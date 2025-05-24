Spotted in France: The Legging Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Heels

At this point in the year, wearing full-length leggings doesn't sound all that appealing, but an alternative trend has emerged that's far more seasonally appropriate, and it happens to look far better (and less dated) when dressed up than traditional leggings do. The trend I'm referring to is capri leggings, and model Barbara Palvin was just photographed wearing a pair in Cannes. And yes, she wore them with heels (trendy zebra-print heels, I might add).

Capri pants are still as on-trend as ever, and I personally think they look better with heels than flats. Palvin proved this once again with her outfit, which also included a tied-at-the-waist white button-down shirt. It's the perfect late-spring outfit for a sunny day in the South of France (or anywhere else), so feel free to copy it. Consider that a prompt and keep scrolling to shop the look, along with a few of my favorite capri leggings on the internet.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Barbara Palvin: Magda Butrym Zebra-Print Leather Pumps ($1125)

Shop the Look

Shop More Capri Leggings