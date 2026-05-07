As someone who is constantly on top of the latest nail trends, I always look forward to summer manicures. It's a time when people like to go a little bit bolder with colors and more playful with designs. And although I personally prefer neutral nails, I can't help but cave to the influence that comes with warmer weather.
One trend I'm already seeing take off is revamped French manicures, and honestly, I'm not mad at it. There's something undeniably chic about taking a classic manicure and giving it a refresh in a way that feels fun but also elevated. And the good thing about French manicures in particular is that there are hundreds of ways to make them work for various occasions. Maybe you're headed on a beachy getaway or perhaps you're headed to a big city. Maybe you need nails for your next night out or you're seeking something more elegant for a special occasion.
No matter what's inspiring your next mani just know you can't go wrong with these. But if you're running out of ideas, don't fret. Below you'll find 18 summer-inspired French tip ideas that you'll want to send to your nail tech as things heat up.
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