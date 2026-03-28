No, Not Loafers—The '90s Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans, Leggings and Dresses Right Now

We know that clothing trends tend to move at the speed of light, but I’ve always found that shoes typically take a more leisurely path. Every so often, though, styles we’d once written off as “dated” make a sudden resurgence, and then they're everywhere. As we quietly head into spring (apparently!), everywhere I look, there's one ‘90s shoe trend breaking through the noise. Promising to add a sophisticated edge to our new-season capsule? The thong heel.
The humble flip-flop's dressed-up sister, thong heels have emerged victorious in spring 2026. With a minimalist Y-shaped strap, fashion's chicest dresses are opting for the barely there silhouette to add a casually pared-back finish to their looks. For spring/summer 2026, the runways were filled with toe-baring designs in both wedge and kitten-heel form.
From brown croc kitten heels at Christopher Esber to eclectic furry iterations at Gucci, designers dived headfirst into the trend. And naturally, the street-style set is never far behind. From Hailey Bieber's minimalist style (finished with polka-dot capri leggings and a staple black top) to Kendall Jenner's elevated leather platforms, I'm seeing thong sandals paired with everything this season: think billowing dresses, tiered skirts and, of course, every iteration of jeans around.
But don't just take my word for it; the data backs it up. Searches for "thong heels" are up 40% this month on Google, and I predict it's a shoe trend that will be everywhere by the time summer hits. Scroll down to shop my pick of the best pairs.
Shop Thong Heels:
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Camel Forever Comfort Round Toe Leather Toe Post Heels
These are designed to be super comfy.
ASOS DESIGN
Harlow Toe Thong Wedge Sandals
Pair with a capris and a blouse for a casual day out.
MANGO
Strappy Heeled Sandals
The square toe adds a modern edge.
Gucci
Vittoria Thong
The curved heel! The delicate logo embossing! This Gucci pair has jumped straight to the top of my wish list.
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal
Also available in black.
Tony Bianco
Krista Kitten Heel Toe Thong Sandals
This heel height is more than manageable.
Anthropologie
Thong Kitten Heels
These suede sandals also come in tan and olive.
Mint Velvet
Betty Black Leather Flip Flop Heels
With satin sheen to the leather, these square-toe mules are stunning.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Heel Sandals With Toe Divider
This Massimo Dutti pair have a a thin wedge heel, and I'm slightly obsessed.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.