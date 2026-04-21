If there’s one thing I’ve learned from spending too much time scrolling what the most stylish people I know are wearing, it’s this: Trends don’t show up overnight; they quietly build over time. With my job, I have the front-row seat to watching a trend go from the runways to my social media feeds and finally to seeing all my friends wearing it. And right now, there’s a very specific set of pieces that keep popping up ahead of summer, whether I’m walking through my favorite NYC neighborhoods or double-tapping my way through Instagram.
What’s interesting about this batch of trends is how wearable they all feel. There’s a little bit of bohemian energy, a touch of sport, and just enough nostalgia to make everything feel familiar but still new. Below, the summer 2026 trends that are already in rotation—and only about five minutes away from blowing up.
Paisley Print
On a recent call at Who What Wear HQ, everyone was in agreement on one print that is set to define summer 2026, and that would be the paisley, bandana print we all grew up with. It's simple, but it gets the point across that summer is finally here.
Lost Pattern
Paisley Silk Bandana Scarf
ETRO
Paisley-Print Silk-Twill Top
Flowy Pants
If you're tired of wearing short shorts, this pant trend is equally perfect for hot summer days and twice as flattering. The current thrill over bohemian style brought these pants back, and they're sure to stick around.
Bare Stockholm
Zoe Pants
Free People
Beach Bold Pant Set
Bohemian Dresses
Speaking of boho chic, if you're looking for a summer dress, make sure it gives off the same vibes as Chloé's effortless runway looks. The more bohemian a dress is, the better.
Free People
A Masterpiece Maxi Dress
Dôen
Paloma Lace-Trimmed Floral-Print Silk-Chiffon Mini Dress
Sporty Shorts
Basketball shorts are back, and whether you choose long or short styles, you're guaranteed to have the perfect off-duty look ahead of the season.