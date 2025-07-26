Almost Sneakers, Almost Flats—You’ll Either Love or Hate This New Hybrid Shoe Trend

While it’s hard to imagine there was ever a time when out-there sneaker trends, including ballet and loafer sneakers, weren't common place. Now, however, the trending styles are assuredly mainstream. Now, sporty footwear hybrids are cropping up everywhere. The latest mash-up to emerge? Mary Jane sneakers.
Half French-girl classic, half running shoe, Mary Jane sneakers are less egregious than the name suggests and it's already reaping the endorsements of tastemakers. (See: Dua Lipa, who put her Puma ambassadorship to good use by road-testing the sneaker conglomerate's new Speedcat Ballet Flat while in Australia for her Radical Optimism World Tour.)
Despite its novelty, there is no denying we’ve become accustomed to fashion’s penchant for Frankenstein-like footwear. (That is, silhouettes that feel mashed together by a mad scientist in a bid for internet sensationalism.) There’s no doubt that Mary Jane sneakers fall into the camp—as we know, searches for Mary Janes have rapidly increased over the past twelve months—but there is definitive proof that the Mary Jane sneaker trend certainly has legs. (Pardon the pun).
Miu Miu helped herald in the rise of this style with the launch of its Tyre range. These sneakers were technical in form but boasted the softness of a ballet flat and finished with an elasticated strap that fastened across the foot. The ivory and cloud grey colourways arrived on the market at the right time as they immediately started selling out upon launch. The padded fabric and suede tip felt like a natural extension to the retro and contrast sneakers iterated in previous seasons and signalled our appetite for unconventional shoes.
The collision between practicality and daintiness sums up the appeal of Mary Jane sneakers and, on the heels of the blokette aesthetic and balletcore movement, feels like a prime time to emerge.
Huge brands are co-signing this too, from Zara and Mango to bona fide athletic versions from Vans, Nike, and Salomon. Adidas will be quick to follow their competitors too with the promise of a Mary Jane samba on the horizon. In the meantime, there are plenty of other versions to shop from the likes of Wales Bonner, Cecilie Bahnsen, and Marni. See the best Mary Jane sneakers, below.
Shop the Mary Jane Sneaker Trend:
PUMA
Speedcat Ballet Metallic Women's Shoes
These come in four different iterations, including a metallic leather and pink suede.
Salomon
Gender Inclusive Rx Marie-Jeanne Sneaker
These Salomon sneakers feature a buckle detail in lieu of a classic velcro.
ZARA
Split Leather Lace-Up Ballet Flats
I adore this tie-up iteration.
Free People
Ash Rolls Sneakers
If you love the Asics Gel-Kayano 14, you'll adore this style.
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats With Elastic Strap
The glossy red leather is so rich-looking.
Charles & Keith
Metallic Curved Platform Mary Jane Sneakers
A mix between a chunky loafer and a Mary Jane sneaker.
Miu Miu
Tyre Technical Fabric and Suede Ballerinas
I'd style these with a cargo skirt and a knitted balaclava.
Charles & Keith
Mesh Contrast-Panel Mary Jane Sneakers
A great alternative to the Miu Miu style.
Free People
Sporty Mary Janes
Almost a thousand people have this style on their wishlist.
Camper
Karst
The curved soles are inspired by the Mallorca mountainside.
Mm6 Maison Margiela X Salomon
Xt-Mary J Sneakers
A Tabi girl's ideal Mary Jane sneaker.
Marni
Black Pablo Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
This leather and rubber iteration from Marni proves exactly why the brand's eclectic approach to design is so coveted.
ZARA
Patent Double Strap Ballet Flats
These have such a sleek shape.
Free People
Vans Mary Janes
The definition of "He was a punk, she did ballet."
NIKE
Air Rift Suede Low-Top Trainers
Iris Law owns a nearly identical pair.
Cecilie Bahnsen
Aria Sneakers
A sweet follow-up to Cecilie Bahnsen's iconic Asics GT 2160 Mary Jane sneaker.
Wales Bonner
Wales Bonner Logo-Embossed Sneakers | 37
If Wales Bonner can do to the Mary Jane sneaker trend what she did for the Sambas, this style will be unstoppable.
ZARA
Sporty Ballet Flats With Bow
I like the bow tie on this pair.
MANGO
Cross-Sport Ballet Flats
If you love the look of the criss-cross Alaïa, you'll adore these.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
