14 Rachel Green Outfits We'd Happily Wear in 2025

Fact: Rachel Green was the resident fashion girl of Friends throughout the series’ 10 season run. Sure, Monica had great taste in boots (despite not being able to walk in them), and we respect Phoebe’s charmingly eccentric ensembles, but Rachel had a penchant for wearing the most au courant trends of the times (the late ’90s and early ’00s). She also worked in the fashion industry for Bloomingdale’s and Ralph Lauren and is still our inspiration for styling overalls to this day.

It’s no surprise then that Rachel Green outfits are as relevant as ever. Ahead, we’ve outlined ensembles that show how Rachel became a style icon in the first place, and why she’s still deserving of the title. Keep scrolling for some of the hits from Friends’ own fashion girl, and then shop her key pieces.

Rachel Green Outfits We'd Happily Wear in 2025

!. Slip Dress

Style Notes: Slip dresses were essential for apartment parties as well as retail therapy.

Reformation Parma Silk Dress £348 SHOP NOW With the right shoes and jacket, you can wear your slip dress all year round.

2. Black + Brown

Style Notes: Unafraid of a fashion faux pas, Rachel mixed black and brown into outfits without a care.

Whistles Brown Essential Ribbed Crew £59 SHOP NOW Chocolate brown is one of the most popular colours of 2025.

H&M Strappy Dress £22 SHOP NOW A simple dress you can wear on its own or layer over the above tee.

3. High Neck Top + Check Shirt

Style Notes: Rachel Green in her namesake colour.

Celtic & Co. Mock Sleeveless Top £32 SHOP NOW Such a versatile shade of green.

Sezane Asunta Skirt £135 SHOP NOW Check, plaid and tartan are seriously in right now.

4. LBD

Style Notes: Rachel didn't just do the LBD—she opted for an elegant qipao-inspired design.

KITRI Philippa Black Moire Mini Dress £180 SHOP NOW Kitri has such cute evening dresses.

5. Cardigan + Plaid Trousers

Style Notes: Fortunately, we already have plaid trousers and a simple cardigan in our closets.

Uniqlo 100% Merino Crew Neck Cardigan £35 SHOP NOW A year-round staple.

Sezane Martin Trousers £130 SHOP NOW How cool are these?

6. Colour-Blocked Turtleneck + Mini Skirt

Style Notes: Colour-blocked turtlenecks are proof that Rachel has our winter wardrobe on lock.

Perfect Moment Après Intarsia Wool Turtleneck Sweater £295 SHOP NOW Apres-ski knits do colour-clocking so well.

Arket Wool Mini Skirt £87 SHOP NOW This exact mini is high up on my wish list.

7. Denim Playsuit + Trainers

Style Notes: A playsuit and a blazer are unlikely bedfellows, but doesn’t it totally work?

COS Oversized Draped Double-Breasted Blazer £135 SHOP NOW Opt for an oversized iteration for a modern take on the look.

We The Free Ziggy Shortalls £88 SHOP NOW This also looks cute layered over a white blouse.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW Adidas will make your outfit look more '2025'

8. Gingham Dress

Style Notes: Gingham remains a spring/summer staple to this very day..

Nobodys Child Gingham Starlight Midi Dress £89 SHOP NOW Loving this slightly longer version.

9. White Tee + Jeans

Style Notes: No one rocks light-wash jeans and a white tee quite like Rachel.

& Other Stories Crewneck T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW A simple white tee will serve you well no matter the season.

AGOLDE Henson Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £310 SHOP NOW Agolde is a fashion person favourite for a reason.

10. Skirt Co-Ord + Ankle Boots

Style Notes: A matching shirt and midi skirt is very 2025 (not to mention the black leather boots).

MANGO Denim Shirt With Bow £46 SHOP NOW A denim co-ord will earn you serious style points.

& Other Stories Denim Midi Skirt £95 SHOP NOW Simple, but so very effective.

Jimmy Choo Cycas Ankle Boot 80 £995 SHOP NOW Obsessed with the teardrop heel.

11. White Top + Mini Skirt + Mary Jeans

Style Notes: The black miniskirt, t-bar Mary-Jane heels, and tucked-in top was a Rachel classic.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW COS' t-shirts never fail me.

& Other Stories High-Waist Mini Skirt £57 SHOP NOW The side slit is a nice touch.

Next Leather T-Bar Point Toe Heels £49 SHOP NOW Perfect for in and out of the office.

12. Sleeveless Denim Vest

Style Notes: Even while working at Central Perk, she customised her uniform often, such as with this cool denim vest.

Mint Velvet Indigo Denim Ruffle Gilet £110 SHOP NOW The frills are so cute!

13. Athleisure

Style Notes: Athleisure, ’90s style.

Ba&sh Sweat Benjamin £155 SHOP NOW A cute everyday sweatshirt.

lululemon Cold Weather High-Rise Running Jogger £168 SHOP NOW No one does athletic wear like Lululemon.

New Balance 530 £100 SHOP NOW I own these and they're so comfy.

14. Hawaiian-Inspired Shirt

Style Notes: She was even on board with the Hawaiian-shirt trend.

ALÉMAIS La Musica Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Shirt £390 SHOP NOW Alemais is perfect for chic holiday pieces.



