Carolyn Bessette Kennedy Will Always Be My Style Muse—5 Iconic Looks to Emulate in 2026

With a background in publicity at Calvin Klein, Carolyn’s personal aesthetic closely mirrored the brand’s sleek, polished silhouettes that defined an era. Clean lines, muted palettes and impeccable tailoring ran through her wardrobe, but I find the most compelling thing about Carolyn's style is that she understood restraint in a way that still feels instructive today.
As FX releases its highly anticipated Love Story, chronicling Carolyn and JFK Jr.’s relationship, I’ve found myself revisiting her archive once again. Below, I’ve pulled five enduringly chic looks that feel just as relevant now as they did in the mid-’90s.
Discover some of Carolyn's chicest looks below.
5 Archival Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy Looks to Copy Now
1. The Pencil Skirt
Style Notes: Knee-length pencil skirts have enjoyed renewed relevance in 2026, but Carolyn was already paving the way in the mid-'90s. Wearing hers with a fine knit and a pair of knee-high boots, despite the strict skirt, Carolyn's outfit felt perfectly coordinated yet pleasantly unfussy—as all of her looks managed to do.
Shop the Look:
Marks & Spencer
Pure Merino Wool V-Neck Jumper
Layer this over a white tee or style this on its own.
H&M
Midi Skirt
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Reformation
Claudette Knee Boot
These also come in ruby and black.
COS
Nouveau Shoulder Bag
This is the perfect size for carrying around your daily essentials.
2. The Sleek Black Coat
Style Notes: If I were rebuilding my capsule wardrobe from the ground up, a sleek, tailored coat would be my starting point—and Carolyn would be the blueprint. While wool iterations are handy during the colder months, she often leaned into lighter, fluid fabrics. Worn over an all-black base, the longline coat did all the heavy lifting.
Shop the Look:
Sezane
Clyde Coat
A sleek, tailored black coat will never go out of style.
Reformation
Jett Cashmere Turtleneck
The cashmere composition ensures a cosy finish.
& Other Stories
Knee-High Nappa Sock Boots
The square-toe finish gives these such a polished feel.
Jimmy Fairly
The Janna
Shield your eyes in style.
DeMellier
The Stockholm Bag
DeMellier's bags are a fashion person's favourites.
3. The Flared Jeans
Style Notes: Though she was more frequently photographed in skirts and tailored trousers, when Carolyn wore denim, her preference was a subtle kick flare, cropped neatly at the ankle. The shorter hemline gave the silhouette a lighter finish—particularly when paired with sleek leather loafers and a knee-grazing coat.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Lucas Coat
This lightweight coat is perfect for early-spring styling.
& Other Stories
Wide Classic Headband
A sleek brown headband is always a chic idea.
Mango
Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans
Style these with loafers to get Carolyn's look.
Massimo Dutti
Embossed Leather Loafers
These chocolate brown loafers are such an elegant alternative to typical black pairs.
4. The Slip Dress + Jacket
Style Notes: Few could make a throw-on dress feel as refined as Carolyn. Layering her knitted style beneath sharp tailoring, Carolyn grounded her outfit with tall knee-high boots. From there, finishing touches—her iconic tortoiseshell headband and slim sunglasses—added enough interest without disrupting the look’s simplicity.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Midi Dress
Style with a long-line jacket to get Carolyn's look.
Asos Design
Longline Formal Coat
The tailored finish makes this perfect for weekday styling