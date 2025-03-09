In all Of My Years In Fashion, I Haven't Found a Single Skirt Trend That's Quite as Sophisticated as This

As the seasons shift, I find myself searching for ways to maintain the sleek, polished styling habits I perfected during the winter months. Without the structure of knee-high boots and tailored wool trousers, spring dressing doesn't always feel super sophisticated—unless, of course, you seek out warm-weather staples that offer the same level of refinement. Luckily, I’ve just found the perfect solution: a spring skirt trend that has completely elevated my approach to dressing for the warmer weather.

With all the sharpness of my favourite winter trousers, this spring, I’m swapping them out for the rising grey pencil skirt trend. Designed to skim the figure without clinging, this refined silhouette falls somewhere between the knee and ankle, delivering a sophisticated look free from excess frills or pleats—the perfect foundation for a sophisticated ensemble.

Influencer wears a grey pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Not entirely new to the fashion scene, these skirts have dipped in and out of favour for decades—right now, however, they feel more relevant than ever.

Aligning with the broader tailoring trend that’s been gaining momentum on and off the runways, this skirt offers an easy way to incorporate the trend, without having to track down a boxy blazer or menswear tie. In soft grey rather than classic black, these skirts bring a fresh, lighter touch—perfect for pairing with the soft neutrals and pastels that define a spring wardrobe.

Influencer wears a grey pencil skirt.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Already a hit among the style set, I recently spotted actor Kelly Rutherford embracing the trend in a light-grey suit, complete with a calf-grazing pencil skirt in Paris this week. The result? An outfit that felt as polished as winter tailoring but with spring-ready ease—exactly the kind of balance I’m looking for this season.

Kelly Rutherford wears a grey pencil skirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Certain to become a street style favourite, read on to discover my edit of the best pencil skirts below.

SHOP GREY PENCIL SKIRTS:

Twill Pencil Skirt
H&M
Twill Pencil Skirt

This also comes in dark grey and black.

Plain Knit Midi Skirt
Zara
Plain Knit Midi Skirt

Style with the matching vest or pair with a simple tee.

Wool Blend Midi Pencil Skirt
Baukjen
Wool Blend Midi Pencil Skirt

This wardrobe staple is so easy to slot into a capsule collection.

Eloane Skirt - Dark Grey Herringbone - Wool - Sézane
Sézane
Eloane Skirt

The high slit detailing gives this a sexy edge, while making it so much more comfortable to move in.

Jersey Maxi Skirt
H&M
Jersey Maxi Skirt

Shop this while it's on sale.

Mid-Rise Midi Skirt
Acne Studios
Mid-Rise Midi Skirt

This cropped at ankle length for a sleek and structured finish.

Mouliné Maxi-Skirt
Prada
Mouliné Maxi-Skirt

I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Grey Pencil Skirt
Claudie Pierlot
Grey Pencil Skirt

Style with a black knit or pair it with a pink layer for a pop of colour.

Malvo Straight-Cut Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Malvo Straight-Cut Wool-Blend Maxi Skirt

I always come back to The Frankie Shop for their chic, elevated basics.

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

