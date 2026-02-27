The 7 Shoe Trends Defining Spring 2026 Style

a photo of Morgan Stewart wearing cap-toe Chanel pumps and a photo of three Proenza Schouler eel-printed high-vamp heels featuring the biggest spring 2026 shoe trends
(Image credit: @morganstewart; @anna__laplaca)
It was already many months ago when we made our predictions as to which spring 2026 shoe trends will become the most noteworthy, and while our runway predictions are never far off, the overall look of spring is beginning to take shape which means its time to revisit the season's top footwear—and what's actually resonating IRL.

While the runways at Chanel, Prada, and Fendi, among others, offered us the first glimpses at what would become the season's defining shoes, the fashion set is already styling many of these early favorites with their spring looks, so we can finally say with certainty that the seven styles below are clearly on top right now.

The Top Spring 2026 Shoe Trends:

1. High Vamps

The chicest shoe choice you can make in 2026 is a high vamp. Whether flats or pumps, the silhouette brings a cool modern feel to just about anything, from classic jeans to a cocktail dress.

a Toteme model walks the spring 2026 runway wearing a black knitted dress with white high-vamp heels

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Toteme)

three pairs of eel-printed high-vamp Proenza Schouler pumps

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

2. Cap-Toe Shoes

Two-tone shoes have long been a signature at Chanel, but with Matthieu Blazy's modern spin for spring, they're quickly becoming as sought-after as they are timeless.

a detail image showing a pair of two-tone Chanel mules on the spring/summer 2026 runway during Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Chanel)

Morgan Stewart wearing a red windbreakers, lace-trim slip skirt, and cap-toe pumps

(Image credit: @morganstewart)

3. Hybrid Sneakers

Sneakerinas, Mary Jane sneakers, "air" sneakers—spring 2026 is getting an influx of sneaker trends that are anything but traditional.

a detail image showing a pair of grey hybrid sneakers on the Fendi spring 2026 runway during Milan Fashion Week

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Fendi)

a pair of white Celine lace-up ballet flats

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)