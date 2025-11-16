These Divisive Trainers Are Going to Be 2026's Favourite Buy

I monitor trends for a living, so I feel pretty comfortable predicting which silhouettes are set to dominate. As 2026 comes into view, I’ve been tracking the colours, textures and shapes poised to ripple across our wardrobes over the next 12 months—and now, my attention has turned to trainers.
Recently spotted on the feet of London’s chicest dressers, Nike Air Rift trainers are quickly emerging as the cult shoe of 2026. Not just a hunch, according to StockX, sales of the Nike Air Rift are up 100% year-over-year, while the average resale price has climbed by nearly 50%. Clearly, something is stirring.
Sitting at the intersection of several key styling movements—the ballooning popularity of Maison Margiela’s tabi shoes, the ongoing rise of “ugly” trainers, and the resurgence of low-profile silhouettes—the Air Rift is perfectly primed for its biggest season yet.
Despite its split-toe design, it’s a surprisingly wearable shoe. Style it just as you would your favourite Mary Janes: pair with dresses and skirts for a playful contrast, or slot them into your trainer rotation with jeans and tailored trousers when you want something a little unexpected.
With a Skims collaboration reportedly on the horizon, I predict these trainers will be everywhere by early 2026. If you want to get ahead of the curve, keep scrolling to shop Nike Air Rift trainers below.
Shop Nike Air Rift Trainers:
Nike
Air Rift Mesh Split-Toe Sneakers
Be quick! These are well on their way to selling out.
Nike
Air Rift Mesh Split-Toe Sneakers
These are designed to replicate the natural motion of barefoot athletes for a supremely comfortable fit.
Nike
Air Rift Snake-Effect Leather Split-Toe Sneakers
Add a wash of colour to your winter rotation.
Nike
Air Rift Snake-Effect Leather Split-Toe Sneakers
Style with a voluminous skirt or pair these trainers with baggy jeans.
Nike
Air Rift Leather Trainers
In a dark black shade, these are easy to slot into a capsule collection.
Nike
Air Rift Trainers
The Air-Sole unit in the heel ensures lasting comfort.
Nike
Air Rift Trainers
These newly-launched trainers won't stay in stock for long.
Nike
Air Rift Unisex Trainers
The metallic trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Shop Other Nike Trainers:
NIKE
Ld-1000 Leather-Trimmed Corduroy Sneakers
The burgundy and butter yellow colour combination is one of my favourites of the season.
Nike
Astra Ultra Quilted Brushed-Shell Sneakers
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Nike
Shox Z Leather Sneakers
The striking flash of red adds a jolt of interest to these sleek black shoes.
NIKE
T90 Metallic Leather Sneakers
Nike's T90 shoes are set to be a key trend in 2026.
Nike
Total 90 Se Embroidered Snake-Effect Leather Sneakers
The red colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Nike
Air Superfly Suede and Perforated Metallic Leather Sneakers
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.