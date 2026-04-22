Not a Loafer, Not a Ballet Flat—This Is the New It Flat-Shoe Trend of 2026

2026 has officially become the year of the soft shoe. In recent months, we've covered soft, minimalist ballet flats and soft loafers extensively, but a new soft flat shoe style has emerged, and it's quickly become the It flat-shoe trend of 2026. The trend is soft oxfords—especially in white leather. And that's exactly what Charlize Theron wore with a cream Bottega Veneta sweater and skirt (topped off with a car coat) while heading to press appearances in Manhattan this morning.
So what's behind the rise of this specific lace-up shoe (also commonly referred to as brogues or jazz flats)? Well, it's been a mainstay among Repetto's collection of French girl-inspired shoes for years, but the buzz really grew when it was spotted all over the runway of Michael Rider's debut collection for Celine, and then again on the runway of Celine's S/S 26 showing. The white leather pair, in particular, quickly went viral and remain at the top of many a fashion person's 2026 wish list. A plethora of other brands have also embraced the soft oxford-shoe trend this year, so there are plenty of options at a variety of price points. The only problem is that they're quickly selling out. So, without further ado, scroll on for a bit of styling inspiration and to shop the chicest soft oxford flats in white leather on the market.