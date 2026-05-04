Our Live Reactions to All the Major Moments on the 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet

<p id="elk-f99a8e90-f438-4d43-901f-fa199a715bc2">Happy Met Gala Monday to all who celebrate! We're IRL at The Mark Hotel to get the first glimpse at the attendees as they head for the red carpet. Be sure to catch all of the candid moments we capture on <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.instagram.com/whowhatwear/" target="_blank">Who What Wear's Instagram</a>.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout " data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-0689f468-6155-4ecf-9808-bd15d3453d37"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:850px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:149.88%;"><img id="aq5dMB2ZFmMtDUVUThsWm4" name="the mark" alt="The Mark Hotel entrance before he 2026 Met Gala" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/aq5dMB2ZFmMtDUVUThsWm4.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="850" height="1274" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><div class="credit">(Image credit: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/whowhatwear/" target="_blank">@whowhatwear</a>)</div></figure>