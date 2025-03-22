I’ve Been Searching for the Next Big Flat-Shoe Trend—I’m Convinced This Effortless Style Is It
I don’t mean to alarm you, but if you haven’t yet realised, slip-on loafers are on the rise after being relegated to "outdated" status after the late 2010s. Indeed, not since the heyday of Alessandro Michele at Gucci have I seen such a fervour for the style.
If you weren’t paying attention during the Italian designer’s time at the brand, you might be unaware of how dominant Gucci’s backless leather Princetown loafers were. For those who remember, the news that this silhouette is on the rise again might be enough to strike fear into the hearts of anyone who (literally) wore their pair into the ground. (See Gigi Hadid and her collection of the cult shoe.)
But fear not. The 2020s has brought about its own iteration of the slip-on flats, and it’s proving to be a surefire way to balance effortless dressing with an elevated edge. Considering that this is the decade that introduced the "wrong shoe theory", this unexpected return feels fitting amidst the reign of eccentric footwear hybrids like Mary Jane trainers or new twists on modern classics, such as the "glove" ballet-flat trend.
This time around, the best slip-on loafers are the ones that are objectively timeless, riffing on archetypal codes by simply cutting out the back of the shoe, which, as it turns out, wasn't all that necessary in the first place. In London, the style set is trotting around in two-toned, pointed-toe slingbacks to top off understated and sophisticated outfits, like a navy satin shirt paired with a matching miniskirt, as demonstrated by Marilyn below.
To put my own spin on the look, I took Marks and Spencer's expensive-looking high-street loafers for a spin. The fire-engine-red hue paired surprisingly well with several items in my wardrobe, from equally vibrant maxi dresses to black tailored trousers and white wide-leg pairs. Whilst I typically prefer combining loafers with a white, calf-grazing ribbed sock (specific, I know), I quite enjoy the ease of sliding into them and whipping out the door.
As we're now in spring, fuss-free wear is a cardinal rule I adhere to, and I adore how uncomplicated it is to throw on these slip-on loafers. For the Pilates run, I’ll be wearing them with stirrup leggings and a slouchy knit before heading to brunch with my girlfriends., whilst for more formal situations like visiting the office, I’ll pair them with light-wash, straight-leg jeans and a crisp blue button-down shirt.
But for all occasions and price points, there's a pair of slip-on loafers to suit. Ahead, shop my pick of the best.
Shop the Best Slip-On Loafers:
Gucci's Princetown loafers will always be worthy of a place in fashion's hall of fame. These jacquard slippers are just as relevant now.
Suede loafers aren't going anywhere, but you can tread lighter into spring with this tomato-red shade and backless design.
I love how the silver hardware harks back to Calvin Klein's '90s-fashion heyday.
Slide into style with this classic penny loafer design.
Tan leather is the perfect alternative to classic black, which might feel too dark and heavy at this time of year.
A pointed-toe shoe feels so polished.
Prada's slip-on loafers are the ultimate off-duty style—just ask Hailey Bieber and her Pilates wardrobe.
The pearl button accent makes this pair feel very "old money".
Tod's puts a relaxed spin on a classic driving shoe with this slip-on pair.
Sky blue is a classic spring colour, and the gilded buckle makes these a worthy warm-weather investment.
The moccasin-inspired stitching offsets the sumptuous ivory suede.
The ruching around the toe box is hand-stitched in Italy.
Take your Tabi shoes to the next level with this more casual shape.
The sand-coloured suede makes this option feel like a true moccasin slipper.
Jonathan Anderson may no longer be at the helm of Loewe, but we'll always have access to his whimsical approach to fashion under his eponymous British label.
These slip-on loafers from Marni feature buckle straps and are made from a glossy Bordeaux-coloured leather.
This unfussy, chunky pair will appeal to minimalists.
These heeled loafers take the shape of a Western-style boot, but the metallic embellishments bring a novel element in the vein of the viral studded bag trend.
I'm very into this fisherman sandal-loafer hybrid.
Manolo Blahnik's flats are just as good as its heels.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.
