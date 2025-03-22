I’ve Been Searching for the Next Big Flat-Shoe Trend—I’m Convinced This Effortless Style Is It

I don’t mean to alarm you, but if you haven’t yet realised, slip-on loafers are on the rise after being relegated to "outdated" status after the late 2010s. Indeed, not since the heyday of Alessandro Michele at Gucci have I seen such a fervour for the style.

If you weren’t paying attention during the Italian designer’s time at the brand, you might be unaware of how dominant Gucci’s backless leather Princetown loafers were. For those who remember, the news that this silhouette is on the rise again might be enough to strike fear into the hearts of anyone who (literally) wore their pair into the ground. (See Gigi Hadid and her collection of the cult shoe.)

But fear not. The 2020s has brought about its own iteration of the slip-on flats, and it’s proving to be a surefire way to balance effortless dressing with an elevated edge. Considering that this is the decade that introduced the "wrong shoe theory", this unexpected return feels fitting amidst the reign of eccentric footwear hybrids like Mary Jane trainers or new twists on modern classics, such as the "glove" ballet-flat trend.

This time around, the best slip-on loafers are the ones that are objectively timeless, riffing on archetypal codes by simply cutting out the back of the shoe, which, as it turns out, wasn't all that necessary in the first place. In London, the style set is trotting around in two-toned, pointed-toe slingbacks to top off understated and sophisticated outfits, like a navy satin shirt paired with a matching miniskirt, as demonstrated by Marilyn below.

To put my own spin on the look, I took Marks and Spencer's expensive-looking high-street loafers for a spin. The fire-engine-red hue paired surprisingly well with several items in my wardrobe, from equally vibrant maxi dresses to black tailored trousers and white wide-leg pairs. Whilst I typically prefer combining loafers with a white, calf-grazing ribbed sock (specific, I know), I quite enjoy the ease of sliding into them and whipping out the door.

As we're now in spring, fuss-free wear is a cardinal rule I adhere to, and I adore how uncomplicated it is to throw on these slip-on loafers. For the Pilates run, I’ll be wearing them with stirrup leggings and a slouchy knit before heading to brunch with my girlfriends., whilst for more formal situations like visiting the office, I’ll pair them with light-wash, straight-leg jeans and a crisp blue button-down shirt.

But for all occasions and price points, there's a pair of slip-on loafers to suit. Ahead, shop my pick of the best.

Shop the Best Slip-On Loafers:

Gucci Princetown Slipper £720 SHOP NOW Gucci's Princetown loafers will always be worthy of a place in fashion's hall of fame. These jacquard slippers are just as relevant now.

Bottega Veneta Astaire Knot Leather Mules £800 SHOP NOW Adorned with Bottega's signature knot.

M&S Collection Suede Loafer Mules in Red £50 SHOP NOW Suede loafers aren't going anywhere, but you can tread lighter into spring with this tomato-red shade and backless design.

Calvin Klein Leather Mules £140 SHOP NOW I love how the silver hardware harks back to Calvin Klein's '90s-fashion heyday.

H&M Loafer Mules £28 SHOP NOW Slide into style with this classic penny loafer design.

New Look Tan Faux Leather Snaffle Detail Backless Loafers £30 SHOP NOW Tan leather is the perfect alternative to classic black, which might feel too dark and heavy at this time of year.

Reiss Flat Leather Mules in Taupe £148 £59 SHOP NOW A pointed-toe shoe feels so polished.

Prada Leather Slippers £830 SHOP NOW Prada's slip-on loafers are the ultimate off-duty style—just ask Hailey Bieber and her Pilates wardrobe.

Charles & Keith Pearl-Embellished Loafer Mules £49 SHOP NOW The pearl button accent makes this pair feel very "old money".

TOD'S Gommino 22L Embellished Leather Slippers £595 SHOP NOW Tod's puts a relaxed spin on a classic driving shoe with this slip-on pair.

Russell and Bromley Loafer Mule in Blue £195 SHOP NOW Sky blue is a classic spring colour, and the gilded buckle makes these a worthy warm-weather investment.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Bead-Embellished Suede Slippers £850 SHOP NOW The moccasin-inspired stitching offsets the sumptuous ivory suede.

Saint Laurent Le Loafer Penny Mules in Smooth Leather £730 SHOP NOW The ruching around the toe box is hand-stitched in Italy.

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Slippers £920 SHOP NOW Take your Tabi shoes to the next level with this more casual shape.

Claudie Pierlot Suede Mules in Taupe £279 SHOP NOW The sand-coloured suede makes this option feel like a true moccasin slipper.

JW Anderson Black Ruffle Slip-On Loafers £520 SHOP NOW Jonathan Anderson may no longer be at the helm of Loewe, but we'll always have access to his whimsical approach to fashion under his eponymous British label.

Marni Burgundy Bambi 3.0 Loafers £735 SHOP NOW These slip-on loafers from Marni feature buckle straps and are made from a glossy Bordeaux-coloured leather.

ZARA Leather Mule Loafers £60 SHOP NOW This unfussy, chunky pair will appeal to minimalists.

Paris Texas Black Belle Sabot Loafers £400 SHOP NOW These heeled loafers take the shape of a Western-style boot, but the metallic embellishments bring a novel element in the vein of the viral studded bag trend.

HEREU Brown Bonell T-Bar Loafers £390 SHOP NOW I'm very into this fisherman sandal-loafer hybrid.

Manolo Blahnik Black Perritamu Mules £645 SHOP NOW Manolo Blahnik's flats are just as good as its heels.