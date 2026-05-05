Wait—These Met Gala After-Party Outfits Rivaled the Main Event

The fashion only got better after dark.

Kelsey Stewart's avatar
By
published
in Features
Kendall Jenner at a Met Gala after-party
(Image credit: BACKGRID)

Fashion’s biggest night came and went in the blink of an eye. The 2026 Met Gala—co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour—delivered an evening of statement-making style. This year’s theme, “Costume Art,” explored the relationship between clothing and the human body, inspiring a lineup of internet-breaking looks from Rihanna, Emma Chamberlain, and Kylie Jenner. But before the post–red carpet blues kick in, here’s the upside: the after-parties are just getting started, and the outfit changes are already underway.

Half the fun of the Met Gala after-parties is the unpredictability—you never quite know what celebrities will slip into next. While sticking to the theme is essential on the red carpet, the late-night circuit is far more relaxed, allowing A-listers to let loose.

On that note, scroll ahead for this year's best (and most unexpected) 2026 Met Gala after-party looks. Fair warning: these outfits might live rent-free in your head all week.

See All the Looks From the 2026 Met Gala After-Parties

Hailey Bieber&#039;s Met Gala after-party dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Hailey Bieber

WEAR: Dilara Findikoglu dress

Tate McRae attends the Met Gala after-parties in 2026 wearing a gold dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Tate McRae

WEAR: Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress

Tessa Thompson attends the Met Gala after-parties in 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Tessa Thompson

WEAR: Valentino S/S 26 couture top

Olivia Rodrigo attends the Met Gala after-party in 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Olivia Rodrigo

Connor Storrie attends the Met Gala after-parties shirtless

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Connor Storrie

Met Gala after-party outfits: Margot Robbie wears jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Margot Robbie

Ciara at a Met Gala after-party

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Ciara

Kendall Jenner Met Gala after-party

(Image credit: BACKGRID)

WHO: Kendall Jenner

Zoe Kravitz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zoë Kravitz

WEAR: Saint Laurent dre