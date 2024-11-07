I Already Know This Is Going to Be the Biggest Sneaker Trend of 2025

It might be the season of boots, but this year has absolutely belonged to sneakers. Of course, sneakers have always been around, but never before have they been so in demand or coveted in fashion circles as they have in 2024. From Adidas Sambas to Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s, some pairs have been harder to get your hands on than The Row's Margaux bag at times, which is one of the most sought-after items of the past 12 months in its own right. If my 14 years in the industry have taught me anything, it's that brands will keep serving us tempting sneaker iterations into 2025 as long as we keep shopping them.

It might still be a couple of months away, but I can already guess what the biggest sneaker trend of 2025 will be. It combines the style set's love of sneaks and one of the most noteworthy looks of the last few months. Suddenly, wherever I look, I'm seeing leopard-print sneakers.

Influencer @maggie_mccormack  wears a pair of leopard print trainers with blue jeans and a black leather jacket while drinking coffee on steps.

(Image credit: @maggie_mccormack)

My initial interest in leopard-print sneakers piqued at the beginning of the year when Adidas and cool British fashion brand Wales Bonner unveiled their latest collaboration, in which they included a pair of textured leopard-print sneakers. The pair sold out at record speed, and those lucky enough to get their hands on a set proudly showed off their new wares on social media. It wasn't long, however, before summer kicked in, and sandals became the priority in place of closed-toe shoes.

Influencer @sofiamcoelho wears a pair of leopard print trainers with denim shorts, a denim jacket, and red accessories while standing on the pavement.

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

It wasn't until the colder months began to roll around that fashion people started dusting off their Adidas x Wales Bonner kicks again. At the same time, the appetite for leopard print was insatiable, too, having dominated the fall/winter 2024 runway collections, which were now landing in stores. Looking back, the takeover of leopard-print sneakers was inevitable, but it's only now—witnessing the sheer volume of them on the market—that I see just how huge this trend is.

A woman wears a gray blazer, white maxi skirt, and leopard-print sneakers while standing in front of a red building.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, they're cropping up everywhere from Zara to Golden Goose and even Chloé as well as my FYP, and it seems that stylish types are opting for leopard-print sneakers when they're not wearing boots. Thinking you may share the same inclination, I've rounded up the best leopard-print sneakers on the market right now, including any available pairs of the OG Adidas x Wales Bonner leopard sneakers I can find.

SHOP LEOPARD-PRINT SNEAKERS

Animal Print Heel Running Shoe
ZARA
Animal Print Heel Running Shoes

The flash of leopard breaks up the neutral colorway.

Sézane, Maël Trainers
Sézane
Maël Trainers

French brand Sézane has also jumped on the leopard-print sneaker trend.

Nama Leopard-Print Calf-Hair Sneakers
CHLOÉ
Nama Leopard Print Sneakers

An icon.

Animal Print Trainers
Massimo Dutti
Animal Print Sneakers

These look way more expensive than they are.

X Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers
adidas x Wales Bonner
Samba Sneakers

You'll be hard-pressed to find these in stock.

Nike Air Max 1 87 Trainers in Leopard Print
Nike
Waffle Debut Sneakers

Leopard-print kicks can be sporty too!

Dolce Vita Notice Stitch Sneakers
Dolce Vita
Notice Stitch Sneakers

Obsessed with these.

Superstar Distressed Leopard-Print Calf Hair, Leather and Suede Sneakers
GOLDEN GOOSE
Superstar Distressed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Sneakers

Golden Goose sneakers come pre-scuffed for instant cool factor.

J.crew Field Sneakers in Calf Hair
J.Crew
Field Sneakers in Calf Hair

Now, these are leopard-print sneakers!

Avia Sneakers
Jeffrey Campbell
Avia Sneakers

These will enliven any jeans outfit.

Quincy Sneaker
Matisse
Quincy Sneakers

Another affordable pair that looks much more premium.

Oasis Sneaker
Vince
Oasis Sneakers

These really give off a retro vibe.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

