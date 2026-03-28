No, Not Loafers—The '90s Shoe Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans, Leggings and Dresses Right Now

From Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber to the style set, all the chicest dressers are opting for one shoe style in 2026. Scroll to discover which.

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Two fashion people and Hailey Bieber were the thong heel trend spring 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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We know that clothing trends tend to move at the speed of light, but I’ve always found that shoes typically take a more leisurely path. Every so often, though, styles we’d once written off as “dated” make a sudden resurgence, and then they're everywhere. As we quietly head into spring (apparently!), everywhere I look, there's one ‘90s shoe trend breaking through the noise. Promising to add a sophisticated edge to our new-season capsule? The thong heel.

ingridedvinsen

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

The humble flip-flop's dressed-up sister, thong heels have emerged victorious in spring 2026. With a minimalist Y-shaped strap, fashion's chicest dresses are opting for the barely there silhouette to add a casually pared-back finish to their looks. For spring/summer 2026, the runways were filled with toe-baring designs in both wedge and kitten-heel form.

Christopher Esber Spring Summer 2026, Ready to Wear

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

From brown croc kitten heels at Christopher Esber to eclectic furry iterations at Gucci, designers dived headfirst into the trend. And naturally, the street-style set is never far behind. From Hailey Bieber's minimalist style (finished with polka-dot capri leggings and a staple black top) to Kendall Jenner's elevated leather platforms, I'm seeing thong sandals paired with everything this season: think billowing dresses, tiered skirts and, of course, every iteration of jeans around.

Hailey Bieber is seen in SoHo on June 21, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But don't just take my word for it; the data backs it up. Searches for "thong heels" are up 40% this month on Google, and I predict it's a shoe trend that will be everywhere by the time summer hits. Scroll down to shop my pick of the best pairs.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.