The "Barely-There" Look Is Back—5 Ways To Master the Minimalist, See-Through Trend Fashion Insiders Love This Summer

You think you've seen every possible trend come and go, but then one more pops back up and takes you by surprise. This is precisely the case with the sheer trend. I've taken note of the rise in the use of barely-there fabrics in decades past through to recent years, but for summer 2025, it has not only dominated the season's runways, but street style and celebrity red carpet looks too. My Instagram feed is also awash with semi-transparent organza and gauze-like pieces, which always make me double-take to see if the fabric is really there at all.

In 2025, we're not resigning sheer pieces to eveningwear looks alone; we think they can arguably be worn anywhere, from casual daytime looks to office-ready ensembles (yes, really!), summer holiday outfits, and, of course, more showstopping occasion attire. I've seen the trend embraced across a wide variety of clothing and accessories, including but not limited to blouses, shapewear, skirts, trousers, dresses and footwear.

Acting fashion editor Sophie Robyn Watson wears a sheer skirt from Rise & Fall, a layered white tank top, a black leather jacket from Whistles and mesh ballet flats from Dear Frances (Image credit: Sophie Robyn Watson)

I recently gave the trend a spin myself, pairing an oyster-white organza midi skirt from home-grown brand Rise & Fall with barely-there mesh flats from Dear Frances. I teamed these with a double-layered white tank top, Whistles' cult leather jacket, a vintage Fendi bag, SandraAlexandra necklace and some retro-feel sunglasses. The toughness of the jacket, coupled with the hardware of the bag and necklace, gives way to the airy lightness of the skirt and shoes; a delicate balance of hard and soft, which is my nod to '90s minimalism, but with a bit of modern-day styling.

So, let's take a deep dive into the elusive trend, where I will reveal all, noting who's designing it, who's worn it and how to style it in 2025.

The Sheer Trend: Origins

For most of us, when we think of the sheer clothing trend, we'll be instantly transported to the 1990s. This decade was a hotbed of new and exciting fashion moments, subcultures and ideas, and the runways were the key indicator of changing tastes in clothing, style and attitude. Arguably, the key fashion moments that came out of the '90s were pared-back minimalism (thanks to Helmut Lang and Calvin Klein), grunge sensibilities (courtesy of Marc Jacobs at Perry Ellis), and lastly, opulent theatricality and sex appeal, spearheaded by the likes of Versace, Tom Ford at Gucci, John Galliano at Dior, and not forgettting Alexander McQueen and Thierry Mugler.

Kate Moss wearing a diaphanous silver dress at the Elite Model Agency party for the Look of the Year Contest at the Hilton Hotel, London, September 1993 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most iconic images from this decade, however, is of a sheer ensemble worn by Kate Moss. In 1993, she donned a silver see-through spaghetti strap slip dress to an Elite Model Agency party, wearing nothing else save a pair of black bikini-style briefs, flat flip-flops, minimal makeup and her hair pulled back into a simple functional up-do. This look set the tone for the era, and its legacy has endured. Brands such as Khaite, The Row and Toteme now design from a similar androgenous-quiet-luxury-crossover playbook, hinting at a kind of restrained glamour that requires stripping back your look to its core, and not overdoing it on accessories or accoutrements.

Kate Moss models a floor-length slip dress with see-through organza overlay and embellishments from the Marc Jacobs spring/summer 1997 collection (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss models a see-through white lace minidress over white boy shorts from Gucci's spring/summer 1996 collection by Tom Ford (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the Runway

The spring/summer 2025 collections were all over the sheer trend, everywhere from Copenhagen to Australia, Paris and London. Barely-there fabrics were seen at Chanel, Christopher Esber, Ganni, Toga and Akris. No garment was left untouched by the transluscent effect, notably dresses, skirts, capes, shirts and even neckties. Sheer finishes gave a dynamic appeal to these looks, allowing for clever layering, artful draping and elegant movement as models glided down the runway.

(Image credit: Chanel Spring Summer 2025 - Launchmetrics Spotlight.)

Style Notes: A chic sheer look from Chanel's S/S 25 collection, comprised of powder-pink and butter-yellow pieces, worn on top of one another for a layered effect. A bag and shoes in similar, coordinating colours creates a sugary sweet yet synchronised look.

(Image credit: Christopher Esber Spring Summer 2025 - Launchmetrics Spotlight.)

Style Notes: Christopher Esber's S/S 25 brought some Aussie attitude to Paris, with a collection utilising many semi-sheer garments and harnessing their liquid-like quality. This standout look consists of a white bralette top and tailored shorts draped in a pale-green organza dress.

(Image credit: GANNI Spring/Summer 2025 - Launchmetrics Spotlight.)

