Every Season Has a Fun Heel Trend—This Is the One People Will Wear With Jeans This Summer

When I think of Dua Lipa's style, one of the first things that comes to mind is cool heels. Even if you just barely keep tabs on her outfits and have an idea of her aesthetic, you probably know that her look is trendy, fun, and filled with the latest It pieces. It's my job to keep tabs on stylish celebrities like her, so whenever she posts outfits to her Instagram feed (which is often, luckily for us), I take note of all the trends she's wearing, especially on her feet.

Hiding among the latest carousel Dua Lipa posted to Instagram this week is a photo of her wearing a double-denim outfit featuring a denim jacket and straight-leg jeans (and two belts, take note). And on her feet were a pair of zebra-print heels. As we already pointed out earlier this year, zebra print is poised to be the new cool animal print, following in the footsteps of the leopard-print revival. I find that every season has at least one fun heel trend, and I'm putting my money on zebra heels for summer 2025. Dua Lipa's endorsement makes me even more confident that I've placed my money wisely.

I say that people will wear the trend with jeans this summer, because I find that when people do wear jeans in the summer, it's usually with cool heels and accessories, in keeping with summer's more playful vibe. Dua Lipa's pumps are from a yet-to-be-released F/W 2025 Conner Ives x Jimmy Choo collaboration, but in the meantime, I found a handful of cool zebra-print heels that'll look incredibly chic with jeans. Scroll to shop them all.

On Dua Lipa: Julie Kegels outfit; Chanel bag; Conner Ives x Jimmy Choo shoes

Shop Zebra-Print Heels