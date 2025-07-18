This Fall, Say Goodbye to Ballerinas Because This New Flat-Shoe Trend Is Taking Its Place

Celine spring 2026 runway
(Image credit: Celine)
By
published
in News

While perennially popular, the cult around classic ballet flats might be (ever so slightly) waning. There's no question that flat shoes will continue to remain on top for all of 2025, but as far as this fall is concerned, I already have the intel on the next It flats that are set to take the place of our beloved ballerinas. Enter derby shoes. Not quite as formal as loafers or oxfords but with more sophistication than your average ballet flats, derby shoes are the surprising new style that's just right for a dose of everyday polish.

In his debut Celine spring 2026 collection, Creative Director Michael Rider sent model after model down the runway wearing derby shoes. At first glance, the shoes appeared to be regular flats with their slim soles and glove-like fits, but upon closer inspection turned out to feature lace-up details. They arrived in black, white, and bright cherry-red hues, styled with billowing trousers and shift dresses, always with a layer of ankle socks to give extra dimension. The collection struck a balance between preppy and bourgeois and the fashion set was immediately abuzz about the house's fresh direction, which tells me that this is one shoe trend everyone will be paying close attention to.

As for how to wear them, well, these aren't the shoes to wear with Capris or skinny pants, but instead with with jeans, relaxed trousers, and maxi skirts, which is how I expect to see fashion people wearing them once fall arrives. Ahead, see how derby shoes appeared on the Celine runway, and then shop our picks of the trend if you want to be ahead of the curve.

Derby Shoes on the Runway

Celine Spring 2026 model on the runway wearing the derby shoe trend

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine Spring 2026 model on the runway wearing the derby shoe trend

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine Spring 2026 model on the runway wearing the derby shoe trend

(Image credit: Celine)

Shop the Trend

Leather Lace-Up Derby Loafers
Lemaire
Leather Lace-Up Derby Loafers

Just imagine these with billowing cream trousers. Chic.

Oxford Ballerina - Black
Mansur Gavriel
Oxford Ballerina

The slim-soled silhouette is as close to a ballet flat as you can get.

Justice Square Toe Oxford
Kenneth Cole
Justice Square Toe Oxford

Snag this affordable pair on Nordstrom now before it catches on (and starts selling out).

Derby Sneakers
ZARA
Derby Sneakers

With an appetite for retro 1970s-inspired track-and-field sneakers, it's only a matter of time until derby sneakers like these catch on too.

Curtsy Loafer
Seychelles
Curtsy Loafer

Prettier than loafers but more elevated than your average ballerinas.

Vivaia, Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina
Vivaia
Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerina

If Charli XCX and Bella Hadid are both on board…

Black Isla Nappa Leather Derbys
Aeyde
Black Isla Nappa Leather Derbys

PSA that the Ssense sale section is especially good right now.

Casi Myra
Camper
Casi Myra

These laces are very directional.

Zahra Woven Derby
Jeffrey Campbell
Zahra Woven Derby

The woven texture makes them perfect to bridge the summer-to-fall gap.

White Lucien Ballet Loafers
Repetto
White Lucien Ballet Loafers

The French knew what they were doing here.

More Flat Shoes We're Eyeing for Fall

Reformation Kaylee Loafers
Reformation
Kaylee Loafers

Open Toe Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Open Toe Slingback Shoes

Schutz Courtney Flats
Shopbop
Schutz Courtney Flats

Sperry Slim Boat Shoes
Sperry
Slim Boat Shoes

Tory Burch Boat Shoes
Tory Burch
Boat Shoes

Jamie Haller the Boat Loafers
Jamie Haller
The Boat Loafers

Sperry® X J.crew Authentic Original Two-Eye Boat Shoes in Roughout Suede
Sperry X J.crew
Authentic Original Two-Eye Boat Shoes in Roughout Suede

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat

Leather-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Leather-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats

Explore More:
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

Latest
  • Collage of jewelry-embellished shoes
    Did Foot-Jewelry Shoes Just Become the Biggest Trend of 2025?

    Anklets and toe rings are on hiatus.

  • one model wears light blue skirt set! one wears white skirt and light weight sweater.
    I Can’t Keep These Free People Finds To Myself—27 I’m Freaking Out Over

You might also like
View More ▸