Collage of influencers wearing Oxford shoes with trousers, jeans and shorts.
(Image credit: @louisahatt, @sobalera, @nlmarilyn)
I know better than anyone that trends come and go. I’ve watched hundreds—if not thousands—of buzzy pieces have their moment in the spotlight, only to be swiftly replaced by fresher iterations promising the same thrill. But while most things retreat for a spell, some wardrobe staples manage to transcend the cycle altogether. They’re the kind of items that feel just as relevant today as they did decades ago. And when it comes to footwear, no style embodies this timelessness quite like the Oxford shoe.

As much a symbol of classic tailoring as the shirt or trouser, the Oxford shoe’s enduring appeal lies in its history and polish. First adopted by Oxford University students in the 17th and 18th centuries as a sleeker, more wearable alternative to the heeled boots of the time, the style has long been associated with sophistication and smarts.

Influencer @louisahatt stands outside wearing Oxford shoes, brown trousers and a pink blazer.

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

Defined by their smooth leather finish and distinctive closed-lace construction, Oxfords are cut to a low profile that gives them an elegance and lightness—something that prevents the glossy shoe from ever feeling too heavy or overbearing. Traditionally reserved for formalwear (and, yes, they look undeniably sharp with a perfectly tailored suit), Oxford shoes today feel just as fresh styled more casually—think denim, cropped trousers, or even shorts for a relaxed twist.

Influencer @sobalera stands outside wearing Oxford shoes, blue jeans, an oversized blazer and a large black handbag.

(Image credit: @sobalera)

In many ways, they’re the perfect antidote to the loafers that typically dominate the run-up to autumn. They carry the same refined polish but with a fresh edge that feels a little less expected. This is surely why I've seen so many stylish people wearing them over the last couple of weeks.

Influencer @nlmarilyn stands outside wearing Oxford shoes, long shorts and a fuzzy jumper.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

A classic for a reason, the Oxford shoe continues to prove its versatility. Read on to discover my edit of the chicest pairs to shop now.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

