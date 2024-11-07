I Already Know This Is Going to Be the Biggest Sneaker Trend of 2025
It might be the season of boots, but this year has absolutely belonged to sneakers. Of course, sneakers have always been around, but never before have they been so in demand or coveted in fashion circles as they have in 2024. From Adidas Sambas to Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66s, some pairs have been harder to get your hands on than The Row's Margaux bag at times, which is one of the most sought-after items of the past 12 months in its own right. If my 14 years in the industry have taught me anything, it's that brands will keep serving us tempting sneaker iterations into 2025 as long as we keep shopping them.
It might still be a couple of months away, but I can already guess what the biggest sneaker trend of 2025 will be. It combines the style set's love of sneaks and one of the most noteworthy looks of the last few months. Suddenly, wherever I look, I'm seeing leopard-print sneakers.
My initial interest in leopard-print sneakers piqued at the beginning of the year when Adidas and cool British fashion brand Wales Bonner unveiled their latest collaboration, in which they included a pair of textured leopard-print sneakers. The pair sold out at record speed, and those lucky enough to get their hands on a set proudly showed off their new wares on social media. It wasn't long, however, before summer kicked in, and sandals became the priority in place of closed-toe shoes.
It wasn't until the colder months began to roll around that fashion people started dusting off their Adidas x Wales Bonner kicks again. At the same time, the appetite for leopard print was insatiable, too, having dominated the fall/winter 2024 runway collections, which were now landing in stores. Looking back, the takeover of leopard-print sneakers was inevitable, but it's only now—witnessing the sheer volume of them on the market—that I see just how huge this trend is.
Now, they're cropping up everywhere from Zara to Golden Goose and even Chloé as well as my FYP, and it seems that stylish types are opting for leopard-print sneakers when they're not wearing boots. Thinking you may share the same inclination, I've rounded up the best leopard-print sneakers on the market right now, including any available pairs of the OG Adidas x Wales Bonner leopard sneakers I can find.
SHOP LEOPARD-PRINT SNEAKERS
Golden Goose sneakers come pre-scuffed for instant cool factor.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
