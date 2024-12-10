We've Done the Research—These Are the Handbag Trends Everyone Will Be Carrying in 2025

As fashion editors we spend a lot of time pouring over runway shows and collating ready-to-wear trend pieces, but the one area that deserves just as much attention as what we decide to wear in the morning, is how we choose to accessorise said outfits. After the long reigning spell of quiet luxury our focus has been diverted to the true "investment pieces"—the shoes and bags that would replace flash-in-the-pan aesthetics and would be really worth their cost-per-wear, but that isn't to say you have to settle for boring. Recall the biggest It bags of the last few years and you'll know what we mean—The Row's Margaux, Alaïa's Le Teckel, Miu Miu's Arcadie, or even Loewe's Puzzle tote, classic bags with a modern twist are the style of choice, and whether you're a fashion forward shopper looking for the latest bag trends or a timeless wardrobe curator, when it comes to predicting 2025's next big bags, the clues start on the runway.

Once you've built the capsule of wardrobe staples (the perfect pair of jeans, the white tee, the cashmere knit, the wool coat), your handbag is where you get to have a little more fun, and there's nothing quite like a fresh new piece of arm candy to instantly elevate a look. So, what can we expect for 2025? According to the SS and AW '25 collections, we're about to be treated to a game of two halves. From the ladylike top handles that started to surface in 2024, to the expensive-looking colour trend editors are already backing, keep scrolling to see the five handbag trends about to huge over the next 12 months.

THE BIGGEST HANDBAG TRENDS FOR 2025

1. The Office Siren

(Image credit: Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Fendi, Ferrari; Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Very demure and very mindful, the top-handle bag has been reinvented countless times but always carried the same ladylike air. For 2025, the look is less secretarial and a little more CEO, as the elegant silhouette is bigger, bolder and sexier as part of the "office siren" aesthetic. What does the look entail? Slingbacks, pencil skirts, cats-eye glasses and top-handle bags in neutral tones with a glossy finish that are perfect for tucking under your arm for a busy commute.

Shop Top Handle and Tote Bags:

COS Studio Bowling Bag £225 SHOP NOW Act fast—this doesn't stay in stock for very long (especially the original black).

Savette Florence 20 Leather Tote Bag £1415 SHOP NOW Such an elegant mini size.

H&M Strap-Detail Handbag £43 SHOP NOW I know, I coudn't believe the price either. Bravo, H&M.

MANGO Shopper Bag With Padlock £50 SHOP NOW A designer-coded bag for under £50 is an extremely rare find.

Balenciaga Rodeo Mini Leather Tote Bag £2250 SHOP NOW This bag has been taking up a lot of my headspace since I first saw it.

2. The B.B.B (Big Brown Bag)

(Image credit: Coach, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Alexander McQueen; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: If we've learned anything since Succession's Tom muttered the immortal words "the ludicrously capacious bag", it's that big bags can be practical and polished, and ultimately deserve to be the star of any season. From summer's large woven beach bags to autumn/winter's supersized leather totes, generously proportioned bags show no signs of slowing down, but in 2025 the focus is on chocolate and tan browns. Take a look at Bottega Veneta, Coach, and McQueens take on the trend to see just how well the look pairs with masculine tailoring; a tougher alternative to the hyper-femininity of the office siren.

Shop Big Brown Bags:

THE ROW Idaho Xl Leather Tote £4260 SHOP NOW Pure polished perfection.

& Other Stories Large Suede Tote £145 SHOP NOW This also comes in black, but the brown is so much more luxurious.

Massimo Dutti Split Leather Maxi Tote Bag £369 SHOP NOW This bag will go with everything already in your wardrobe.

ZARA Gathered Split Suede Bucket Bag £219 SHOP NOW The unexpected details are what make this bag quite so special.

M&S Collection Leather Shoulder Bag £89 SHOP NOW You can count on M&S for quality that you can rewear for years.

3. Fringe Benefits

(Image credit: Escorpion, Alexander McQueen, Fendi, Bottega Veneta; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: The minimalist movement might try to convince us that doing as little as possible is how to stay ahead of the curve, but there's something nostalgic about the return of maximalist fringed bag, and it comes at the same time as the boho renaissance as championed by Chloé. From floor sweeping tassels to clip-on pom poms, simple bags are being styled up with strips of attention-seeking leather and wool to add texture and interest to pared-back outfits. Consider this 2025's answer to 2024's colourful bag charms.

Shop Fringed Bags:

ZARA Fringed Tote Bag £36 SHOP NOW I love that this channels a slight western vibe.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Bag With Fringe Detail £369 SHOP NOW This looks like it cost 10 times its price tag.

JW ANDERSON Popcorn Shopper Leather-Trimmed Fringed Crocheted Waxed-Cotton Tote £550 £330 SHOP NOW A great find currently in the sale!

M&S Collection Fringed Shoulder Bag £50 SHOP NOW Your party season accessorising, sorted.

Pinko Soft Leather Bag With Fringes £429 SHOP NOW Rich burgundy and fringing? It's a certified win-win.

4. East Meets West

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren, Versace, Stella McCartney, Prada; LaunchMetrics)

Style Notes: It has been impossible to scroll through socials recently without seeing the rise and rise of the East/West tote, a sleek, shallow, long-handled shoulder bag with a horizontal silhouette reminiscent of 1950's clasp bags. Unlike 2024's buttery-soft and languid leather hobos, these structured bags are the new way to do effortless elegance with a retro spin. Good news for those tired of schlepping around everything from their make-up bag to their laptop; these are designed with carrying only the essentials in mind.

Shop East West Bags:

ALAÏA Le Teckel Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag £1900 SHOP NOW The It bag of 2024 returns for 2025 with new colourways and sizes.

COS Eastside Bowling Bag - Leather £125 SHOP NOW Even the high-street has cottoned on.

Demellier The New York Shoulder | Off-White Small Grain £365 SHOP NOW I don't think it's too much to say: this may be my dream bag.

Prada Re-Nylon Medium Leather Tote Bag £1930 SHOP NOW Prada has a few East/West styles, but I love this nylon reissue.

5. Flower Power

(Image credit: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Bottega Veneta, Carolina Herrera, Alexander McQueen; LuanchMetrics)

Style Notes: It just wouldn't be a trend roundup without at least one controversial, standout style, and this year may be the turn of the divisive floral bag. Rosettes, embellishments, prints, and appliqués, fashion's rosette trend has moved onto our bags and is in full bloom for spring/summer, a bold change from the restrained trends thus far on the list. From Herrera's garden brights to Bottega's bouquets,

there's a lot to love about this joyful trend that lifts almost any outfit to dopamine-inducing highs. This look might not be for everyone, but you can guarantee that it will get people talking.

Shop Floral Bags

JW PEI Abacus Embroidered Floral Mini Top Handle Bag £89 SHOP NOW Spring in a bag.

Magda Butrym Devana Small Floral-Appliqué Shoulder Bag £685 SHOP NOW It may be a woven bag, but this would work for evening too.

River Island Red Satin Flower Corsage Clutch Bag £25 SHOP NOW Perfect for party season!

Loewe Peach Pouch in Classic Calfskin £490 SHOP NOW Trust Loewe to come up with something entirely new and unexpected.