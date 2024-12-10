We've Done the Research—These Are the Handbag Trends Everyone Will Be Carrying in 2025

handbag trends 2025
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
Remy Farrell
By
published
in Features

As fashion editors we spend a lot of time pouring over runway shows and collating ready-to-wear trend pieces, but the one area that deserves just as much attention as what we decide to wear in the morning, is how we choose to accessorise said outfits. After the long reigning spell of quiet luxury our focus has been diverted to the true "investment pieces"—the shoes and bags that would replace flash-in-the-pan aesthetics and would be really worth their cost-per-wear, but that isn't to say you have to settle for boring. Recall the biggest It bags of the last few years and you'll know what we mean—The Row's Margaux, Alaïa's Le Teckel, Miu Miu's Arcadie, or even Loewe's Puzzle tote, classic bags with a modern twist are the style of choice, and whether you're a fashion forward shopper looking for the latest bag trends or a timeless wardrobe curator, when it comes to predicting 2025's next big bags, the clues start on the runway.

Once you've built the capsule of wardrobe staples (the perfect pair of jeans, the white tee, the cashmere knit, the wool coat), your handbag is where you get to have a little more fun, and there's nothing quite like a fresh new piece of arm candy to instantly elevate a look. So, what can we expect for 2025? According to the SS and AW '25 collections, we're about to be treated to a game of two halves. From the ladylike top handles that started to surface in 2024, to the expensive-looking colour trend editors are already backing, keep scrolling to see the five handbag trends about to huge over the next 12 months.

1. The Office Siren

handbag trends 2025

(Image credit: Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Ferrari; Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Very demure and very mindful, the top-handle bag has been reinvented countless times but always carried the same ladylike air. For 2025, the look is less secretarial and a little more CEO, as the elegant silhouette is bigger, bolder and sexier as part of the "office siren" aesthetic. What does the look entail? Slingbacks, pencil skirts, cats-eye glasses and top-handle bags in neutral tones with a glossy finish that are perfect for tucking under your arm for a busy commute.

Shop Top Handle and Tote Bags:

COS , Studio Bowling Bag
COS
Studio Bowling Bag

Act fast—this doesn't stay in stock for very long (especially the original black).

Florence 20 Leather Tote Bag
Savette
Florence 20 Leather Tote Bag

Such an elegant mini size.

Strap-Detail Handbag
H&M
Strap-Detail Handbag

I know, I coudn't believe the price either. Bravo, H&M.

Shopper Bag With Padlock - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Shopper Bag With Padlock

A designer-coded bag for under £50 is an extremely rare find.

Rodeo Mini Leather Tote Bag
Balenciaga
Rodeo Mini Leather Tote Bag

This bag has been taking up a lot of my headspace since I first saw it.

2. The B.B.B (Big Brown Bag)

handbag trends 2025

(Image credit: Coach, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Alexander McQueen; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: If we've learned anything since Succession's Tom muttered the immortal words "the ludicrously capacious bag", it's that big bags can be practical and polished, and ultimately deserve to be the star of any season. From summer's large woven beach bags to autumn/winter's supersized leather totes, generously proportioned bags show no signs of slowing down, but in 2025 the focus is on chocolate and tan browns. Take a look at Bottega Veneta, Coach, and McQueens take on the trend to see just how well the look pairs with masculine tailoring; a tougher alternative to the hyper-femininity of the office siren.

Shop Big Brown Bags:

Idaho Xl Leather Tote
THE ROW
Idaho Xl Leather Tote

Pure polished perfection.

Large Suede Tote
& Other Stories
Large Suede Tote

This also comes in black, but the brown is so much more luxurious.

Split Leather Maxi Tote Bag
Massimo Dutti
Split Leather Maxi Tote Bag

This bag will go with everything already in your wardrobe.

Gathered Split Suede Bucket Bag
ZARA
Gathered Split Suede Bucket Bag

The unexpected details are what make this bag quite so special.

Leather Shoulder Bag
M&S Collection
Leather Shoulder Bag

You can count on M&S for quality that you can rewear for years.

