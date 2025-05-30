5 Dress Trends Zara’s Doing Better Than Anywhere Else This Summer

When it comes to shopping for high-street items that look expensive, Zara never fails to impress me. Whilst I find other stores can be inconsistent with fit and sizing, Zara manages to create high-quality items that have the perfect blend of trendy relevance and timeless appeal.

I've found myself turning to the brand more and more this year, most recently to create an expensive-looking summer wardrobe. In my search, I couldn't help but notice just how many chic summer dresses the brand currently has to offer. From trending prints to minimal silhouettes, I discovered so many dresses that I'm considering investing in this season. And luckily for me (and my bank account!), Zara covers the lot.

(Image credit: Zara)

Now, we all know that Zara carries a lot of different products on their website which can feel overwhelming, so to make things easier, I've narrowed down the search to five elegant dress styles that feel fresh for 2025 but also won't date in your wardrobe in the years to come.

Keep scrolling to discover the five dress trends that I'll be buying from Zara for summer 2025.

5 Summer 2025 Dress Trends Zara Has Mastered

1. Polka Dot Dresses

Style Notes: Polka dots are everywhere at the moment. From pretty blouses to slinky slip skirts, fashion people just cannot get enough of this print. My personal favourite to wear the trend? Dresses, of course. Polka dot dresses feel fresh for 2025 but the vintage-inspired print also feels very timeless.

ZARA Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Dress £50 SHOP NOW This won't stick around for long. ZARA Long Polka Dot Dress £26 SHOP NOW This chocolate brown hue makes a nice point of difference from classic black. ZARA Zw Collection Halter Polka Dot Dress £50 SHOP NOW Perfect for evenings out. ZARA Floral Polka Dot Maxi Dress £50 SHOP NOW The ultimate wedding-guest dress.

2. Square Neck Dresses

Style Notes: We all know that Zara loves a trend, but sometimes keeping things classic is the best. I've noticed that Zara is creating a lot of pared-back dresses in timeless hues, with only one significant detail–a flattering square neckline. There's just something about it that looks extremely elegant, no matter the shape or length of the dress.

ZARA Zw Collection Midi Dress £50 SHOP NOW This went straight into my basket. ZARA Zw Collection Midi Dress £50 SHOP NOW I'd wear this with ballet pumps in the day, and slingback kitten heels for evenings. ZARA Stretch Square Neck Dress £26 SHOP NOW Pale yellow is back for 2025. ZARA Strappy Linen Blend Midi Dress £40 SHOP NOW I love the subtle corset-detailing on this midi.

3. White Broderie Dresses

Style Notes: Nothing says summer like white broderie and Zara has plenty of options for summer 2025. I'm usually partial to a midi length, but I've also spotted a number of cute mini styles that I'll be buying for my summer holidays.

ZARA Embroidered Linen Blend Dress Zw Collection £50 SHOP NOW How sweet is this? ZARA Embroidered Poplin Dress £40 SHOP NOW A poplin silhouette will always get my attention. ZARA Zw Collection Embroidered Short Dress £60 SHOP NOW Wear with suede sandals now and swap these out for knee-high boots come autumn. ZARA Zw Collection Patchwork Embroidered Dress £50 SHOP NOW This genuinely looks like so many designer options I've spotted.

4. Cobalt Blue Dresses

Style Notes: Pale yellow isn't going anywhere in 2025. In fact, it's such a versatile shade that it's practically become a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people. If you're looking for a bolder colour to brighten up your wardrobe, however, I've spotted several dresses across the high street in this striking cobalt blue shade. Simply pair it with classic colours like white, black or brown to make it feel wearable.

ZARA Flowing Halter Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW This is sure to earn you loads of compliments. ZARA Zw Collection Poplin Dress £40 SHOP NOW A more pared-back silhouette like this one above will make the colour feel easier to wear. ZARA Zw Collection Linen Blend Dress £70 SHOP NOW I'd style mine exactly like this. ZARA Midi Poplin Dress With Bows £36 SHOP NOW The bows are so cute1

5. Scarf-Detail Dresses

Style Notes: Scarf dresses are another style that feels so timeless yet very on-trend for 2025. This season Zara has taken the elegant trend to a new level with European-inspired prints and patterns that are perfect for a holiday or a summer event here on home soil.