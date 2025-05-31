Every Stylish Woman I Know Is Wearing This Pretty Summer Trend

There’s a certain softness sweeping through summer 2025 style, and it’s not just in the color palette—it’s in the details. Everywhere I look, the most stylish women I know are leaning into a new wave of romantic fashion, trading in stark minimalism for something a little more delicate, more feminine, and more ethereal. What makes this trend feel so current is its fluidity: most of the pieces I’m seeing aren’t just one-note. They overlap. A sheer skirt might be embroidered with soft florals, or a lace-trimmed cami might feature a rosette detail at the strap. It’s all about layering pretty elements without it feeling too precious or overly styled.

While romantic fashion is far from new, the way it’s showing up this summer feels fresher than seasons past. Instead of veering into costume-y territory, these updated iterations are woven into effortlessly wearable silhouettes. Think relaxed sundresses with eyelet lace peeking out, or a wispy scarf tied around the hair that instantly softens a denim look. The vibe is unbothered and undone, like you threw something on after a swim and somehow looked editorial doing it. It’s a subtle shift, but one that’s catching on fast, especially as the temperatures rise and people gravitate toward lighter, airier pieces that still make a statement.

What’s especially worth noting is how easy it is to incorporate this trend into your existing wardrobe. A sheer blouse layered over a tank, a soft floral dress that nods to the ‘90s, or a shoe adorned with a single rosette detail can all carry the romantic mood without requiring a full aesthetic overhaul. If you’ve been looking for ways to soften your summer wardrobe, these are the five romantic details to add now.

Lace

From delicate lace camis and peekaboo lace trims to fully sheer lace sets, this is the most classic detail in the lineup—but with a modern twist. Try it layered over a structured piece or contrast it with denim to keep it feeling grounded.

woman wearing white lace set and shorts

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

We love this lace-on-lace look for any summer vacation.

Róhe Lace Silk Shorts
J.Crew
5" Stratus Lace-Trim Short

woman wearing white oversized t-shirt and lace skirt

(Image credit: @lucyalston_)

This oversized t-shirt paired with a feminine lace skirt is so chic.

Long Lace Skirt
ZARA
Long Lace Skirt

woman wearing jeans and white lace cami tank with button down shirt over it

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

The peek-a-boo lace cami makes for a great layering piece this summer.

Yves Cami
LIONESS
Yves Cami

White Hair Scarf

Dainty hair accessories are having a moment, and nothing feels prettier than a white or sheer scarves embroidered with tiny flowers. Tied loosely around a bun or wrapped around your head, they’re an easy way to romanticize a simple outfit.

woman wearing lace top with white handkerchief in hair

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

This see-through hair scarf is beyond chic.

Out From Under Lace Headscarf
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Lace Headscarf

woman wearing maxi dress with white handkerchief in hair

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Bad hair day? No problem. Just toss on a little lace hair scarf and you're set.

Asos Design Crochet Headscarf in Cream
ASOS DESIGN
Crochet Headscarf

woman wearing maxi skirt and bikini top with white handkerchief in hair

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

And perfect for vacation, of course.

Embroidered Hair Scarf
Anthropologie
Embroidered Hair Scarf

Sheer

Whether it’s a sheer skirt layered over briefs, a floaty matching set, or a gauzy floral dress, this detail is all about movement. Bonus points for mixing it with other elements on this list—like a rosette or soft florals—for maximum impact.

woman wearing long yellow sheer skirt with tank

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

This slightly sheer maxi skirt is an answer to all your fancy plans this summer.

Surya Midi Skirt
Lovers and Friends
Surya Midi Skirt

woman wearing matching pink sheer set

(Image credit: @minahabchi)

We love a matching set, especially when it's in a pretty pink.

Cora Set
SUNCILLO
Cora Set

woman wearing sheer floral dress and glasses.

(Image credit: @rachelle.rowlings)

You'll wear an easy printed dress summer after summer.

X Intimately Fp Suddenly Fine Maxi Slip
Intimately FP
Suddenly Fine Maxi Slip

Soft Florals

These aren’t your bold, graphic blooms. The florals of the moment are faded, pastel, and so pretty. They show up best on airy fabrics like chiffon and organza, where they almost feel like a watercolor painting in motion.

woman wearing floral midi skirt and white tank

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

This outfit combo is so classic for spring and summer.

Layla Skirt
Reformation
Layla Skirt

woman wearing floral midi dress and ballet flats

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Soft florals + a midi dress = your weekend uniform.

Loveshackfancy Ermon Dress
Loveshackfancy
Ermon Dress

woman wearing floral mini skirt and white top

(Image credit: @izzydilg)

Wear this on a night out while you're vacationing next month.

New Gwen Slip Skirt in Floral
j.crew
Gwen Slip Skirt

Rosettes

A quiet but powerful detail this summer, rosettes are popping up everywhere, from the toe of pointed pumps to the waistline of slip dresses. They feel like a grown-up version of Y2K’s flower obsession, but with more elegance.

woman wearing polka dot dress with rosette detail

(Image credit: @shhtephs)

Have a wedding this summer? We found your dress.

Waldorf Dress in Brown Polka Dress
Urban Sophistication
Waldorf Dress in Brown Polka Dress

woman wearing pointed-toe heels with white roses and jeans

(Image credit: @byteganfrances)

Rosette heels, your favorite jeans and a simple T-shirt—you're set.

Luv 100
Black Suede Studio
Luv 100 Heels

A woman wearing polka dot dress with rosette detail.

(Image credit: @yesitsnicolee)

Polka dots are so hot for summer right now, and the rosette detail adds the cutest touch.

Runaway the Label Malika Maxi Dress
Runaway the Label
Malika Maxi Dress

