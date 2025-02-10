14 Rachel Green Outfits We'd Happily Wear in 2025
Fact: Rachel Green was the resident fashion girl of Friends throughout the series’ 10 season run. Sure, Monica had great taste in boots (despite not being able to walk in them), and we respect Phoebe’s charmingly eccentric ensembles, but Rachel had a penchant for wearing the most au courant trends of the times (the late ’90s and early ’00s). She also worked in the fashion industry for Bloomingdale’s and Ralph Lauren and is still our inspiration for styling overalls to this day.
It’s no surprise then that Rachel Green outfits are as relevant as ever. Ahead, we’ve outlined ensembles that show how Rachel became a style icon in the first place, and why she’s still deserving of the title. Keep scrolling for some of the hits from Friends’ own fashion girl, and then shop her key pieces.
!. Slip Dress
Style Notes: Slip dresses were essential for apartment parties as well as retail therapy.
Shop the Look:
With the right shoes and jacket, you can wear your slip dress all year round.
2. Black + Brown
Style Notes: Unafraid of a fashion faux pas, Rachel mixed black and brown into outfits without a care.
Shop the Look:
3. High Neck Top + Check Shirt
Style Notes: Rachel Green in her namesake colour.
Shop the Look:
4. LBD
Style Notes: Rachel didn't just do the LBD—she opted for an elegant qipao-inspired design.
Shop the Look:
5. Cardigan + Plaid Trousers
Style Notes: Fortunately, we already have plaid trousers and a simple cardigan in our closets.
Shop the Look:
6. Colour-Blocked Turtleneck + Mini Skirt
Style Notes: Colour-blocked turtlenecks are proof that Rachel has our winter wardrobe on lock.
Shop the Look:
7. Denim Playsuit + Trainers
Style Notes: A playsuit and a blazer are unlikely bedfellows, but doesn’t it totally work?
Shop the Look:
Opt for an oversized iteration for a modern take on the look.
8. Gingham Dress
Style Notes: Gingham remains a spring/summer staple to this very day..
Shop the Look:
9. White Tee + Jeans
Style Notes: No one rocks light-wash jeans and a white tee quite like Rachel.
Shop the Look:
10. Skirt Co-Ord + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: A matching shirt and midi skirt is very 2025 (not to mention the black leather boots).
Shop the Look:
11. White Top + Mini Skirt + Mary Jeans
Style Notes: The black miniskirt, t-bar Mary-Jane heels, and tucked-in top was a Rachel classic.
Shop the Look:
12. Sleeveless Denim Vest
Style Notes: Even while working at Central Perk, she customised her uniform often, such as with this cool denim vest.
Shop the Look:
13. Athleisure
Style Notes: Athleisure, ’90s style.
Shop the Look:
14. Hawaiian-Inspired Shirt
Style Notes: She was even on board with the Hawaiian-shirt trend.
Shop the Look:
This article was originally published at an earlier date and has been updated.
Who's your style icon?Taylor Tomasi HillWho are your 5 favorite people to follow on Twitter/Instagram? @tamumcpherson @lisasaysgah @therealgracecoddington @everyoutfitonsatc @notmynonni What's the fashion essential you can’t live without? A leather jacket.What's your desert island album? Beyoncé "B'Day." Or pretty much anything Beyoncé.
