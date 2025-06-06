Elegant, Effortless and South-of-France-Coded: This is the Handbag You'll See All Over Europe This Summer

Nothing says summer quite like raffia. Bucket bag or tote, mini clutch or oversized shoulder bag, the raffia bag has become the go-to summer style ever since Jane Birkin was photographed wandering around the South of France with her own woven basket bag in the '80s. This year, though, the cult raffia basket has a chic new rival: the raffia shoulder bag. Understated and yet extremely elegant, this sling-over silhouette is the summer handbag the most stylish people I know are reaching for right now, whether they’re heading to the beach or off for al fresco drinks.

If you've decided that this is the summer to finally invest in a raffia bag, you're in luck. I've done some digging to find out what makes for a truly excellent design. From construction to aesthetics, I've drilled down into what makes a great raffia shoulder bag, and found the best versions that live up to the title. Scroll on to see what I discovered.

What to Look for When Buying a Raffia Shoulder Bag

Thanks to its immense popularity, there's a plethora of raffia bags to choose from these days, ranging from classic styles to fresh interpretations with a playful, modern twist. So how to go about choosing which one to go for?

Here at Who What Wear, we're advocates of investing in pieces that last—opting for styles you'll turn to time and time again, not just for a single season. That doesn't mean you have to go for simple, classic styles (although there are plenty of gorgeous versions like this to explore), as there are a number of twists on the originals that still have a charm that is sure to endure. But it does mean focusing in on quality, and making sure you opt for designs that are well crafted—even if they don't come with a designer price tag.

Raffia is a natural fibre, which means that there are lots of variation in quality. You want to look for tight, sturdy raffia that isn't already falling apart at the seams, and feels as though it's up for being put through it's paces. While we're on construction, our editors really advocate for opting for designs that make use of other materials to reinforce the structure and sturdiness of the bag, such as leather trims and handles, or well-stitched fabric linings. These will protect the raffia from taking on too much wear through the years. Thankfully, it's not only designers who've clued into the value of construction—high street favourites like H&M, & Other Stories and more have created styles that make use of leather, metal and more to support their raffia designs.

When it comes to design, the natural tones will always be in style, and I'll personally always gravitate towards versions with tan or dark brown leather trims that complement raffia's natural state. But if you like your summer accessories to have a playful twist, or rely on your bags to inject a bit of colour into your wardrobe, you're in luck—plenty of designers dye raffia in blues, greens, browns and more, and add their own twist with embellishments on the trims. My advice? Opt for versions that still use earthy hues that honour raffia's natural fibre roots and bohemian embellishments that stay true to its essence.

A final tip? A leather strap on a raffia shoulder bag is sure to make it more wearable—raffia may be a go-to summer texture, but the feeling of raffia rubbing on your bare shoulder is guaranteed to have you longing to put it down. Save yourself the pain.

How We Selected Our Edit Of Raffia Shoulder Bags

Based on the above, I applied some specific criteria in selecting our edit of the best raffia bags on the market right now. First up is quality — I looked for bags that have the highest quality raffia, and are well-constructed, typically with leather support to ensure the shape will hold for years to come. If there are embellishments, I've looked for versions that will stand the test of time—meaning they won't fall off after their first wear.

Then, there's the style. You'll see that our edit is focused on classics, styles that will stand the test of time and always bring a chic, elegant touch to your summer ensembles. But classic doesn't mean boring—whether you're a minimalist who favours neutral hues, or a colour-lover who looks for something bright to add to their summer wardrobe, you'll see that there's plenty of options for you.

Onto the list!

The Best Raffia Shoulder Bags to Shop Now

Why Trust Us?

At Who What Wear UK, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognisable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality and real-world wearability.

We regularly try pieces ourselves, everything from bestselling jeans to designer shoes, speak to external experts and fashion insiders and stay closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise and has to pass our exceptional taste levels—so you can feel confident in every recommendation.