This Fall, Say Goodbye to Ballerinas Because This New Flat-Shoe Trend Is Taking Its Place

While perennially popular, the cult around classic ballet flats might be (ever so slightly) waning. There's no question that flat shoes will continue to remain on top for all of 2025, but as far as this fall is concerned, I already have the intel on the next It flats that are set to take the place of our beloved ballerinas. Enter derby shoes. Not quite as formal as loafers or oxfords but with more sophistication than your average ballet flats, derby shoes are the surprising new style that's just right for a dose of everyday polish.
In his debut Celine spring 2026 collection, Creative Director Michael Rider sent model after model down the runway wearing derby shoes. At first glance, the shoes appeared to be regular flats with their slim soles and glove-like fits, but upon closer inspection turned out to feature lace-up details. They arrived in black, white, and bright cherry-red hues, styled with billowing trousers and shift dresses, always with a layer of ankle socks to give extra dimension. The collection struck a balance between preppy and bourgeois and the fashion set was immediately abuzz about the house's fresh direction, which tells me that this is one shoe trend everyone will be paying close attention to.
As for how to wear them, well, these aren't the shoes to wear with Capris or skinny pants, but instead with with jeans, relaxed trousers, and maxi skirts, which is how I expect to see fashion people wearing them once fall arrives. Ahead, see how derby shoes appeared on the Celine runway, and then shop our picks of the trend if you want to be ahead of the curve.
Derby Shoes on the Runway
Shop the Trend
Lemaire
Leather Lace-Up Derby Loafers
Just imagine these with billowing cream trousers. Chic.
Mansur Gavriel
Oxford Ballerina
The slim-soled silhouette is as close to a ballet flat as you can get.
Kenneth Cole
Justice Square Toe Oxford
Snag this affordable pair on Nordstrom now before it catches on (and starts selling out).
ZARA
Derby Sneakers
With an appetite for retro 1970s-inspired track-and-field sneakers, it's only a matter of time until derby sneakers like these catch on too.
Seychelles
Curtsy Loafer
Prettier than loafers but more elevated than your average ballerinas.
Vivaia
Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina
If Charli XCX and Bella Hadid are both on board…
Aeyde
Black Isla Nappa Leather Derbys
PSA that the Ssense sale section is especially good right now.
Camper
Casi Myra
These laces are very directional.
Jeffrey Campbell
Zahra Woven Derby
The woven texture makes them perfect to bridge the summer-to-fall gap.
Repetto
White Lucien Ballet Loafers
The French knew what they were doing here.
More Flat Shoes We're Eyeing for Fall
Reformation
Kaylee Loafers
ZARA
Open Toe Slingback Shoes
Shopbop
Schutz Courtney Flats
Sperry
Slim Boat Shoes
Tory Burch
Boat Shoes
Jamie Haller
The Boat Loafers
Sperry X J.crew
Authentic Original Two-Eye Boat Shoes in Roughout Suede
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.