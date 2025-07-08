It's True: I’m Swerving Shorts and Jeans for the Pretty Dress Trend I Keep Seeing on French Fashion People

I don’t know about you, but I’m absolutely loving the weather right now. Sure, last week teetered into being a little too hot, and yes, it did rain yesterday (classic), but overall, the UK has been serving up a rare streak of consistent sunshine recently—and I am fully here for it. That said, dressing for a hot British summer is a different story. Jeans are out of the question for me, and while I love a good shorts moment, they don't always feel office-appropriate. Enter the one piece I can always rely on: the dress.

If you're a regular reader around here, this won’t come as breaking news. I don't pretend to be an expert on everything, but when it comes to dresses, I know my stuff. They’re the backbone of my wardrobe all year round, largely due to how easy they are to simply throw on and go, while also being polished and appropriate for almost every event out there, from date nights to meetings and weekends to weddings. In fact, just this week I was editing down my summer dress collection when I spotted a clear pattern. Nearly every piece I was reaching for had one detail in common: broderie anglaise.

Yes, broderie. That pretty, timeless fabric with a touch of French charm. It’s a detail that is always floating around in some form, but right now, it’s definitely having a particularly noteworthy moment. You’ve probably seen it most on delicate blouses and pretty tops, worn by the Parisian fashion set with white jeans or cut-off denim shorts, but this season, it’s all about the broderie dress—and I’m very much on board. And whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist at heart, there’s a broderie anglaise dress out there right now that will fit seamlessly into your summer wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) the styles I’m loving for summer 2025. Trust me, your hot-weather wardrobe will thank you for it.

The Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses, Listed

Shop the Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses:

Shop the Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses Under £150:

Shop The Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses Under £300:

Shop The Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses Over £300: