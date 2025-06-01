Tokyo Summers Are Brutally Hot—5 Items All the Cool Japanese Girls Live In

If you’ve ever experienced a summer in Tokyo, you know it’s not just hot—it’s humid, sticky, and absolutely relentless. The kind of weather that makes you question every outfit choice the second you step outside. As someone who used to live in the Japanese capital, I would instantly dissuade my friends from trying to visit from June to September. Sure, they'd have a great time visiting Tokyo, but it would be way too hot to do anything.

Now that peak summer travel season is upon us and half of my friends decided not to heed my advice, I'm doing the next best thing for them: planning their outfits. After all, when in Tokyo, do as the Tokyoites do! On a recent trip, I found myself people-watching (as one does) and quickly noticed that Japanese girls have truly mastered the art of looking effortlessly cool while managing the sweltering heat, even in April. Their summer style is functional without sacrificing fashion, and frankly, I wanted to copy everything I saw. From breezy silhouettes to trend-forward styles, they’ve cracked the code on surviving Tokyo’s intense summers with taste.

Whether you're planning a trip or just want to refresh your hot-weather wardrobe, these are the five items Tokyo’s most stylish women swear by—and yes, I’ve already added all of them to my cart.

Breezy Poplin Tops

There's nothing quite like a breezy, poplin top to get you through a humid summer, whether it be in East Asia or elsewhere. The classic style, often worn with flared jeans or a simple chiffon-pleated mini skirt, is a staple amongst the Japanese fashion crowd, with models, influencers, and actors alike leaning towards the simple, all-white cotton style to look effortlessly elegant.

Tailored Bermuda Shorts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Japanese don't often do shorts (Tokyoites often prefer mini skirts or baggy pants), an uptick in cropped, tailored bermuda shorts has been catching my attention as of late, both worn by stylists I follow in the Japanese capital and from personal, first-hand experience visiting Tokyo year after year. They're a bit more refined than denim shorts, making them a perfect option for most dressed-up Tokyoites.

Lacy Slip Skirts

Like I mentioned earlier, mini skirts at the go-to bottom choice for most It Girls in the city. Just like in Paris and New York, lace-trimmed slip skirts have been catching on, with the lacy trim adding a fun, romantic, trendy twist to an all-around classic in the books of street style stars and models living in Aoyama and Daikanyama.

Sweat-Proof T-Shirts

If you haven't been to Tokyo in the summer before, prepare to sweat: the humidity is no joke. While wearing a simple t-shirt can usually be perfectly fine anywhere else, Japanese brand Uniqlo has developed a beloved line of cooling, sweat-wicking summer essentials everyone who stays in Tokyo during the summer humidity swears by.

Statement Satin Dresses

A night out on the town in Shibuya in the summer heat is always synonymous with an adorable mini slip dress. Colorful prints and patterns are a favorite for the cool Kichijoji and Shimokitzawa crowd, often accessorized with sandals, mini bags, and claw clips.