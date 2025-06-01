Tokyo Summers Are Brutally Hot—5 Items All the Cool Japanese Girls Live In

Photo of Reina Triendl wearing white cotton poplin shirt, jeans, and black bag while in Tokyo hotel room.

(Image credit: @toritori0123)

If you’ve ever experienced a summer in Tokyo, you know it’s not just hot—it’s humid, sticky, and absolutely relentless. The kind of weather that makes you question every outfit choice the second you step outside. As someone who used to live in the Japanese capital, I would instantly dissuade my friends from trying to visit from June to September. Sure, they'd have a great time visiting Tokyo, but it would be way too hot to do anything.

Now that peak summer travel season is upon us and half of my friends decided not to heed my advice, I'm doing the next best thing for them: planning their outfits. After all, when in Tokyo, do as the Tokyoites do! On a recent trip, I found myself people-watching (as one does) and quickly noticed that Japanese girls have truly mastered the art of looking effortlessly cool while managing the sweltering heat, even in April. Their summer style is functional without sacrificing fashion, and frankly, I wanted to copy everything I saw. From breezy silhouettes to trend-forward styles, they’ve cracked the code on surviving Tokyo’s intense summers with taste.

Whether you're planning a trip or just want to refresh your hot-weather wardrobe, these are the five items Tokyo’s most stylish women swear by—and yes, I’ve already added all of them to my cart.

Breezy Poplin Tops

Photo of Reina Triendl in Tokyo wearing white poplin tank top.

(Image credit: @toritori0123)

There's nothing quite like a breezy, poplin top to get you through a humid summer, whether it be in East Asia or elsewhere. The classic style, often worn with flared jeans or a simple chiffon-pleated mini skirt, is a staple amongst the Japanese fashion crowd, with models, influencers, and actors alike leaning towards the simple, all-white cotton style to look effortlessly elegant.

Drawstring Poplin Blouse
H&M
Drawstring Poplin Blouse

Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse
Ganni
Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse

Aritzia, Caviar Poplin Camisole
Aritzia
Caviar Poplin Camisole

Cottage Top
Sndys
Cottage Top

Tailored Bermuda Shorts

Photo of Tokyo street style with model wearing black bermuda shorts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Japanese don't often do shorts (Tokyoites often prefer mini skirts or baggy pants), an uptick in cropped, tailored bermuda shorts has been catching my attention as of late, both worn by stylists I follow in the Japanese capital and from personal, first-hand experience visiting Tokyo year after year. They're a bit more refined than denim shorts, making them a perfect option for most dressed-up Tokyoites.

High-Rise Drapey Twill Bermuda Short
Banana Republic
High-Rise Drapey Twill Bermuda Short

Knee-Length Linen-Blend Shorts
H&M
Knee-Length Linen-Blend Shorts

Mango, Linen-Blend Suit Bermuda Shorts
Mango
Linen-Blend Suit Bermuda Shorts

Tailored Linen-Blend Longline Shorts
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Longline Shorts

Lacy Slip Skirts

Photo of Rina Hiramatsu wearing lace slip skirt while standing on street.

(Image credit: @rinahiramatsu)

Like I mentioned earlier, mini skirts at the go-to bottom choice for most It Girls in the city. Just like in Paris and New York, lace-trimmed slip skirts have been catching on, with the lacy trim adding a fun, romantic, trendy twist to an all-around classic in the books of street style stars and models living in Aoyama and Daikanyama.

Abercrombie & Fitch, High Rise Satin Lace-Hem Mini Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Satin Lace-Hem Mini Skirt

X Intimately Fp Party Crashers Half Slip Skirt
Free People
X Intimately Fp Party Crashers Half Slip Skirt

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin

Party Crashers Half Slip
Free People
Party Crashers Half Slip

Sweat-Proof T-Shirts

Photo of Rina Sawayama in Tokyo wearing black cropped t-shirt

(Image credit: @rinasonline)

If you haven't been to Tokyo in the summer before, prepare to sweat: the humidity is no joke. While wearing a simple t-shirt can usually be perfectly fine anywhere else, Japanese brand Uniqlo has developed a beloved line of cooling, sweat-wicking summer essentials everyone who stays in Tokyo during the summer humidity swears by.

Airism Cotton T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Airism Cotton T-Shirt

Airism Soft Cropped T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Airism Soft Cropped T-Shirt

Airism Soft Cropped T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Airism Soft Cropped T-Shirt

Airism Seamless T-Shirt
Uniqlo
Airism Seamless T-Shirt

Statement Satin Dresses

Photo of Kiko Mizuhara wearing slip dress.

(Image credit: @i_am_kiko)

A night out on the town in Shibuya in the summer heat is always synonymous with an adorable mini slip dress. Colorful prints and patterns are a favorite for the cool Kichijoji and Shimokitzawa crowd, often accessorized with sandals, mini bags, and claw clips.

Ilse - Ibiza Night Teal
Rixo
Ilse in Ibiza Night Teal

Allis Dress
Reformation
Allis Dress

Alyssa Mini Dress
Shani Shemer
Alyssa Mini Dress

Isabella Slip Dress
More To Come
Isabella Slip Dress

Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.

