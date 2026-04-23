The Only 7 Shoe Trends People With Good Taste Will Be Styling This Summer

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Collage of women wearing summer 2026 shoe trends.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa; @hannahlewisstylist; @courtneygrow; @morganstewart; @kelseymerritt)
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Summer, is that you? As the season rapidly approaches, the fashion set is already styling plenty of spring-to-summer looks that are giving us a peek into what next-season style will look like. One thing is becoming abundantly clear: A number of specific shoes are early favorites, and coupled with how the runways and market have been trending, I can say with certainty there are seven summer shoe styles coming out on top right now.

You can expect these to be the shoes worn by the chicest women from now through September, so if you want to know what the season's A+ outfits will look like, these seven warm-weather shoe trends are set to be their foundations. Cool style for summer 2026 means embracing one, if not several, of the below shoe trends, from a fresh take on heeled thong sandals to the number one sneaker style to know and the statement sandals everyone will pack on vacation.

The Top Summer 2026 Shoe Trends

1. Wedge Thong Sandals

Fashion influencer wearing the wedge flip-flop trend.

(Image credit: @angelafink)

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2. Air Sneakers

Kelsey Merritt wearing a pair of Jimmy Choo lace sneakers.

(Image credit: @kelseymerritt)

Shop the Trend