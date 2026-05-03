Fashion People in Paris Know These Summer Shoe Trends Are Key to a Well-Styled Look

These flats are perfect.

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French girl spring and summer outfits
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Simply put, fashion people in Paris are chic. Period. There's a reason why we turn to this set for continuous style inspiration with that je ne sais quoi approach to dressing. I recently shared the elevated basics Parisians are wearing to look chic this spring and summer. Next up, I thought I'd round up the specific shoe trends I'm spotting on my favorite fashionable follows.

Below is the list (along with visuals) highlighting everything from a key flat shoe trend to the sandals du jour. Each shoe style is elevated and effortless (two words often used to describe French style). Yes, they're certainly the key to completing a well-styled and modern, Parisian-inspired look. Oh, and I also found a range of options for all of these trends if you want to add any to your wardrobe.

The Shoe Trends French People Wear

Flip-Flops

French girl spring and summer outfits

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Obviously, flip-flops made the list. Whether it's a flat or heeled version, Parisians are styling them with skirts, shorts, trousers, skirts, dresses, and jeans (basically everything).