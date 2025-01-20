This Controversial Trainer Trend Is Going to Happen, Whether I Like It Or Not

My prediction is that when we look back at the trends that defined 2025, we'll spot a glaring common thread. Following the reign of quiet luxury—that dominated both runways and social media feeds for the better part of two years—this year's style narrative feels noticeably bolder and more playful, and it's ushering in a wave of trends that I'm not quite used to yet.

Having embraced clean, understated aesthetics for so long, it's only natural for the pendulum to swing in the opposite direction, bringing a renewed sense of whimsy and spirit into fashion. Enter: the ballet trainers trend.

This evolution isn’t entirely unexpected. Ballet flats—of the more traditional, demure variety—have soared in popularity over recent years, quietly laying the groundwork for this livelier iteration to take centre stage. At the same time, trainer trends have become increasingly experimental, with retro-inspired designs, laceless silhouettes, and vibrant colourways taking turns in the spotlight. Now, these two previously separate movements have merged, giving rise to a trend that perfectly encapsulates the experimental style mood of 2025.

While they may not be to everyone’s taste, my experience in the fashion industry tells me this silhouette is here to stay. Already embraced by the celebrity style set, I’ve spotted playful pairs worked into the wardrobes of Iris Law and Emily Ratajkowski—neither of which are strangers to setting trends. Celebrity endorsement is often the first clear signal that a look has longevity, paving the way for mainstream adoption.

The second clue lies in the trend’s novelty. Unlike ballet flats or chunky trainers, which come with well-trodden histories, ballet trainers are still uncharted territory. This freshness gives designers ample room to experiment, allowing the style to evolve in a multitude of ways—making it primed to soar in 2025.

In terms of styling, it doesn’t have to be complicated. This divisive trend slots seamlessly into outfits you might have otherwise paired with simple ballet flats or your go-to trainers. Personally, I'm warming to the contrast of these sporty shoes worn with voluminous skirts or delicate slip dresses, adding an unexpected moment to your look.

Making waves across both designer and high-street collections this season, Nike’s Air Rift ballet trainers have sold out repeatedly, while Simone Rocha’s buckle-adorned style continues to captivate fashion lovers.

When 2025 comes to an end, I think the rise of the ballet trainer will be one of fashion's favourite talking points. To get ahead of the curve, read on to discover our edit of the best ballet trainers here.

SHOP BALLET TRAINERS:

Nike Air Rift Split-Toe Leather Sneakers £120 SHOP NOW These also come in red and white.

Asics Cecilie Bahnsen X Gel-Quantum 360 VIII £235 SHOP NOW That Asics X Cecilie Bahnsen collaborations is one of my recent favourites.

Miista Averie Black Lace Ballerina £275 SHOP NOW Style these with sporty shorts or contrast the energy and pair with a chic pencil skirt.

JW Pei Caitlin Lace-Up Ballerina Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW Style with fresh white socks or wear without.

Simone Rocha Crystal Buckle Tracker Leather-Trimmed Shoes £685 SHOP NOW Simone Rocha was one of the first to pioneer the ballet trainer trend.

Cecilie Bahnsen Octave Sneaker £495 SHOP NOW The delicate floral embroidery adds such a pretty touch.

Charles & Keith Casey Mesh Mary Jane Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW These also come in silver.

Stradivarius Sporty Ballet Flats £40 £20 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.