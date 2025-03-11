Kate Moss and Katie Holmes Both Wore the One Colour Trend That Makes Spring Outfits Look Expensive
If I had to choose just a few people to look towards for styling inspiration, Kate Moss and Katie Holmes would undoubtedly make the cut. Both dabbling in new and nostalgic trends with the same fervour, the two have honed dynamic wardrobes that feel fresh, chic and surprisingly approachable.
While they have notable differences in their day-to-day style, Moss and Holmes overlap with an effortless ease that seems to run through every look they wear. So, when I recognise that they're sporting a similar garment or trend, I know I'm on to something particularly special. And that's precisely what happened at Paris Fashion Week this week.
Disregarding the sky blues and powder pink colours that have been trending for the past few weeks, Moss and Holmes emerged in their favourite spring shade: butter yellow.
Selecting a pretty flowing blouse in a muted yellow shade, Moss grounded the light spring layer with a dark black trouser pairing, anchoring her look while making the pretty colour feel much more wearable.
Wearing her butter yellow look with a similarly rich shade, Holmes paired her pale yellow Zimmermann Cargo Jacket (£1,400) and Zimmermann Cargo Pants (£795) with a chocolate brown Scoop Bodysuit (£275), which she wore to sit front row at the brand's autumn/winter 2025 show.
While butter yellow colours might strike some as difficult to style, I'm here to argue the contrary. Not a million miles away from a fresh cream hue, this chic shade retains all of the versatility of the staple neutral, while injecting a fresh spring energy and a subtle flush of colour. Wearing well with other spring colours like pale pink and white, the trend feels all the more grown-up when styled with richer shades including chocolate browns and inky blacks.
Certainly on to something special, I don't think it will be long until we're all styling this expensive-looking hue. To discover the colour trend that has my two style heroes in agreement, read on to shop the butter yellow colour trend below.
Shop the Butter Yellow Colour Trend:
In my opinion, this butter yellow leather jacket is the perfect spring layer.
Style with knee boots or wear with a heeled sandal.
These look so much more expensive than they actually are.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
