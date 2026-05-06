If there's one trend every fashion person is backing for summer 2026, it's this one: two-tone shoes, a.k.a. the footwear style made both famous and currently viral by Chanel. Two-tone shoes, from flats to slingbacks, have been staples of the French fashion house for decades, but this summer, they're on track to reach an entirely different level of fame and notoriety, thanks to Chanel's creative director, Matthieu Blazy (formerly Bottega Veneta), who came out strong with fresh takes on the shoe style in his debut collection during the spring/summer 2026 season, and has continued to level them up every time his latest designs are revealed.
We're not the only ones who think so, either. Celebrities are just as obsessed with Chanel's two-tone footwear as we are (only they didn't have to wait in line at Chanel for a pair on S/S 26 drop-day—that was just me). In fact, the chicest ones have been wearing their personal pairs all around town, at Chanel shows, yes, but also for a stroll through TriBeCa, and even at the Met Gala (plus, all the glitzy after parties).
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In the last handful of days, three prominent figures in film and music were seen wearing the buzzy summer shoe trend, starting with Gracie Abrams, who was spotted in TriBeCa in undoubtedly one of the coolest street-style looks of the year so far. The "I Love You, I'm Sorry" singer and Chanel ambassador wore a raglan T-shirt encouraging people to vote tucked into sleek, pleated gray trousers. Adding to the outfit's appeal was an oversized, leopard-print flap bag from the French house, as well as black-and-white two-tone pumps from Blazy's debut collection. Shoes are often the last item to be added to an outfit, and can therefore end up looking unintentional or not very thought out, but with this shoe trend, that's never the case. They make the ensemble work, pulling everything together in a polished and cool package.
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On Monday—the first Monday in May, a.k.a. Met Gala day—two-tone shoes were on full display, showing up on the Van Gogh–inspired carpet on a handful of Chanel guests, including models Bhavitha Mandava and Awar Odhiang, as well as Lily-Rose Depp, who paired her turquoise-and-black dipped-toe pumps with a 1920s-inspired cocktail-length dress in the same seaside shade. The entire look felt plucked from the set of Aquamarine, with hand-sewn pailettes made to look like butterflies strewn throughout its sheer, silk silhouette.
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Now, another Met Gala is over and done with, but celebs are still in New York City, coming down from the buzz and chaos of fashion's biggest night. One such A-lister is Margot Robbie, who was spotted downtown in Nolita, wearing an elevated-casual outfit with—shocker—two-tone Chanel heels, this time with a sharp square toe. She paired them with classic black jeans and a matching blazer, adding just a quilted flap bag with gold hardware to finish off the look. Unlike Depp's outfit, hers was paired back and simple, proving just how versatile two-tone shoes can be. They're impactful no matter how you style them, as up as the Met Gala's dress code calls for, or as down as you'd wear on any day of errands around Lower Manhattan. That's why they're the summer's #1 shoe trend. They can do it all.