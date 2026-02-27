It was already many months ago when we made our predictions as to which spring 2026 shoe trends will become the most noteworthy, and while our runway predictions are never far off, the overall look of spring is beginning to take shape which means its time to revisit the season's top footwear—and what's actually resonating IRL.
While the runways at Chanel, Prada, and Fendi, among others, offered us the first glimpses at what would become the season's defining shoes, the fashion set is already styling many of these early favorites with their spring looks, so we can finally say with certainty that the seven styles below are clearly on top right now.
The Top Spring 2026 Shoe Trends:
1. High Vamps
The chicest shoe choice you can make in 2026 is a high vamp. Whether flats or pumps, the silhouette brings a cool modern feel to just about anything, from classic jeans to a cocktail dress.
Jude
Leather Pumps
Le Monde Béryl
Babouche Leather Pump
Tony Bianco
Bianca Flats
COS
Square-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes
Jeffrey Campbell
Fathom Flat
COS
Minimal Leather Ballet Flats
2. Cap-Toe Shoes
Two-tone shoes have long been a signature at Chanel, but with Matthieu Blazy's modern spin for spring, they're quickly becoming as sought-after as they are timeless.
Chanel
Slingbacks
Tory Burch
Cap Toe Mary Jane Pump
MARGAUX
The Elise Cap-Toe
L'AGENCE
Garlan Pointed Cap Toe Kitten Heel Pump
3. Hybrid Sneakers
Sneakerinas, Mary Jane sneakers, "air" sneakers—spring 2026 is getting an influx of sneaker trends that are anything but traditional.