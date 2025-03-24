Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on the best new-in pieces from some of our favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL first and read candid reviews about fit, style and quality, so we hope our try-ons will lead you to your most successful purchases of the year.

If my wardrobe could talk, it would tell me that the thick coats and chunky knits that dominate its hangers are starting to take their toll. Weighing my railings down physically (and weighing me down emotionally), my collection is crying out for a spring refresh, and I can't ignore it any longer. Thankfully, my impatience with my current wardrobe has aligned nicely with the launch of spring collections across my favourite brands.

Whilst I don't approach every change of season with the intention of completely overhauling my wardrobe—I prefer to invest in fewer, more versatile pieces that can serve me throughout the year—the light linens and springtime staples I've called upon over the past few years aren't looking so fresh anymore. Intent on bolstering my new-season options, I turned to a brand that prioritises sleek silhouettes, everyday luxury and high-quality compositions as much as I do. Of course, I'm talking about COS.

I've long looked to COS for enduring classics such as white tees and leather bags, but I haven't spent much time browsing its wider collections before. However, a quick scroll through its new-in section made me realise that this has been to my detriment. Bursting with the well-tailored separates and pretty spring shades I'm desperate to start incorporating into my looks, I was quickly drawn to a few standout designs.

Heading into store to get a proper sense of the quality and cuts in the collection, I gathered breezy dresses, lightweight layers and a few simp;le staples; and a surprisingly relaxed try-on session ensued. For reference, I’m 5'7", wear a UK size 10 and gravitate towards unfussy, refined pieces that blend seamlessly into my wardrobe—making COS the ideal destination for a new-season refresh. So, how did my selections fare? Keep reading to see how I got on.

See My Favourite Pieces From My COS Spring 2025 Try On

1. Linen Dress + Clutch Bag + Leather Flats

(Image credit: Future)

My Review: My ultimate goal for this try-on? Find the perfect easy-breezy dress, and this chocolate-hued number secured the top spot before anything else even had a chance. Crafted from heavyweight linen, it strikes the ideal balance: light enough to keep me cool on scorching days as we move into summer but substantial enough to drape beautifully and maintain a refined, luxurious finish.

In a deep brown shade, it feels like a seamless transition into the warmer months—more effortless than a bright colour yet just as seasonally appropriate. But what truly won me over was the silhouette. Billowy but structured, it delivers a chic, voluminous shape without overwhelming my frame. The wide cut means it moves beautifully as I walk, creating the perfect amount of swish with every step. And with the all-important addition of pockets, what more could I ask for?

Falling just above my ankles, it’s a true maxi on me. If you’re on the shorter side, you might consider hemming it, whilst taller people may find it closer to a midi length. For styling, I loved it with simple black flats and a small clutch bag, but I can see it working just as easily for an evening look with a strappy sandal, or even paired with a suede boot as we move through early spring’s chillier weeks.

Shop the Look:

COS A-Line Linen-Blend Maxi Dress in Brown £115 SHOP NOW In my opinion, this rich chocolatey shade looks chic all year round.

COS Cavatelli Mini Clutch Bag – Suede £95 SHOP NOW This compact clutch bag is perfect for evening styling.

COS Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes in Black £135 SHOP NOW These are the kind of shoes I would happily wear daily.

2. Trench Coat + Jeans + Suede Trainers

(Image credit: Future)

My Review: When I think of COS, I think of the wardrobe basics I rely on every day, so, naturally, I couldn’t resist trying on a few everyday-worthy pieces that caught my eye in-store. First up, the high-waisted jeans that stopped me in my tracks. With a straight-leg cut, rib-grazing rise, soft, light-blue wash and thick denim composition, they feel every bit as premium as some of the designer pairs in my collection. Sizing-wise, I went for a 27, which fit comfortably, offering a little extra room around the waist, which I always prefer with high-waisted jeans. If you feel the same, I'd recommend sticking to your normal size, but if you prefer a neater fit, consider sizing down.

Next, the perfect white tee. Whilst I’ve long been a fan of COS’s Clean Cut T-shirt, I had yet to try their long-sleeved styles. This one has a slightly sheer finish, which I didn’t mind; it was beautifully soft and ideal for layering under a jumper—exactly what I look for in a tee like this. Then came the trench coat. COS always delivers on classic outerwear, but the piece that stood out most was this short car coat-style trench in a soft green hue. Fastening neatly down the middle, it had a roomy yet structured fit which you could comfortably layer over a knit without feeling bulky.

Finally, I completed the look with the trainers I’ve been eyeing for weeks. I love them in white suede and leather, but with three other equally chic colour options, it’s hard to go wrong. No matter the choice, they’re the kind of effortless shoe that ties an outfit together with ease.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Voluminous Car Coat £155 SHOP NOW This light-green shade offers an easy way to weave some colour into your spring looks.

COS Clean Cut Regular Long-Sleeved T-Shirt in White £35 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a classic white tee.

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans in Light Blue £85 SHOP NOW Style with suede trainers or sleek pointed-toe boots.

COS Minimal Leather Trainers in Chalk £95 SHOP NOW COS has perfected the low-profile trainer trend.

3. Waistcoat + Black Trousers

(Image credit: Future)

My Review: I'll admit that I hesitated to embrace the waistcoat trend. A few seasons ago, it felt like it was everywhere—perhaps a little too ubiquitous. So, I admired from the sidelines, resisting the urge to join in. But now? My resolve is wearing thin. After lingering on the periphery of my wardrobe considerations for so long, waistcoats no longer feel like a fleeting trend but a bonafide staple.

With a tall collar that grazes the neck, elegantly concealing the clavicle, this particular style stood out from the rest. Its neutral shade and single-button fastening give it a refined simplicity—more sophisticated than many I’d seen before. Paired with sleek black trousers (which just might be the chicest and most comfortable I’ve ever tried), the result was a simple yet super-polished look that (if I do say so myself) is undeniably stylish.

Shop the Look:

COS Longline Wool Waistcoat £95 SHOP NOW Layer this over a simple vest top for some extra coverage, or style on its own.

COS Regular Elasticated Wool Straight-Leg Trousers in Black £110 SHOP NOW Honestly, this is one of the best pairs of black trousers I've ever tried.

COS Tome Mini Crossbody Bag – Leather £115 SHOP NOW Chic and simple, this elegant black bag is perfect for daily styling.

COS Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes in Black £135 SHOP NOW The small heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.

4. Minidress + Leather Accessories

(Image credit: Future)

My Review: In my quest to introduce more colour into my wardrobe, I was instantly drawn to the "glass slipper" blue of this interesting shirt dress. At first glance, it appears to be two separate pieces, but in reality, the dress and shirt are cleverly stitched together at the shoulders. Whilst this ensures an effortlessly put-together look every time, it does mean you’re committed to the extra layer—something to consider on hotter days.

That said, I couldn’t resist the elegant cut, length and thoughtful design. The mid-thigh hemline falls perfectly on my tall frame, making it an ideal minidress for me (often, they can look a little too short for my liking). For a refined finish, I styled it with COS’s Tome bag and court shoes, which I also wore in the previous look, but I can just as easily imagine it paired with a roomy tote and classic ballet flats for a more laid-back feel.

Shop the Look:

COS Layered Striped Trapeze Shirt Dress £135 SHOP NOW Style with a simple court shoe or a relaxed trainer.

COS Leather Ballerina Flats in Ecru £110 SHOP NOW Cream ballet flats look so fresh for spring and would pair beautifully with a pale blue minidress like the one I tried.