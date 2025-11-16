These Divisive Trainers Are Going to Be 2026's Favourite Buy

I monitor trends for a living, so I feel pretty comfortable predicting which silhouettes are set to dominate. As 2026 comes into view, I’ve been tracking the colours, textures and shapes poised to ripple across our wardrobes over the next 12 months—and now, my attention has turned to trainers.

Recently spotted on the feet of London’s chicest dressers, Nike Air Rift trainers are quickly emerging as the cult shoe of 2026. Not just a hunch, according to StockX, sales of the Nike Air Rift are up 100% year-over-year, while the average resale price has climbed by nearly 50%. Clearly, something is stirring.

Sitting at the intersection of several key styling movements—the ballooning popularity of Maison Margiela’s tabi shoes, the ongoing rise of “ugly” trainers, and the resurgence of low-profile silhouettes—the Air Rift is perfectly primed for its biggest season yet.

Despite its split-toe design, it’s a surprisingly wearable shoe. Style it just as you would your favourite Mary Janes: pair with dresses and skirts for a playful contrast, or slot them into your trainer rotation with jeans and tailored trousers when you want something a little unexpected.

With a Skims collaboration reportedly on the horizon, I predict these trainers will be everywhere by early 2026. If you want to get ahead of the curve, keep scrolling to shop Nike Air Rift trainers below.

