5 Elegant Colour Combinations Classic Dresses Are Backing for Spring

Classic dressers have always understood the power of a good outfit formula. Reliable, polished combinations not only take the guesswork out of getting dressed but also create a sense of ease and consistency that runs through their entire wardrobe. They know what works and don't feel the need to constantly reinvent it. But that doesn't mean there isn't room for an update.
The most interesting classic wardrobes are often the ones that subtly evolve. Rather than chasing trends outright, it's about knowing which elements to update, and colour can be an easy but effective starting point.
While textures and silhouettes rarely change, colours with their numerous shades and hues create endless combinations that can completely change how an outfit feels. The right combination can breathe new life into some of your most worn pieces and inspire a new way to wear them. An oversized red shirt can elevate a trusted pair of navy cigarette trousers, while a white lace-hem camisole can give black tailoring a soft monochrome finish.
For spring 2026, classic dressers are looking for combinations that contrast while remaining versatile. So if you're looking to build a classic wardrobe for spring, these are the colour pairings that will easily elevate your current wardrobe, and how to style them. Read on to shop the edit.
5 COLOUR COMBINATIONS CLASSIC DRESSERS ARE WEARING THIS SPRING 2026
1. CREAM + KHAKI
Style Notes: Khaki is a great alternative to dark brown for spring. It's lighter and behaves like a neutral, complementing the tan, beige, cream and white items in your wardrobe. A cream and khaki combo is soft and muted and works best when you have contrasting textures, like tailoring and knitwear.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Knitted Turtleneck Top
The perfect transitional knit.
ZARA
Darted Trousers With Belt
Treat khaki like a neutral and team it with whites, creams and browns.
COS
Leather Kitten-Heel Mules
The sleekest sandal of sandals.
THE ROW
Nuance Two Leather Shoulder Bag
A timeless investment.
The Avantguard
Cosmos Midnight Gloss
Made with eco-friendly lenses.
2. LIGHT GREY + DARK GREY
Style Notes: Swap out your head-to-toe black looks for a mix of greys this season. Greys deliver the same polished feel but with a softer finish that feels right for spring, and the key to ensuring it doesn't look bland is to play with contrast, pairing light grey with deeper charcoal tones to create definition. It also opens up more styling possibilities; think fluid tailoring or relaxed separates for a chic tonal look.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Lorna Shirt
The relaxed fit will contrast well with more tailored pieces.
Reformation
Mason Pant
The only pair of tailored trousers you need.
The Row
Mesh Flats
A new style of mesh flats.
& Other Stories
Classic Leather Tote Bag
The ultimate everyday bag.
Linda Farrow
Skyler Cat-Eye Sunglasses
A classic silhouette.
3. BLACK + WHITE
Style Notes: It's not news that black and white go well together, but this season is all about creating a striking monochrome look using texture, silhouette and accessories. Mix black and white tailoring, then use lace-hem camisoles, handbags, sunglasses and scarves to add texture and break up any areas that feel one note.