If you're in the market for a really comfortable pair of shoes, look at what celebrities wear immediately after a big event.

Red-carpet heels might look incredible, but they’re rarely chosen with comfort in mind. The morning after, however? That’s when the truth comes out. And there’s no better time to investigate than by studying the post-Met Gala hotel departures.

After a long evening spent in towering heels and theatrical couture, the day after the Met Gala must be devoted to comfort, and I've already spotted a shoe trend amongst some of my favourite A-list attendees. Packing up their heels, celebrities were quick to slip into Maison Margiela's Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats (£750) after this year's event.

Clearly desperate to give their feet a break, Zendaya and Emma Chamberlain ditched their stilettos in favour of Maison Margiela's iconic (and controversial) Tabi flats on Tuesday morning. With their signature hoof-like silhouette, Tabis are undeniably divisive. Some call them avant-garde, others can’t get past the cloven-hoof design. But amongst fashion insiders? They have cult status as the ultimate "ugly shoe".

Only hours earlier, Zendaya was teetering in 150mm Jimmy Choo Max platform stilettos, whilst Chamberlain opted for a sharp pair of pointed-toe pumps—so it’s no surprise both gravitated towards something flatter (and far more forgiving) the next morning. Whilst they might not be to everyone’s taste, Tabis just won't quit. And when some of the world’s best-dressed celebs choose the same flats after fashion's biggest night out? It just might be time to consider them yourself.

