It's True: I’m Swerving Shorts and Jeans for the Pretty Dress Trend I Keep Seeing on French Fashion People

I'm swapping my favourite shorts and jeans for a broderie anglaise dress this summer, and I have a feeling you will be too. Scroll on to see the best broderie anglaise dresses for summer 2025 and beyond.

I don’t know about you, but I’m absolutely loving the weather right now. Sure, last week teetered into being a little too hot, and yes, it did rain yesterday (classic), but overall, the UK has been serving up a rare streak of consistent sunshine recently—and I am fully here for it. That said, dressing for a hot British summer is a different story. Jeans are out of the question for me, and while I love a good shorts moment, they don't always feel office-appropriate. Enter the one piece I can always rely on: the dress.

@juliesfi wears a white broderie anglaise dress

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

If you're a regular reader around here, this won’t come as breaking news. I don't pretend to be an expert on everything, but when it comes to dresses, I know my stuff. They’re the backbone of my wardrobe all year round, largely due to how easy they are to simply throw on and go, while also being polished and appropriate for almost every event out there, from date nights to meetings and weekends to weddings. In fact, just this week I was editing down my summer dress collection when I spotted a clear pattern. Nearly every piece I was reaching for had one detail in common: broderie anglaise.

@emmanuellek_ wears a white broderie anglaise dress

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Yes, broderie. That pretty, timeless fabric with a touch of French charm. It’s a detail that is always floating around in some form, but right now, it’s definitely having a particularly noteworthy moment. You’ve probably seen it most on delicate blouses and pretty tops, worn by the Parisian fashion set with white jeans or cut-off denim shorts, but this season, it’s all about the broderie dress—and I’m very much on board. And whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist at heart, there’s a broderie anglaise dress out there right now that will fit seamlessly into your summer wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) the styles I’m loving for summer 2025. Trust me, your hot-weather wardrobe will thank you for it.

The Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses, Listed

Shop the Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses:

Shop the Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses Under £150:

Broderie Anglaise Shirt Dress
COS
Broderie Anglaise Shirt Dress

I need this in my wardrobe now.

Mango Broderie Gathered Cinch Waist A-Line Dress With Cut Out Back Detail in Black
Mango
Broderie Gathered Cinch Waist A-Line Dress With Cut Out Back Detail

Black is equally as chic as the white, if you ask me.

Broderie Anglaise Tie-Belt Dress
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Tie-Belt Dress

So pretty.

Topshop Cutwork and Broderie Trapeze Brodeire Mini Dress in Black
Topshop
Broderie Trapeze Brodeire Mini Dress

A real cutie!

Ophelia Broderie Organic Cotton Dress
ALIGNE
Ophelia Broderie Organic Cotton Dress

I saw someone wear this dress with some wide leg rousers and honestly I love.

Tie-Strap Broderie Anglaise Dress
H&M
Tie-Strap Broderie Anglaise Dress

Perfect for an upcoming holidays.

Embroidered Midi Dress
ZARA
Embroidered Midi Dress

I love the halterneck on this one.

Blue Broderie Anglaise Sophia Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Blue Broderie Anglaise Sophia Midi Dress

A lovely baby blue iteration.

Shop The Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses Under £300:

N
Farm Rio
Scalloped Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Linen Mini Dress

I've seen so many girls in London with this dress.

x
Rixo
Jocelyn Broderie Cotton Dress

I love the length on this one.

Cotton Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress
Heidi Klein
Cotton Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress

I need this for my next garden party.

Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Dress
MATTEAU
Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Dress

Matteau nails it every single time.

Autumn One-Shoulder Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress
MELISSA ODABASH
Autumn One-Shoulder Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress

The one shoulder on this piece makes it stand out.

x
Rixo
Edina Cotton Maxi Dress

You can always count on Rixo to come through for any kind of dress.

whistles, Broderie Midi Dress
whistles
Broderie Midi Dress

This long-sleeved style work also work for the office.
MATTEAU
Scalloped broderie anglaise cotton mini dress

The perfect beach coverup.

Shop The Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses Over £300:

Broderie Anglaise Bow Midi Dress
Self-Portrait
Broderie Anglaise Bow Midi Dress

Another Self-Portrait Gem.

Broderie Anglaise Cotton Poplin Minidress
Juliet Dunn
Broderie Anglaise Cotton Poplin Minidress

If you can't tell already, I'm on a red colour kick.

Quinn Dress -- Salt Eyelet
DOEN
Quinn Dress

You best believe I added this straight to my basket.

Isabel Marant, Freda broderie anglaise-trimmed crepe maxi dress
Isabel Marant
Freda broderie anglaise-trimmed crepe maxi dress

A subtle take on the look.

Vita Kin, Cleo pintucked broderie anglaise cotton-batiste midi dress
Vita Kin
Cleo pintucked broderie anglaise cotton-batiste midi dress

Vita Kin's dresses are handmade and exceptionally good quality, making them an investment piece you'll wear for years and even hand down.

Frieda Dress -- Salt
DOEN
Frieda Dress

So incredibly beautiful.

Zimmermannwear, Acacia Broderie Mini Dress
Zimmermannwear
Acacia Broderie Mini Dress

A great option for a bride-to-be!

