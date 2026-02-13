Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Will Always Be My Style Muse—5 Iconic Looks to Emulate in 2026

I've been through the archives—these 5 Carolyn Bessette Kennedy outfits look just as chic in 2026.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features
Collage of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

As a fashion editor with a longstanding love for ’90s minimalism, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy is rarely far from my mind, and never missing from my moodboard.

With a background in publicity at Calvin Klein, Carolyn’s personal aesthetic closely mirrored the brand’s sleek, polished silhouettes that defined an era. Clean lines, muted palettes and impeccable tailoring ran through her wardrobe, but I find the most compelling thing about Carolyn's style is that she understood restraint in a way that still feels instructive today.

As FX releases its highly anticipated Love Story, chronicling Carolyn and JFK Jr.’s relationship, I’ve found myself revisiting her archive once again. Below, I’ve pulled five enduringly chic looks that feel just as relevant now as they did in the mid-’90s.

Discover some of Carolyn's chicest looks below.

5 Archival Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Looks to Copy Now

1. The Pencil Skirt

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wears a knee-length pencil skirt with brown knee-high boots and a black v-neck knit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Knee-length pencil skirts have enjoyed renewed relevance in 2026, but Carolyn was already paving the way in the mid-'90s. Wearing hers with a fine knit and a pair of knee-high boots, despite the strict skirt, Carolyn's outfit felt perfectly coordinated yet pleasantly unfussy—as all of her looks managed to do.

Shop the Look:

2. The Sleek Black Coat

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wears a black knee-length coat with black knee-high boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If I were rebuilding my capsule wardrobe from the ground up, a sleek, tailored coat would be my starting point—and Carolyn would be the blueprint. While wool iterations are handy during the colder months, she often leaned into lighter, fluid fabrics. Worn over an all-black base, the longline coat did all the heavy lifting.

Shop the Look:

3. The Flared Jeans

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wears flared jeans with brown loafers and a black knee-length coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Though she was more frequently photographed in skirts and tailored trousers, when Carolyn wore denim, her preference was a subtle kick flare, cropped neatly at the ankle. The shorter hemline gave the silhouette a lighter finish—particularly when paired with sleek leather loafers and a knee-grazing coat.

Shop the Look:

4. The Slip Dress + Jacket

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wears a black knee-length dress with knee high boots and a black coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Few could make a throw-on dress feel as refined as Carolyn. Layering her knitted style beneath sharp tailoring, Carolyn grounded her outfit with tall knee-high boots. From there, finishing touches—her iconic tortoiseshell headband and slim sunglasses—added enough interest without disrupting the look’s simplicity.

Shop the Look: