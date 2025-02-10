14 Rachel Green Outfits We'd Happily Wear in 2025

Fact: Rachel Green was the resident fashion girl of Friends throughout the series’ 10 season run. Sure, Monica had great taste in boots (despite not being able to walk in them), and we respect Phoebe’s charmingly eccentric ensembles, but Rachel had a penchant for wearing the most au courant trends of the times (the late ’90s and early ’00s). She also worked in the fashion industry for Bloomingdale’s and Ralph Lauren and is still our inspiration for styling overalls to this day.

It’s no surprise then that Rachel Green outfits are as relevant as ever. Ahead, we’ve outlined ensembles that show how Rachel became a style icon in the first place, and why she’s still deserving of the title. Keep scrolling for some of the hits from Friends’ own fashion girl, and then shop her key pieces.

Rachel Green Outfits We'd Happily Wear in 2025

!. Slip Dress

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1510677242006-image

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Slip dresses were essential for apartment parties as well as retail therapy.

Shop the Look:

Parma Silk Dress
Reformation
Parma Silk Dress

With the right shoes and jacket, you can wear your slip dress all year round.

2. Black + Brown

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1510677252019-image

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Unafraid of a fashion faux pas, Rachel mixed black and brown into outfits without a care.

Shop the Look:

Brown Essential Ribbed Crew
Whistles
Brown Essential Ribbed Crew

Chocolate brown is one of the most popular colours of 2025.

Strappy Dress
H&M
Strappy Dress

A simple dress you can wear on its own or layer over the above tee.

3. High Neck Top + Check Shirt

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1586288426891-main

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Rachel Green in her namesake colour.

Shop the Look:

Celtic & Co. Mock Sleeveless Top
Celtic & Co.
Mock Sleeveless Top

Such a versatile shade of green.

Asunta Skirt - Sézane X Mdlo - Batley Check - Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Asunta Skirt

Check, plaid and tartan are seriously in right now.

4. LBD

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1510677248477-image

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Rachel didn't just do the LBD—she opted for an elegant qipao-inspired design.

Shop the Look:

Philippa Black Moire Mini Dress
KITRI
Philippa Black Moire Mini Dress

Kitri has such cute evening dresses.

5. Cardigan + Plaid Trousers

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1586290208990-main

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Fortunately, we already have plaid trousers and a simple cardigan in our closets.

Shop the Look:

100% Merino Crew Neck Cardigan
Uniqlo
100% Merino Crew Neck Cardigan

A year-round staple.

Martin Trousers - Camel Beige Tiles - Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Martin Trousers

How cool are these?

6. Colour-Blocked Turtleneck + Mini Skirt

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1510677249967-image

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Colour-blocked turtlenecks are proof that Rachel has our winter wardrobe on lock.

Shop the Look:

Après Intarsia Wool Turtleneck Sweater
Perfect Moment
Après Intarsia Wool Turtleneck Sweater

Apres-ski knits do colour-clocking so well.

Wool Mini Skirt
Arket
Wool Mini Skirt

This exact mini is high up on my wish list.

7. Denim Playsuit + Trainers

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1586288592377-main

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: A playsuit and a blazer are unlikely bedfellows, but doesn’t it totally work?

Shop the Look:

Oversized Draped Double-Breasted Blazer
COS
Oversized Draped Double-Breasted Blazer

Opt for an oversized iteration for a modern take on the look.

We the Free Ziggy Shortalls
We The Free
Ziggy Shortalls

This also looks cute layered over a white blouse.

Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers

Adidas will make your outfit look more '2025'

8. Gingham Dress

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1510677244358-image

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Gingham remains a spring/summer staple to this very day..

Shop the Look:

Black Gingham Starlight Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Gingham Starlight Midi Dress

Loving this slightly longer version.

9. White Tee + Jeans

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1586288637402-main

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: No one rocks light-wash jeans and a white tee quite like Rachel.

Shop the Look:

Crewneck T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt

A simple white tee will serve you well no matter the season.

Henson Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Henson Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Agolde is a fashion person favourite for a reason.

10. Skirt Co-Ord + Ankle Boots

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1586290461151-main

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A matching shirt and midi skirt is very 2025 (not to mention the black leather boots).

Shop the Look:

Denim Shirt With Bow - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Denim Shirt With Bow

A denim co-ord will earn you serious style points.

Denim Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Denim Midi Skirt

Simple, but so very effective.

Cycas Ankle Boot 80
Jimmy Choo
Cycas Ankle Boot 80

Obsessed with the teardrop heel.

11. White Top + Mini Skirt + Mary Jeans

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1586290306013-main

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The black miniskirt, t-bar Mary-Jane heels, and tucked-in top was a Rachel classic.

Shop the Look:

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

COS' t-shirts never fail me.

High-Waist Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
High-Waist Mini Skirt

The side slit is a nice touch.

Black Forever Comfort® Leather T-Bar Point Toe Heels
Next
Leather T-Bar Point Toe Heels

Perfect for in and out of the office.

12. Sleeveless Denim Vest

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1510677251211-image

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Even while working at Central Perk, she customised her uniform often, such as with this cool denim vest.

Shop the Look:

Indigo Denim Ruffle Gilet
Mint Velvet
Indigo Denim Ruffle Gilet

The frills are so cute!

13. Athleisure

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1510677247169-image

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: Athleisure, ’90s style.

Shop the Look:

Sweat Benjamin
Ba&sh
Sweat Benjamin

A cute everyday sweatshirt.

Cold Weather High-Rise Running Jogger
lululemon
Cold Weather High-Rise Running Jogger

No one does athletic wear like Lululemon.

530
New Balance
530

I own these and they're so comfy.

14. Hawaiian-Inspired Shirt

rachel-green-outfits-242034-1510677246483-image

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: She was even on board with the Hawaiian-shirt trend.

Shop the Look:

La Musica Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Shirt
ALÉMAIS
La Musica Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Shirt

Alemais is perfect for chic holiday pieces.


This article was originally published at an earlier date and has been updated.

Senior Editor

Who's your style icon?Taylor Tomasi HillWho are your 5 favorite people to follow on Twitter/Instagram? @tamumcpherson @lisasaysgah @therealgracecoddington @everyoutfitonsatc @notmynonni What's the fashion essential you can’t live without? A leather jacket.What's your desert island album? Beyoncé "B'Day." Or pretty much anything Beyoncé.