Style Notes: Many of the pieces in Ganni's S/S 25 collection feature organza in structured and tailored ways. This suited look is underpinned by a white organza shirt, crafted with visible construction and seams. Topped with a frilled organza necktie, this outfit taps into the Copenhagen cool-girl vibe.

(Image credit: Toga Spring/Summer 2025 - Launchmetrics Spotlight.)

Style Notes: Toga's S/S 25 runway showcased several artful pieces of see-through fabric that were so barely visible that if you blinked, you may have missed them. This marigold-yellow look is made up of a sheer dress with voluminous, ruffled plaid shirt sleeves, teamed with burgundy flowing trousers for a grungy nod.

(Image credit: Akris Spring/ Summer 2025 - Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Style Notes: The Akris show went heavy on sheer, utilising it for suiting, shirting, outerwear and gowns, in pastel pink, bright white and terracotta tones. This pink look is notable for its use of head-to-toe organza, albeit with just two garments—a deconstructed blazer and a pair of tailored trousers. Featherweight and sophisticated.

Celebrities in Sheer in 2025

Celebrities have also been loving the trend, and in recent months, we've spotted some of the most stylish stars wearing sheer items, daring to bare in both understated and more striking ways. From Dua Lipa's sheer "office-siren" pencil skirt to Hari Nef's bubblegum-pink organza co-ord, I've selected the best celebrity sheer outfits for you to re-create.

1. Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Splash News.)

Style Notes: Dua Lipa has always been experimental with her fashion, donning both haute couture outfits and emerging designers. Harking back to the '90s, this full Calvin Klein look consists of an oversized wool coat, grey tank bodysuit and a sheer, sandy-toned organza skirt. Though perhaps a little daring for a desk-side job, this look has office-siren vibes in abundance, particularly as it's finished with a tiny neon shoulder bag, sky-high heels and wire-framed glasses.

Shop the Look:

2. Miley Cyrus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Miley Cyrus has been stepping out in some excellent street style looks lately, looking every bit the chic rockstar. This one seems casual, but up close, you can see that it's well-styled, luxurious and polished. The black sheer pinstripe shirt gives a menswear-inspired feel, and she teams it with a fresh white tank top, light-wash jeans, black boots and D-frame sunglasses, in a look I'll be replicating on the weekends.

Shop the Look:

Khaite Silk Shirt £1414 £986 SHOP NOW Cyrus's exact shirt, from cult-favourite Khaite. AGOLDE Low Curve Frayed Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £320 SHOP NOW Keep it relaxed and easy-going with these frayed-hem wide-leg jeans from Agolde. SAINT LAURENT EYEWEAR Sulpice D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £315 SHOP NOW Simply iconic.

3. Hari Nef

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: American actress, model and muse Hari Nef is never one to shy away from showstopping looks. Attending the Khatie autumn/winter 2025 fashion show, she wore a bubblegum pink voluminous dress and trousers from the brand, a niche combination, but it looked infinitely chic and directional. Finished with a pair of white square-toe heels, this look is a real head-turner.

Shop the Look:

KHAITE Noah Gathered Silk-Organza Midi Dress £2560 SHOP NOW This bubblegum-pink dress is fresh out of New York Fashion Week. Khaite Trenton Silk-Blend Organza Wide-Leg Pants £1310 SHOP NOW The matching trousers are so sweet. Khaite Eva Leather Pumps £900 SHOP NOW I love the modern-meets-minimal aesthetic of these leather pumps.

4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Style Notes: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is known for her highly luxurious style, which is underpinned by monochromatic, polished and elevated styling decisions. Take this evening look for instance. A white bralette and matching floor-length skirt are beautiful and simple in their own right, with the addition of an organza cape in the same shade adding buckets of glamour, not to mention the many Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

Shop the Look:

RISE & FALL Silk Organza Layered Dress in Shell £350 SHOP NOW Rise & Fall makes beautiful clothing, and this dress is particularly sublime. ZARA Seamless Strappy Bra in White £13 SHOP NOW Simple underpinnings will enhance your sheer look. Roland Mouret Crêpe Pencil Skirt £410 SHOP NOW Pencil skirts remain classy and elegant. This Roland Mouret number is beyond polished.

5. Christine Centenera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: You know a trend is important when it has a superstar-stylist co-sign. Vogue Australia's Christine Centenera is spotted at every fashion week, and this season, she opted for a full Alaïa look, made up of a sheer, long-sleeved, figure-hugging top; billowing sheer trousers, black leather sandals and a leather neck-tie. Daring, but this all-black 'fit looks sleek and extremely cool.