3. Fringe Benefits

handbag trends 2025

(Image credit: Escorpion, Alexander McQueen, Fendi, Bottega Veneta; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: The minimalist movement might try to convince us that doing as little as possible is how to stay ahead of the curve, but there's something nostalgic about the return of maximalist fringed bag, and it comes at the same time as the boho renaissance as championed by Chloé. From floor sweeping tassels to clip-on pom poms, simple bags are being styled up with strips of attention-seeking leather and wool to add texture and interest to pared-back outfits. Consider this 2025's answer to 2024's colourful bag charms.

Shop Fringed Bags:

Fringed Tote Bag
ZARA
Fringed Tote Bag

I love that this channels a slight western vibe.

Nappa Leather Bag With Fringe Detail
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Bag With Fringe Detail

This looks like it cost 10 times its price tag.

Popcorn Shopper Leather-Trimmed Fringed Crocheted Waxed-Cotton Tote
JW ANDERSON
Popcorn Shopper Leather-Trimmed Fringed Crocheted Waxed-Cotton Tote

A great find currently in the sale!

Fringed Shoulder Bag
M&S Collection
Fringed Shoulder Bag

Your party season accessorising, sorted.

Soft Leather Bag With Fringes
Pinko
Soft Leather Bag With Fringes

Rich burgundy and fringing? It's a certified win-win.

4. East Meets West

Handbag Trends 2025

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren, Versace, Stella McCartney, Prada; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: It has been impossible to scroll through socials recently without seeing the rise and rise of the East/West tote, a sleek, shallow, long-handled shoulder bag with a horizontal silhouette reminiscent of 1950's clasp bags. Unlike 2024's buttery-soft and languid leather hobos, these structured bags are the new way to do effortless elegance with a retro spin. Good news for those tired of schlepping around everything from their make-up bag to their laptop; these are designed with carrying only the essentials in mind.

Shop East West Bags:

Le Teckel Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag

The It bag of 2024 returns for 2025 with new colourways and sizes.

Eastside Bowling Bag - Leather
COS
Eastside Bowling Bag - Leather

Even the high-street has cottoned on.

The New York Shoulder | Off-White Small Grain | Demellier
Demellier
The New York Shoulder | Off-White Small Grain

I don't think it's too much to say: this may be my dream bag.

Re-Nylon Medium Leather Tote Bag
Prada
Re-Nylon Medium Leather Tote Bag

Prada has a few East/West styles, but I love this nylon reissue.

5. Flower Power

handbag trends 2025

(Image credit: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Bottega Veneta, Carolina Herrera, Alexander McQueen; LuanchMetrics)

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a trend roundup without at least one controversial, standout style, and this year may be the turn of the divisive floral bag. Rosettes, embellishments, prints, and appliqués, fashion's rosette trend has moved onto our bags and is in full bloom for spring/summer, a bold change from the restrained trends thus far on the list. From Herrera's garden brights to Bottega's bouquets,
there's a lot to love about this joyful trend that lifts almost any outfit to dopamine-inducing highs. This look might not be for everyone, but you can guarantee that it will get people talking.

Shop Floral Bags

Abacus Embroidered Floral Mini Top Handle Bag - Pink
JW PEI
Abacus Embroidered Floral Mini Top Handle Bag

Spring in a bag.

Devana Small Floral-Appliqué Shoulder Bag
Magda Butrym
Devana Small Floral-Appliqué Shoulder Bag

It may be a woven bag, but this would work for evening too.

Red Satin Flower Corsage Clutch Bag
River Island
Red Satin Flower Corsage Clutch Bag

Perfect for party season!

Peach Pouch in Classic Calfskin
Loewe
Peach Pouch in Classic Calfskin

Trust Loewe to come up with something entirely new and unexpected.

Jasper Conran London Giavanna 3d Sequin Flower Clutch Bag
Jasper Conran
Giavanna 3d Sequin Flower Clutch Bag

One word: WOW.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