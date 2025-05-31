Every Stylish Woman I Know Is Wearing This Pretty Summer Trend

There’s a certain softness sweeping through summer 2025 style, and it’s not just in the color palette—it’s in the details. Everywhere I look, the most stylish women I know are leaning into a new wave of romantic fashion, trading in stark minimalism for something a little more delicate, more feminine, and more ethereal. What makes this trend feel so current is its fluidity: most of the pieces I’m seeing aren’t just one-note. They overlap. A sheer skirt might be embroidered with soft florals, or a lace-trimmed cami might feature a rosette detail at the strap. It’s all about layering pretty elements without it feeling too precious or overly styled.

While romantic fashion is far from new, the way it’s showing up this summer feels fresher than seasons past. Instead of veering into costume-y territory, these updated iterations are woven into effortlessly wearable silhouettes. Think relaxed sundresses with eyelet lace peeking out, or a wispy scarf tied around the hair that instantly softens a denim look. The vibe is unbothered and undone, like you threw something on after a swim and somehow looked editorial doing it. It’s a subtle shift, but one that’s catching on fast, especially as the temperatures rise and people gravitate toward lighter, airier pieces that still make a statement.

What’s especially worth noting is how easy it is to incorporate this trend into your existing wardrobe. A sheer blouse layered over a tank, a soft floral dress that nods to the ‘90s, or a shoe adorned with a single rosette detail can all carry the romantic mood without requiring a full aesthetic overhaul. If you’ve been looking for ways to soften your summer wardrobe, these are the five romantic details to add now.

Lace

From delicate lace camis and peekaboo lace trims to fully sheer lace sets, this is the most classic detail in the lineup—but with a modern twist. Try it layered over a structured piece or contrast it with denim to keep it feeling grounded.

We love this lace-on-lace look for any summer vacation.

This oversized t-shirt paired with a feminine lace skirt is so chic.

ZARA Long Lace Skirt $46 SHOP NOW

The peek-a-boo lace cami makes for a great layering piece this summer.

LIONESS Yves Cami $49 SHOP NOW

White Hair Scarf

Dainty hair accessories are having a moment, and nothing feels prettier than a white or sheer scarves embroidered with tiny flowers. Tied loosely around a bun or wrapped around your head, they’re an easy way to romanticize a simple outfit.

This see-through hair scarf is beyond chic.

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Lace Headscarf $12 SHOP NOW

Bad hair day? No problem. Just toss on a little lace hair scarf and you're set.

ASOS DESIGN Crochet Headscarf $20 SHOP NOW

And perfect for vacation, of course.

Anthropologie Embroidered Hair Scarf $24 SHOP NOW

Sheer

Whether it’s a sheer skirt layered over briefs, a floaty matching set, or a gauzy floral dress, this detail is all about movement. Bonus points for mixing it with other elements on this list—like a rosette or soft florals—for maximum impact.

This slightly sheer maxi skirt is an answer to all your fancy plans this summer.

Lovers and Friends Surya Midi Skirt $168 SHOP NOW

We love a matching set, especially when it's in a pretty pink.

SUNCILLO Cora Set $330 SHOP NOW

You'll wear an easy printed dress summer after summer.

Intimately FP Suddenly Fine Maxi Slip $98 SHOP NOW

Soft Florals

These aren’t your bold, graphic blooms. The florals of the moment are faded, pastel, and so pretty. They show up best on airy fabrics like chiffon and organza, where they almost feel like a watercolor painting in motion.

This outfit combo is so classic for spring and summer.

Reformation Layla Skirt $158 SHOP NOW

Soft florals + a midi dress = your weekend uniform.

Loveshackfancy Ermon Dress $495 SHOP NOW

Wear this on a night out while you're vacationing next month.

j.crew Gwen Slip Skirt $128 $90 SHOP NOW

Rosettes

A quiet but powerful detail this summer, rosettes are popping up everywhere, from the toe of pointed pumps to the waistline of slip dresses. They feel like a grown-up version of Y2K’s flower obsession, but with more elegance.

Have a wedding this summer? We found your dress.

Urban Sophistication Waldorf Dress in Brown Polka Dress $280 SHOP NOW

Rosette heels, your favorite jeans and a simple T-shirt—you're set.

Black Suede Studio Luv 100 Heels $348 SHOP NOW

Polka dots are so hot for summer right now, and the rosette detail adds the cutest touch.