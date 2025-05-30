5 Elegant Dress Trends Zara’s Doing Better Than Anywhere Else This Summer

I always turn to Zara for expensive-looking dresses. Scroll down to discover the five elegant trends the brand is doing better than anywhere else for summer 2025.

5 Elegant Dress Trends Zara’s Doing Better Than Anywhere Else This Summer
(Image credit: Zara)
When it comes to shopping for high-street items that look expensive, Zara never fails to impress me. Whilst I find other stores can be inconsistent with fit and sizing, Zara manages to create high-quality items that have the perfect blend of trendy relevance and timeless appeal.

I've found myself turning to the brand more and more this year, most recently to create an expensive-looking summer wardrobe. In my search, I couldn't help but notice just how many chic summer dresses the brand currently has to offer. From trending prints to minimal silhouettes, I discovered so many dresses that I'm considering investing in this season. And luckily for me (and my bank account!), Zara covers the lot.

5 Dress Trends Zara’s Doing Better Than Anywhere Else This Summer

(Image credit: Zara)

Now, we all know that Zara carries a lot of different products on their website which can feel overwhelming, so to make things easier, I've narrowed down the search to five elegant dress styles that feel fresh for 2025 but also won't date in your wardrobe in the years to come.

Keep scrolling to discover the five dress trends that I'll be buying from Zara for summer 2025.

5 Summer 2025 Dress Trends Zara Has Mastered

1. Polka Dot Dresses

Style Notes: Polka dots are everywhere at the moment. From pretty blouses to slinky slip skirts, fashion people just cannot get enough of this print. My personal favourite to wear the trend? Dresses, of course. Polka dot dresses feel fresh for 2025 but the vintage-inspired print also feels very timeless.

Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Dress

This won't stick around for long.

Long Polka Dot Dress
ZARA
Long Polka Dot Dress

This chocolate brown hue makes a nice point of difference from classic black.

Zw Collection Halter Polka Dot Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Halter Polka Dot Dress

Perfect for evenings out.

Floral Polka Dot Maxi Dress
ZARA
Floral Polka Dot Maxi Dress

The ultimate wedding-guest dress.

2. Square Neck Dresses

Style Notes: We all know that Zara loves a trend, but sometimes keeping things classic is the best. I've noticed that Zara is creating a lot of pared-back dresses in timeless hues, with only one significant detail–a flattering square neckline. There's just something about it that looks extremely elegant, no matter the shape or length of the dress.

Zw Collection Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Dress

This went straight into my basket.

Zw Collection Midi Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Dress

I'd wear this with ballet pumps in the day, and slingback kitten heels for evenings.

Stretch Square Neck Dress
ZARA
Stretch Square Neck Dress

Pale yellow is back for 2025.

Strappy Linen Blend Midi Dress
ZARA
Strappy Linen Blend Midi Dress

I love the subtle corset-detailing on this midi.

3. White Broderie Dresses

Style Notes: Nothing says summer like white broderie and Zara has plenty of options for summer 2025. I'm usually partial to a midi length, but I've also spotted a number of cute mini styles that I'll be buying for my summer holidays.

Embroidered Linen Blend Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Embroidered Linen Blend Dress Zw Collection

How sweet is this?

Embroidered Poplin Dress
ZARA
Embroidered Poplin Dress

A poplin silhouette will always get my attention.

Zw Collection Embroidered Short Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Short Dress

Wear with suede sandals now and swap these out for knee-high boots come autumn.

Zw Collection Patchwork Embroidered Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Patchwork Embroidered Dress

This genuinely looks like so many designer options I've spotted.

4. Cobalt Blue Dresses

Style Notes: Pale yellow isn't going anywhere in 2025. In fact, it's such a versatile shade that it's practically become a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people. If you're looking for a bolder colour to brighten up your wardrobe, however, I've spotted several dresses across the high street in this striking cobalt blue shade. Simply pair it with classic colours like white, black or brown to make it feel wearable.

Flowing Halter Midi Dress
ZARA
Flowing Halter Midi Dress

This is sure to earn you loads of compliments.

Zw Collection Poplin Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Poplin Dress

A more pared-back silhouette like this one above will make the colour feel easier to wear.

Zw Collection Linen Blend Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Linen Blend Dress

I'd style mine exactly like this.

Midi Poplin Dress With Bows
ZARA
Midi Poplin Dress With Bows

The bows are so cute1

5. Scarf-Detail Dresses

Style Notes: Scarf dresses are another style that feels so timeless yet very on-trend for 2025. This season Zara has taken the elegant trend to a new level with European-inspired prints and patterns that are perfect for a holiday or a summer event here on home soil.

Printed Tulle Scarf Dress
ZARA
Printed Tulle Scarf Dress

This makes me want to go on an Italian getaway.

Tulle Midi Dress With Scarf
ZARA
Tulle Midi Dress With Scarf

Who knew lime green could be so chic?

Polka Dot Scarf Dress
ZARA
Polka Dot Scarf Dress

Tick off two trends in one with the polka-dot scarf dress.

Long Foulard Print Dress
ZARA
Long Foulard Print Scarf Dress

For the maximalists among us.

