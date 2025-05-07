Buh-Bye, Heels—The "Ugly" Flat-Shoe Trend I Saw So Many Celebs Wear After the Met Gala

They might be divisive, but Maison Margiela's Tabi ballet flats are a firm favourite amongst the celebrity style set. Discover how Zendaya and Emma Chamberlain styled their pairs post-Met Gala.

Zendaya and Emma Chamberlain wear Tabi flats.
If you're in the market for a really comfortable pair of shoes, look at what celebrities wear immediately after a big event.

Red-carpet heels might look incredible, but they’re rarely chosen with comfort in mind. The morning after, however? That’s when the truth comes out. And there’s no better time to investigate than by studying the post-Met Gala hotel departures.

After a long evening spent in towering heels and theatrical couture, the day after the Met Gala must be devoted to comfort, and I've already spotted a shoe trend amongst some of my favourite A-list attendees. Packing up their heels, celebrities were quick to slip into Maison Margiela's Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats (£750) after this year's event.

Zendaya wears tabi ballet flats.

Clearly desperate to give their feet a break, Zendaya and Emma Chamberlain ditched their stilettos in favour of Maison Margiela's iconic (and controversial) Tabi flats on Tuesday morning. With their signature hoof-like silhouette, Tabis are undeniably divisive. Some call them avant-garde, others can’t get past the cloven-hoof design. But amongst fashion insiders? They have cult status as the ultimate "ugly shoe".

Emma Chamberlain wears tabi ballet flats.

Only hours earlier, Zendaya was teetering in 150mm Jimmy Choo Max platform stilettos, whilst Chamberlain opted for a sharp pair of pointed-toe pumps—so it’s no surprise both gravitated towards something flatter (and far more forgiving) the next morning. Whilst they might not be to everyone’s taste, Tabis just won't quit. And when some of the world’s best-dressed celebs choose the same flats after fashion's biggest night out? It just might be time to consider them yourself.

Read on to discover and shop Tabis.

SHOP MARGIELA'S TABI SHOES:

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats

Shop the exact shoes Zendaya and Chamberlain choose for their off-duty looks.

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Flats

Style these with fresh white socks to give your look a preppy feel.

Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers

A black leather loafer is a wardrobe hero you'll always come back to.

Tabi Split-Toe Textured Leather Ballet Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Textured Leather Ballet Flats

The textured leather gives these a casual energy that makes them perfect for daily styling.

Tabi Ballerina Split-Toe Leather Pumps
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina Split-Toe Leather Pumps

The short heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Slippers
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Slippers

These must be some of the chicest slippers on the market right now.

Tabi Ballerina Split-Toe Metallic Cracked-Leather Pumps
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina Split-Toe Metallic Cracked-Leather Pumps

Add some shimmer to your step.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

