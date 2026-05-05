5 Dated Spring Shoe Trends Fashion People Won't Be Wearing in 2026

And the far chicer things they'll be wearing instead.

Sierra Mayhew's avatar
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Woman wearing jeans and flats.
(Image credit: @annelauremais)
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I'll be honest. Spring shoes are where I notice trends dating themselves the fastest. A new season is always a quick reminder of which things you have simply moved on from. You can still get away with a denim trend many people consider to be outdated or slightly off, but shoes? They tell on you immediately. Lately, I've caught myself subconsciously reaching past pairs I wore nonstop just a year or two ago.

What's replacing them isn't anything wildly new. It's more elevated, a little quieter, and honestly easier to wear. The overarching vibe is less "look at my shoes" and more "these just happen to be perfect." Below, see the spring shoe trends I'm moving on from and what I'm wearing instead.

Over It: Old-School PVC Shoes

Into It: Jelly Heels

Woman wearing jelly heels.

(Image credit: @levelshoes)

PVC shoes had such a moment. They felt sleek, futuristics, and "right now." I still remember those days clearly. Now, they're starting to feel more try-hard, and the trend of the moment is jelly heels. I must admit they're on the trendy side, so if you love them, go for them. Only a select few will adore them as much as I do.

Over It: Lug-Sole Derby Shoes

Into It: Almond-Toe Flats

Woman wearing jeans and almond-toe flats.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

I was so into lug soles at their peak. Everything I owned had to have a lug sole, and during the spring that happened to be derby shoes. I'd go for almond-toe flats instead this time of year. They're an elevated take on ballet flats that you'll never want to toss.