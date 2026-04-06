Hold the Loafers—I Can't Believe These Elegant Spring Shoes Are This Comfortable

The perfect spring shoe does exist and it may just surprise you. Scroll to discover why this chic shoe trend is taking over in 2026.

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Pointed Toe Kitten heel trend.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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As someone who firmly believes in the outfit-elevating power of a great shoe, they’re truly never far from my mind. Be it a sneakerina, a ballet flat or a soft leather loafer, I have bought into a fair few shoe trends this year, and right now I'm all about styles that go hand in hand with simple spring outfits. Perusing my social media feed for some new outfit ‘inspo, I was taken aback to notice a shoe style that isn't already part of my collection. Scroll after scroll, it became clear that one style in particular was reoccuring on the feet of fashion people everywhere: the pointed-toe kitten heel.

nnennaechem

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Now, I know kitten heels aren't exactly new news (after all, they’ve long been a staple in the wardrobes of chic Parisian women for decades), but the heels I kept spotting weren’t of the typical sling-back or slip-on variety. No, the seasonal update comes in the form of a kitten-heeled court shoe.

At first glance, these heels could be mistaken for too simple or heaven forbid, "dated", but believe me, they’re far from it. With a sharp pointed-toe and at a comfortable heel height, they bring an innate sense of polish with little to no effort stylistically.

styledsara

(Image credit: @styledsara)

At Who What Wear UK, we sensed a change was afoot when Victoria Beckham's autumn/winter 2026 runway showcased pointed-toe kitten heels of every variety. Think sumptuous suede in icy neutral tones, and stand out croc-effect in glossy black. The mood was undeniably elegant, and the kitten-heels followed suit.

Victoria Beckham Autumn winter 2026 runway show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

With the fashion set quick to take note, it's clear that these spring-ready heels are about to be everywhere. Whether paired with your favourite jeans and a relaxed T-shirt, a timely floral dress, or seasonal skirt and floaty blouse, this trend will work with just about every piece within your spring rotation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Sarah Paulson attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sold yet? Scroll to discover the best pointed-toe kitten heels on the market right now.

Shop the Pointed-toe Kitten Heel Trend Below:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki