge Thong Sandals
All Black Can't Go Wrong
All-black outfits sound counterintuitive for spring and summer, but I, for one, love an all-black outfit. It's cool and laid-back. If you want to make your wedge sandals look a bit dressier, try wearing a black cropped top with a pair of black trousers. You don't have to keep the entire look all black if you don't want to. You can always add a satin scarf around your waist or even as a hair accessory or add a bag in a contrasting color. I prefer to see it through with an all-black look, but to each their own.