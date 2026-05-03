I’ve been doing a very slow-paced, thoughtful, wardrobe audit ahead of summer. Not in a dramatic “throw everything away” way but more in a do I really, really need this kind of why. And somehow, sandals have been the category where I’ve felt the shift the most. Styles I used to reach for without thinking now suddenly feel trendy, overdone, or just not as elevated as I want them to.
The common thread? Everything is getting lighter, more intentional, and a little less TikTok-feed driven. It’s less about chasing the newest trend and finding styles that genuinely speak to my personal taste. But also, it’s the styles I’ve worn for years despite trend cycles that are well crafted that stand out the most. I won’t toss those until they’re all beaten down. So if you’re also feeling like your go-to sandals aren’t hitting the same this season, these are the swaps I’m personally making as someone who’s put together a great collection of sandals to choose from.
I’m Trading: Chunky Flip Flops
For: Minimal Thong Sandals
Chunky flip flops had their moment and some people still try to make them a thing but I’m not necessarily sold. Lately, they feel bulky in a way that instantly brings an outfit down. Instead, I’m reaching for minimal thong sandals that feel barely there. They really do complete a look.