It's True: I’m Swerving Shorts and Jeans for the Pretty Dress Trend I Keep Seeing on French Fashion People
I'm swapping my favourite shorts and jeans for a broderie anglaise dress this summer, and I have a feeling you will be too. Scroll on to see the best broderie anglaise dresses for summer 2025 and beyond.
I don’t know about you, but I’m absolutely loving the weather right now. Sure, last week teetered into being a little too hot, and yes, it did rain yesterday (classic), but overall, the UK has been serving up a rare streak of consistent sunshine recently—and I am fully here for it. That said, dressing for a hot British summer is a different story. Jeans are out of the question for me, and while I love a good shorts moment, they don't always feel office-appropriate. Enter the one piece I can always rely on: the dress.
If you're a regular reader around here, this won’t come as breaking news. I don't pretend to be an expert on everything, but when it comes to dresses, I know my stuff. They’re the backbone of my wardrobe all year round, largely due to how easy they are to simply throw on and go, while also being polished and appropriate for almost every event out there, from date nights to meetings and weekends to weddings. In fact, just this week I was editing down my summer dress collection when I spotted a clear pattern. Nearly every piece I was reaching for had one detail in common: broderie anglaise.
Yes, broderie. That pretty, timeless fabric with a touch of French charm. It’s a detail that is always floating around in some form, but right now, it’s definitely having a particularly noteworthy moment. You’ve probably seen it most on delicate blouses and pretty tops, worn by the Parisian fashion set with white jeans or cut-off denim shorts, but this season, it’s all about the broderie dress—and I’m very much on board. And whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist at heart, there’s a broderie anglaise dress out there right now that will fit seamlessly into your summer wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) the styles I’m loving for summer 2025. Trust me, your hot-weather wardrobe will thank you for it.
The Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses, Listed
- The Best Black Broderie Anglaise Dress: Mango Broderie Gathered Cinch Waist A-Line Dress, £80
- The Best White Broderie Anglaise Dress: Melissa Odabash Autumn One-Shoulder Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress, £250
- The Best Colourful Broderie Anglaise Dress: Self-Portrait Broderie Anglaise Belted Mini Dress, £350
- The Best Mini Broderie Angalise Dress: Farm Rio Scalloped Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Linen Mini Dress
- The Best Wedding-Guest Broderie Anglaise Dress: Juliet Dunn Broderie Anglaise Cotton Poplin Minidress, £320
Shop the Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses:
Shop the Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses Under £150:
Shop The Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses Under £300:
Shop The Best Broderie Anglaise Dresses Over £300:
Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as managing editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including Women's Health, The Times and Marie Claire.
As WWW UK’s managing editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting with social media planning, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!
