The First It Shoes of Summer 2026 Have Arrived, and They Aren't Flats or High Heels

We're still in the midst of spring and the awkward weather that comes along with it, but it's definitely not too soon to start thinking about (and wearing, actually) summer shoes. Without the functionality to keep in mind when selecting footwear during other seasons, the summer's warm weather makes it the best season for shoes, in my opinion. In the summer, winter-friendly details can be replaced by embellishment, color, interesting heel shapes, and cool materials such as satin and raffia. In case you were wondering what the summer It shoes will be, I have one of the first styles to put on your radar, and it was just worn by Jennie Kim while she's in NYC for the Met Gala this week.
The shoes are wedge-heel thong sandals, and the most forward version of the trend is one with a low, narrow heel. Consider it the 2026 version of the kitten-heel flip-flops everyone was wearing last year. Specifically, Kim wore the Black Suede Studio Easy 50 Mules in elegant brown croc, which are the perfect representation of the trend. The heel is a walkable two-inch height, the toe has a chic almond shape, the straps are the ideal thickness, and the footbed is comfortably cushioned. If you're looking for an outfit idea to wear with them, it doesn't get much better than hers.
I've noticed that wedge-heel thong sandals are selling quickly, and by the time June rolls around, your favorites may have the dreaded "sold out" icon next to them, so take my advice and place an order now. That's what I'll be doing for Jennie Kim's Black Suede Studio pair before the day's end.