Hold the Loafers—I Can't Believe These Elegant Spring Shoes Are This Comfortable

As someone who firmly believes in the outfit-elevating power of a great shoe, they’re truly never far from my mind. Be it a sneakerina, a ballet flat or a soft leather loafer, I have bought into a fair few shoe trends this year, and right now I'm all about styles that go hand in hand with simple spring outfits. Perusing my social media feed for some new outfit ‘inspo, I was taken aback to notice a shoe style that isn't already part of my collection. Scroll after scroll, it became clear that one style in particular was reoccuring on the feet of fashion people everywhere: the pointed-toe kitten heel.
Now, I know kitten heels aren't exactly new news (after all, they’ve long been a staple in the wardrobes of chic Parisian women for decades), but the heels I kept spotting weren’t of the typical sling-back or slip-on variety. No, the seasonal update comes in the form of a kitten-heeled court shoe.
At first glance, these heels could be mistaken for too simple or heaven forbid, "dated", but believe me, they’re far from it. With a sharp pointed-toe and at a comfortable heel height, they bring an innate sense of polish with little to no effort stylistically.
At Who What Wear UK, we sensed a change was afoot when Victoria Beckham's autumn/winter 2026 runway showcased pointed-toe kitten heels of every variety. Think sumptuous suede in icy neutral tones, and stand out croc-effect in glossy black. The mood was undeniably elegant, and the kitten-heels followed suit.
With the fashion set quick to take note, it's clear that these spring-ready heels are about to be everywhere. Whether paired with your favourite jeans and a relaxed T-shirt, a timely floral dress, or seasonal skirt and floaty blouse, this trend will work with just about every piece within your spring rotation
Sold yet? Scroll to discover the best pointed-toe kitten heels on the market right now.
Shop the Pointed-toe Kitten Heel Trend Below:
M&S
Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes
I own so many pairs of M&S heels and truly believe they are some of the comfiest high-street shoes around.
Burberry
Check Leather Dame Low Pumps
Embossed with the heritage check and logo'd on the sole, you're set to leave a Burberry shaped trail in these kitten heels.
New Look
Patent Faux Leather Kitten Heel Court Shoes
The patent finish makes this pair.
Next
Forever Comfort® Leather Point Toe Heels
I'd pair these with jeans a layered tee.
Le Monde Béryl
Babouche Kitten
A Who What Wear UK editors favourite.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Trini 40 Stiletto Shiny Lamb
The sculptural shape elevates this par tenfold.
Burberry
Check Dame Pumps
You could pair these with an all white look.
Tony Bianco
Cherry Patent
The high vamp cut and luxurious hue make this pair.
The Row
Liisa Kitten Two Heel
If we're honest, no one does it quite like The Row.