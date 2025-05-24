Spotted in France: The Legging Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Heels
At this point in the year, wearing full-length leggings doesn't sound all that appealing, but an alternative trend has emerged that's far more seasonally appropriate, and it happens to look far better (and less dated) when dressed up than traditional leggings do. The trend I'm referring to is capri leggings, and model Barbara Palvin was just photographed wearing a pair in Cannes. And yes, she wore them with heels (trendy zebra-print heels, I might add).
Capri pants are still as on-trend as ever, and I personally think they look better with heels than flats. Palvin proved this once again with her outfit, which also included a tied-at-the-waist white button-down shirt. It's the perfect late-spring outfit for a sunny day in the South of France (or anywhere else), so feel free to copy it. Consider that a prompt and keep scrolling to shop the look, along with a few of my favorite capri leggings on the internet.
On Barbara Palvin: Magda Butrym Zebra-Print Leather Pumps ($1125)
Shop the Look
Shop More Capri Leggings
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.