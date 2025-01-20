This Controversial Trainer Trend Is Going to Happen, Whether I Like It Or Not
My prediction is that when we look back at the trends that defined 2025, we'll spot a glaring common thread. Following the reign of quiet luxury—that dominated both runways and social media feeds for the better part of two years—this year's style narrative feels noticeably bolder and more playful, and it's ushering in a wave of trends that I'm not quite used to yet.
Having embraced clean, understated aesthetics for so long, it's only natural for the pendulum to swing in the opposite direction, bringing a renewed sense of whimsy and spirit into fashion. Enter: the ballet trainers trend.
This evolution isn’t entirely unexpected. Ballet flats—of the more traditional, demure variety—have soared in popularity over recent years, quietly laying the groundwork for this livelier iteration to take centre stage. At the same time, trainer trends have become increasingly experimental, with retro-inspired designs, laceless silhouettes, and vibrant colourways taking turns in the spotlight. Now, these two previously separate movements have merged, giving rise to a trend that perfectly encapsulates the experimental style mood of 2025.
While they may not be to everyone’s taste, my experience in the fashion industry tells me this silhouette is here to stay. Already embraced by the celebrity style set, I’ve spotted playful pairs worked into the wardrobes of Iris Law and Emily Ratajkowski—neither of which are strangers to setting trends. Celebrity endorsement is often the first clear signal that a look has longevity, paving the way for mainstream adoption.
The second clue lies in the trend’s novelty. Unlike ballet flats or chunky trainers, which come with well-trodden histories, ballet trainers are still uncharted territory. This freshness gives designers ample room to experiment, allowing the style to evolve in a multitude of ways—making it primed to soar in 2025.
In terms of styling, it doesn’t have to be complicated. This divisive trend slots seamlessly into outfits you might have otherwise paired with simple ballet flats or your go-to trainers. Personally, I'm warming to the contrast of these sporty shoes worn with voluminous skirts or delicate slip dresses, adding an unexpected moment to your look.
Making waves across both designer and high-street collections this season, Nike’s Air Rift ballet trainers have sold out repeatedly, while Simone Rocha’s buckle-adorned style continues to captivate fashion lovers.
When 2025 comes to an end, I think the rise of the ballet trainer will be one of fashion's favourite talking points. To get ahead of the curve, read on to discover our edit of the best ballet trainers here.
SHOP BALLET TRAINERS:
That Asics X Cecilie Bahnsen collaborations is one of my recent favourites.
Style these with sporty shorts or contrast the energy and pair with a chic pencil skirt.
Simone Rocha was one of the first to pioneer the ballet trainer trend.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
