Wizard Coats and "Witchy" Boots—Has Fashion Gone Practically Magic?

Is it just me, or is fashion turning a little bit witchy lately? Hear me out... It all started when the return of Y2K also brought back the boho-chic trend of the early '00s. A sub-culture so encapsulated with '70s folk and hippie culture, whilst you may be thinking this isn't the gothic aesthetic you usually associate with witchy style, it was an era quite obsessed with the supernatural and witchcraft. Then more recently there has been the rise of these so-called "witchy boots"—the lace-up leather pointed shoes worn by Rama Duwaji in December last year. Moreover, the presence of period dressing feels quite related. From Victorian and Edwardian ruffled pieces, to the 'piratecore' aesthetic and the return of Napoleon jackets, there is definitely something in the air when it comes to period-dressing and pagan fashion.
The same can be said for beauty, with ultra-long, almost mermaid like wavy hair, seen on Charli XCX, Odessa A'zion and at Dilara Findikoglu's macabre spring/summer 2026 show. Whilst cooler brown tones are the trending hair colour for 2026, which encapsulates this 'soft goth' glamour, it's important to note that these 'witchy' long waves aren't necessarily representative of darker aesthetics, but can also be romantic and enchanting. Case in point: Margot Robbie's long locks for the press tour of the upcoming Wuthering Heights movie.
As often is the case, fashion and beauty mirror the wider culture, and arguably no time has been quite as spellbound with witches and wizardry as now. At least not since the late '90s and early '00s. With everyone's favourite '90s movie Practical Magic due a sequel this year, Greta Gerwig's adaptation of The Magician's Nephew also set to release in 2026, does the entertainment industry also reflect on this sway towards the supernatural? Adding to this, female collectives like Charli XCX, Gabriette, Tish Weinstock, Rachel Sennott and Kylie Jenner for the press tour of the upcoming mockumentary The Moment, feel quite siren-like, almost like an extension of the '90s film The Craft or TV show Charmed.
Though you'd be forgiven for associating the word 'witch' with coven-coded clothing that can feel like a Halloween costume, or one that's entrenched in the occult—and it may be true that there's a sense of darkness in fashion right now (think black lace and corsetry seen at McQueen and Ann Demeulemeester—there is also a lighter, brighter and more spring-friendly version of this 'supernatural' style I see emerging. It's one that includes draped velveteen duster coats and embroidered jackets, paisley prints and purple hues. It goes hand in hand with tassel scarves, too, which have been a huge microtrend in the last month. All of which, I'd argue, feel not wholly unlike the wardrobe of a wizard(!!). But before you mock or spit out your coffee laughing at me, let me present you with my evidence.
Here are 6 emerging 'witchy' trends I see taking over fashion in 2026.
1. Witchy Boots
Style Notes: I've been talking about the witchy boot trend so much lately, my colleagues say I sound like a broken record. Lace-up leather boots with varying heels (kitten, block or stiletto) have been a micro-trend since the autumn/winter 2025 shows, with McQueen and Ann Demeulemeester showcasing lace up, almost Victorian silhouettes that feel suitably witchy. My predictions of this style set to grow bigger in the year ahead were cemented when First Lady of New York, Rama Duwaji, wore Miista's Shelley boots for her husband's 'swearing-in' ceremony.
Reflecting on why there might be a surge in popularity in this style, say over a more traditional, sleek ankle boot, Laura Villasenin, founder of footwear brand Miista, says “the popularity of witchy boots seems to reflect a wider desire for people to dress with more emotion and intention, and a shift towards pieces that feel character-driven rather than traditionally ‘pretty’. I also think this style speaks to a renewed appreciation for craft: these aren’t novelty pieces, but designs rooted in shape, construction, and material—made to be lived in, to gather story, and to become part of someone’s identity. For many people, that kind of dressing feels empowering; choosing pieces with character, intention, and a clear point of view, rather than simply following what’s next.”
MIISTASS26
Emile Boots - Black Leather
Charles & Keith
Lace-Up Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
Jimmy Choo
Scarlett Ankle Boot 95
2. Paisley
Style Notes: Last year we started to see a lot of bandana prints coming through from the streets to the runways. The classic paisley bandana scarves were worn at first as expected—around the neck or as a headscarf in summer—but then designers like Chloe, Miu Miu, The Attico and even Rabanne displayed this bandana paisley across skirts, shirts silky dresses and scarf tops in the height of summer, and then 'carpet' bags, jackets and duster coats in autumn. For this spring, the offering goes beyond the usual bandana print as we know it, with Doën, Farm Rio, Etro and even Saint Laurent offering paisley prints in purple, green and mustard hues. A print with strong connotations to bohemia and hippie culture, this has as much a reference to '70s Stevie Nicks as it does '00s Sienna Miller. Often layered with lightweight lace pieces, Afghan coats with faux fur trims and velvet and embroidered jackets (more on these later), this style is folky and fun, and alludes to the majestic garments that feel unequivocally in the realm of witchcraft and wizardry.
Doën
Davina paisley-print silk-blend twill midi dress
Chloé
Paisley Jacquard Jacket
Front Row Shop
Paisley-Print Jacquard Jacket
3. Purple
Style Notes: Surely no one can deny the connotations the colour purple has to magic. Associated with the 'third eye' crown chakra in spirituality, which represents wisdom and mystery, purple has long represented a supernatural nature and sense of otherworldliness. Often seen as an ugly colour, paler lilac shades were bubbling up last summer, and going into autumn, we saw plum and aubergine as a contender against burgundy or olive hues, that make a rich alternative to black or grey. But as we enter 2026, it is not deep mauves or pastels that are gaining popularity, it is pure purple—the one we might see and think of the Royal Family or Cadbury's chocolate—that's trending right now.
Christopher Esber
Strapless Silk Satin Gown
Sezane
Gaspard Cardigan - Dark Purple - Super Kid Mohair - Sézane
Prada
Old Duchesse Dress
4. Velvet and Embroidered Jackets
Style Notes: Just like paisley as a print, there is something very bohemian, and therefore a little witchy about an embroidered velvet jackets. Sometimes worn long and oversized—with gaping sleeves and a sweeping silhouette—and other times cropped with embroidery or floral patterns, one might mistake these jackets as the costume for Xenophillius Lovegood in Harry Potter. Pairing well with light fabrics, like cotton and lace, I often see these jackets styled with tassel scarves, bloomer trousers or lace camisoles and light denim. This is not gothic witchy fashion à la Wednesday Addams or Elvira, but boho and folky.
Free People
Maxxie Embellished Velvet Jacket
Illuminato Jacket
RIXO ⋆
Denver Velvet Jacket in Black Soutache Embroidery
5. Lace
Style Notes: Lace was one of Pinterest's trends of 2026, and although you might be thinking that lace isn't strictly witchy-coded, it is inherently Victorian. When it comes to fashion; black lace and satin dresses will always have a certain witchy quality to them, but S/S26 offers more whimsical examples of lace that allude less to Morticia Addams, and instead something more ethereal. Lacey strappy tops, long dresses with drop waists and slip skirts are a prettier upgrade of your usual basics, and there's something quite whimsical and angelic about it. You could go more 18th century and opt for ruffled lace blouses as seen at Chloe and & Other Stories, but it doesn't need to feel frothy, unless you want it to.