Below is the list (along with visuals) highlighting everything from a key flat shoe trend to the sandals du jour. Each shoe style is elevated and effortless (two words often used to describe French style). Yes, they're certainly the key to completing a well-styled and modern, Parisian-inspired look. Oh, and I also found a range of options for all of these trends if you want to add any to your wardrobe.
The Shoe Trends French People Wear
Flip-Flops
Obviously, flip-flops made the list. Whether it's a flat or heeled version, Parisians are styling them with skirts, shorts, trousers, skirts, dresses, and jeans (basically everything).