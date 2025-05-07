Buh-Bye, Heels—The "Ugly" Flat-Shoe Trend I Saw So Many Celebs Wear After the Met Gala
They might be divisive, but Maison Margiela's Tabi ballet flats are a firm favourite amongst the celebrity style set. Discover how Zendaya and Emma Chamberlain styled their pairs post-Met Gala.
If you're in the market for a really comfortable pair of shoes, look at what celebrities wear immediately after a big event.
Red-carpet heels might look incredible, but they’re rarely chosen with comfort in mind. The morning after, however? That’s when the truth comes out. And there’s no better time to investigate than by studying the post-Met Gala hotel departures.
After a long evening spent in towering heels and theatrical couture, the day after the Met Gala must be devoted to comfort, and I've already spotted a shoe trend amongst some of my favourite A-list attendees. Packing up their heels, celebrities were quick to slip into Maison Margiela's Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats (£750) after this year's event.
Clearly desperate to give their feet a break, Zendaya and Emma Chamberlain ditched their stilettos in favour of Maison Margiela's iconic (and controversial) Tabi flats on Tuesday morning. With their signature hoof-like silhouette, Tabis are undeniably divisive. Some call them avant-garde, others can’t get past the cloven-hoof design. But amongst fashion insiders? They have cult status as the ultimate "ugly shoe".
Only hours earlier, Zendaya was teetering in 150mm Jimmy Choo Max platform stilettos, whilst Chamberlain opted for a sharp pair of pointed-toe pumps—so it’s no surprise both gravitated towards something flatter (and far more forgiving) the next morning. Whilst they might not be to everyone’s taste, Tabis just won't quit. And when some of the world’s best-dressed celebs choose the same flats after fashion's biggest night out? It just might be time to consider them yourself.
Read on to discover and shop Tabis.
SHOP MARGIELA'S TABI SHOES:
Shop the exact shoes Zendaya and Chamberlain choose for their off-duty looks.
Style these with fresh white socks to give your look a preppy feel.
A black leather loafer is a wardrobe hero you'll always come back to.
The textured leather gives these a casual energy that makes them perfect for daily styling.
The short heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.
These must be some of the chicest slippers on the market right now.
Add some shimmer to your step.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
2025's Favorite Flats? Say Boat Shoes, Loafers, or Slippers and You'll Be Wrong
Keep guessing.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Deemed This Flat-Shoe Trend Elegant Enough to Wear to a Fancy NYC Fashion Party
Trust her—she knows what she's doing.
-
So You Have an Eye on Everything Designer But Not the Budget—31 Luxe-Looking Finds That Scratch the Itch
Everything is under $150.
-
Beyond the Beach: 8 Elevated Ways Women in London and NYC Are Wearing Flip-Flops
Trust me on this one.
-
7 Gorgeous Sandal Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing in 2025
You won't stop staring at your feet.
-
Can't Choose Between Sneakers and Ballet Flats? Now, You Don't Have To
Thanks to brands like Puma and Nike.
-
This Stylish New Yorker Has Has Impeccable Taste—35 Chic Spring Picks That Have Her Attention
The dresses alone are gems.
-
The Anti–Ballet Flats French and Italian Brands Are Currently Smitten With
Chic flats, sans ballet.