Shop the Look:

ALAÏA Hooded Jersey Bodysuit in Black £1500 SHOP NOW Super sleek and daring, which is exactly what the brand is known for. ALAïA Crinoline Peplum-Waist Knitted Trousers £2100 SHOP NOW These are actually so wearable, and add a juxtaposing skirt effect to your look. ALAÏA Tong 75 Suede Wedge Sandals in Black £890 SHOP NOW Too cool.

Sheer Street Style

When a trend truly takes hold, you'll spot it on the street style set before anyone else. Cherry picking from high-street brands and indie labels, plus designer pieces from luxury names, the fashion-conscious of Instagram and TikTok are mastering the sheer trend, wearing it in chic and shoppable ways.

Scroll on to see some of my favourite sheer street style looks, along with an edit of the best semi-transparent items to shop now and work the trend for yourself.

Dresses

Style Notes: What's masterful about this look is the depth and simplicity of tones. A white tank and flowing trousers provide a grounded base, allowing the semi-sheer draped dress to truly shine. Black accessories (a raffia bucket hat, woven leather bag, flip-flops, wide belt and pendant necklace) seamlessly punctuate the outfit, tying the entire ensemble together. Nicely done, Hannah Lewis!

Shop the Trend:

WORME Bibi Sheer Midi Dress in Nude £390 SHOP NOW Emerging brand Worme makes chic silk dresses for the London fashion set. ZARA Voluminous Organza Dress £46 SHOP NOW This Zara dress looks very expensive. Layer it with white trousers for a runway-inspired look. MANGO Short Chiffon Combined Dress £150 SHOP NOW I love the artful layering to this dress. It will move beautifully in the wind. COS Open-Side Sheer Tunic £85 SHOP NOW A fab option for your summer holiday. Throw it over a bikini to take you to the poolside bar. RISE & FALL Silk Organza Layered Dress in Red £350 SHOP NOW Tomato red has a special place in my heart. This layered dress looks fresh from the vine.

Trousers

Style Notes: Mocha Mousse was hailed as the colour of the year by Pantone, and it's being expertly executed by street style star Leonie Hanne here. A luxurious leather duster coat in the chocolate shade, draped over a white blazer and see-through black trousers, shows how the sheer trend can work in tailoring too. Keep things sleek and grown-up with a top-handle bag, slim belt and elegant pointed heels.

Shop the Trend:

Skirts

Style Notes: Sheer skirts are mostly appearing in pencil, midi and straight-cut shapes. They're perfect for desk-side to date night, particularly when it has an opaque slip or mini underneath for a touch of modesty. Take notes from Div Ravindran (pictured above), and coordinate the rest of your outfit with the skirt, such as oyster white, black or neutral tones for that ultra-'90s minimalist appeal.

Shop the Trend:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Peri Sheer Silk-Blend Midi Skirt £150 SHOP NOW This looks like a '90s heirloom. Snap it up now and treasure for years to come. ZARA Organza Midi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW Zara knows this trend will be a summer hit. Massimo Dutti Satin Midi Skirt £100 SHOP NOW This gives me Jil Sander vibes. H&M Mesh Midi Skirt £23 SHOP NOW This mesh midi is perfect for minimalists on a budget. ESSE STUDIOS Aire Satin-Trimmed Silk-Organza Maxi Skirt £535 SHOP NOW Hailing from Australia, Esse Studios is making waves amongst the UK style set. Its eveningwear, dresses and skirts are impeccably made.

Blouses

Style Notes: If you're ready to go the whole kit and caboodle, give a sheer blouse and coordinating skirt or trousers a go. This styling stick is lifted straight from the S/S 25 runways, where full organza and sheer looks were seen in every major fashion city. If this is a little too daring for you, stick to a pretty blouse in cool summer tones, such as butter yellow or powder pink.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Organza Combined Oversize Shirt £30 SHOP NOW I love the multifaceted approach to this shirt. COS The Sheer Sleeveless Top £135 SHOP NOW This looks so, so expensive. Bravo, COS! KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE Laser-Cut Silk-Organza Shirt in Bubblegum £535 SHOP NOW Kiki De Montparnasse makes cool lingerie and cheeky daytime seperates. I love the rose-pink tone of this shirt. 7 For All Mankind Ls Sheer Pocket Shirt Organza £300 £150 SHOP NOW Keep it simple and classic with this black organza shirt. The Frankie Shop Beige Peri Sheer Shirt £240 £158 SHOP NOW The stone tone will pair so well with black or off-white colours.

Shoes

Style Notes: Just want to dip your toe into the trend (literally)? Take a look down, as shoes, particularly ballet flats, have serious sheer appeal this summer, and brands such as Dear Frances and Le Monde Béryl are spearheading this footwear style. Pop-colour mesh flats are a great way to give your otherwise monochromatic look some visual interest, or if you're a true minimalist, keep things black, white or nude to artfully veil, but not conceal, your polished summer pedi.

Shop the Trend: