I Thought Polka-Dot Dresses Were Everything, Until I Tried On This Chic Alternative

Part of my job as junior fashion editor here at Who What Wear UK is to test out trending looks and pieces. I take all the fashion inspiration from the runways, my social feeds and the new-in sections of our favourite stores to assess fit, fabric, value and quality, and to see how these trends translate on a body in real life. It takes something truly special to stop me dead in my tracks, but if there’s one trend I can’t get enough of right now, it’s polka dots. Last week, I was writing about the joys of the polka-dot dress, but this week, a selection of spotty two-piece sets has caught my attention. Whilst out creating content for our social channels, I was blown away by the sheer number of ultra-chic and versatile two-piece polka-dot sets available across the board, from the high street to high-end. Maybe my gaze was already primed for this classic print, but the wave of coordinating polka-dot outfits I spotted across the storefronts of London made one thing clear: I had to bring this trend straight to you.

Addison Rae attends the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Summer is historically a season dominated by bright florals and pretty ditsy prints, but in 2025, polka dots are the front-runner for pattern of the moment. Retro yet minimal, stylish celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Laura Harrier and Dua Lipa have embraced the trend from every angle, wearing dots in grid posts on the ‘gram, casually in the city and with sophistication on the red carpet. I knew this trend was worth taking notice of when the queen of performance-driven fashion, Ariana Grande, took to TikTok in a full polka-dot look (yes, it included a cape), lip-syncing to Wicked with influencers and prompting R.E.M Beauty's latest drop.

But it’s not just the A-list connecting the dots—Who What Wear’s SEO writer, Ava Gilchrist, is fully backing the trend, championing polka dots as a “true neutral” in her wardrobe. Reflecting on the print’s evolving identity, she notes that polka dots can “often come across a little bourgeois, which is why I tend to wear them in cuts that are more sensual, to subvert any stiff or conservative connotation they once held.” It’s a sentiment I wholeheartedly share. As she puts it, “They’re inherently quite playful, flirty and ‘feminine’, meaning they can be mixed with tough leather pieces or softened with a pair of jeans with ease.” Her final tip? “A word to the wise: the smaller the spot, the chicer the look.”

Although it may feel as though polka dots have suddenly appeared out of nowhere, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Designers such as Fendi, Moschino and Isabel Marant leaned heavily into the print in their 2025 collections, signalling a wider return to bold, '80s-style statement-making patterns in high fashion. But let’s be clear: polka dots have always been here. What’s different this season is the mainstream embrace. High-street favourites like Zara, H&M and COS have rolled out a broad selection of dot-centric pieces in their spring/summer lines, making the trend more accessible than ever. Meanwhile, fashion-insider labels such as Susamusa are setting the internet alight; its Polka Dot Meadow Skirt became a Google Trends breakout star and sold out within a day when it launched. And it’s not just skirts; searches for polka-dot halter tops are up 200%, showing that this print is more than a fad—it’s the defining pattern of the season.

And this, readers, is exactly why I’m here to tell you that a polka-dot co-ord is a trend worth investing in. It does all the heavy lifting for you. The right set is the definition of stylish convenience—effortless, pulled-together and endlessly versatile. A well-chosen co-ord offers a sophisticated top that pairs seamlessly with everything from denim to tailoring, and matching bottoms that work just as hard in your wardrobe. On my shopping travels, I’ve come across three standout sets that deserve your attention, from Mango, Reformation and Ganni. Trust me: I’ve tried them and they’re worth shouting about.

1. Reformation Dorothea Two Piece

Style Notes: I first spotted this two-piece set on influencer Emma Legar, and I immediately thought it just might be the cutest thing I’d ever seen. Fast forward to my visit to the Reformation store, and I’m happy to report it lived up to every expectation. Made from a lightweight, crepe-like fabric, the set is beautifully drapey and loose, making it perfect for warm weather. I tried it on during a (surprisingly) blisteringly hot 27-degree day in London, and I honestly felt like I could’ve happily walked out of the store wearing it. The top features a built-in bodice structure with small button closures, so it can be worn open for a breezier, more relaxed look, or closed for a touch more modesty. I stayed true to size with a UK 10 for both the top and skirt, and it was the right choice—no bunching or tightness whatsoever. The fit was perfect, and I’m seriously considering biting the bullet and purchasing this set for summer. For a more office-appropriate look, I’d throw on a tailored blazer and pair it with loafers (I know, I work in a creative field). On weekends, I’d dress it down by styling it with trainers and a small east-west bag.

Shop Reformation’s Dorothea Two Piece Set:

Reformation Dorothea Two Piece £228 SHOP NOW It's giving old-school summer movies vibes.

2. Mango Polka-dot Linen Crop Top and Long Skirt

Style Notes: This set is selling out fast, so if you like what you see, I’d recommend shopping quickly. If you’re someone who prefers a more covered-up look, this is an excellent option. Made from linen, the fabric is incredibly lightweight and breathable, making it another perfect choice as the temperature soars. In-store sizing was a bit limited (though I’ve heard it’s being restocked soon), so I ended up taking a 12 in the top and an 8 in the skirt (I'm a true 10). The skirt was slightly tight around the waist, but my waist measures about 27 inches, so that makes sense. The top, however, was a bit more oversized than expected from the image. Given this, I would recommend staying true to size if you can find it in stock. Despite a couple of sizing adjustments, the luxury of this set really stood out. The firm, fitted waist and deep pleats in the skirt created that beautiful, flowy silhouette, and the boxy fit of the top (when worn in the right size) would keep the overall effect demure but not twee. I’m 5’10”, so the skirt hit just above my ankles, making it very tall-girl friendly. I’d style this set with a pair of mesh shoes and a wicker bag. If I were heading out for lunch with loved ones, this is definitely what I’d reach for.

Shop Mango’s Polka-dot Linen Crop Top and Long Skirt:

MANGO Flared Linen Skirt With Polka Dots £50 SHOP NOW Pair together or wear alone with a black tank and kitten heels.

MANGO Polka-Dot Linen Crop Top £30 SHOP NOW Combine with a white linen shirt, nonchalantly French-tucked and finish the look with classic ballet flats

3. Ganni Polka-Dot Satin Blouse and Long Skirt

Style Notes: I can’t say I’ve ever considered myself a Ganni girl—my personal style leans more understated than the cult brand’s usual bold, eclectic offerings—but this two-piece set really had me reconsidering. Crafted from a thick silk fabric, it was surprisingly breathable in the 27-degree heat, lightweight yet structured and held its shape beautifully. It’s definitely more of a show stopping ensemble, and whilst perhaps not the easiest to style as separates (for me, anyway), but worn together? Exquisite. The top features a striking silver zip that runs from neck to hem, whilst the skirt sits at the mid-waist with a back zip and two external coin-purse-style pockets placed on the hips—details that feel both playful and architectural. I stayed true to size in a 10, though I would recommend sizing down if you're between sizes. The skirt had quite a bit of give, which I didn’t mind, but the top felt noticeably oversized, and with its internal padding to hold structure, I did feel a bit restricted by the excess fabric. That said, this set is special. It’s one of those rare pieces that feels worthy of a wedding-guest moment (pending the bride’s approval, of course). I can already picture somewhere like Ibiza, worn for a daytime ceremony, followed by the matching minidress for a chic outfit change come evening.

Shop Ganni's Polka-Dot Satin Blouse and Long Skirt:

GANNI Polka-Dot Satin Corset Blouse £265 SHOP NOW Simply sublime.

GANNI Polka-Dot Double Satin Long Pocket Skirt £345 SHOP NOW Also available in black for those seeking an all-year-round option.

Shop More Polka-Dot Co-Ords:

Reformation Shawna Two Piece £298 SHOP NOW The deep-blue and white colour combo exudes luxury, and would be perfect for a more dressed-down look.

FAIT PAR FOUTCH Remi - Polka Dot £166 SHOP NOW This set was everywhere a few summers ago. Many brands have tried to replicate it, but nothing quite matches up to the original.

Monsoon Isabel Polka Dot Waistcoat Ivory £65 SHOP NOW Monsoon has an array of polka dot pieces you really should check out!

DOLCE&GABBANA Printed Polka-Dot Mesh Bustier Top £725 SHOP NOW This set embodies ‘80s nostalgia with a modern twist, and I love it.

MAJORELLE Luana Top £137 SHOP NOW With halter neck polka-dot tops trending, this brown-spotted set is a perfect choice for those looking to branch out from the basics.

Anthropologie Maeve 90's Bias Midi Slip Skirt £78 SHOP NOW This halterneck top features a beautifully draped, tulip-like design that reveals just a sliver of midriff, striking the ideal balance between playful and polished. The delicate, small-scale spots look refined, making it feel elevated rather than overly retro.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Polka Dot Midi Slip Skirt £88 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a set with a kookier feel, this is a great option. With the asymmetrical print, Anthropologie has flawlessly played with mixed multiple-sized polka dots with a lace trim to create a set which is a showstopper.

Elliana Linen Set - Snow Polka £142 SHOP NOW As temperatures rise, a linen short set is a combination that many gravitate towards due to its lightweight material and styling ease. Chic Le Frique, a Dubai-based brand, has nailed it with its take on the trend. The structured shorts complete with an elasticated waistband offer maximum comfort without sacrificing that polished finish. Paired with a perfectly oversized shirt, this set delivers that coveted effortlessly put-together look, which requires minimal effort, yet gives maximum impact.

Anthropologie Maeve Sleeveless Babydoll Bubble £78 SHOP NOW A microtrend quietly continuing with momentum this season is the bubble hem. This set from Anthropologie taps into the look, pairing a bubble-hemmed top with matching shorts for a flouncy, fashion-forward silhouette that feels both playful and extravagant.