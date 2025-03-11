Kate Moss and Katie Holmes Both Wore the One Colour Trend That Makes Spring Outfits Look Expensive

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

If I had to choose just a few people to look towards for styling inspiration, Kate Moss and Katie Holmes would undoubtedly make the cut. Both dabbling in new and nostalgic trends with the same fervour, the two have honed dynamic wardrobes that feel fresh, chic and surprisingly approachable.

While they have notable differences in their day-to-day style, Moss and Holmes overlap with an effortless ease that seems to run through every look they wear. So, when I recognise that they're sporting a similar garment or trend, I know I'm on to something particularly special. And that's precisely what happened at Paris Fashion Week this week.

Disregarding the sky blues and powder pink colours that have been trending for the past few weeks, Moss and Holmes emerged in their favourite spring shade: butter yellow.

Kate Moss wears a butter yellow blouse.

(Image credit: Splash)

Selecting a pretty flowing blouse in a muted yellow shade, Moss grounded the light spring layer with a dark black trouser pairing, anchoring her look while making the pretty colour feel much more wearable.

Wearing her butter yellow look with a similarly rich shade, Holmes paired her pale yellow Zimmermann Cargo Jacket (£1,400) and Zimmermann Cargo Pants (£795) with a chocolate brown Scoop Bodysuit (£275), which she wore to sit front row at the brand's autumn/winter 2025 show.

Katie Holmes wears butter yellow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While butter yellow colours might strike some as difficult to style, I'm here to argue the contrary. Not a million miles away from a fresh cream hue, this chic shade retains all of the versatility of the staple neutral, while injecting a fresh spring energy and a subtle flush of colour. Wearing well with other spring colours like pale pink and white, the trend feels all the more grown-up when styled with richer shades including chocolate browns and inky blacks.

Certainly on to something special, I don't think it will be long until we're all styling this expensive-looking hue. To discover the colour trend that has my two style heroes in agreement, read on to shop the butter yellow colour trend below.

Shop the Butter Yellow Colour Trend:

Veda Celine Jacket
Reformation
Veda Celine Jacket

In my opinion, this butter yellow leather jacket is the perfect spring layer.

Zw Collection Blouse With Ruffles
Zara
Blouse With Ruffles

This also comes in a rich aubergine shade.

Mohair-Blend Collared Top
H&M
Mohair-Blend Collared Top

Honestly, I can't believe this is still in stock.

Zimmermann, Dawning Cargo Jacket
Zimmermann
Dawning Cargo Jacket

Shop the jacket that Katie Holmes loves.

Molded Leather Clutch
& Other Stories
Molded Leather Clutch

I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.

Leather Slingback Strap Shoes
ZARA
Leather Slingback Strap Shoes

T-bar flats always give an outfit a chic, French-girl energy.

Cutout Asymmetric Jersey Midi Dress
Acne Studios
Cutout Asymmetric Jersey Midi Dress

Style with knee boots or wear with a heeled sandal.

Ruched Balloon-Sleeve Blouse
& Other Stories
Ruched Balloon-Sleeve Blouse

I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Iris Maxi Dress in Yellow - 4
Omnes
Iris Maxi Dress

Style with strappy sandals for a chic, spring-ready look.

Zw Collection Cotton Jacket
Zara
Cotton Jacket

Style this with light-wash jeans for a fresh spring look.

Abigail Butter Yellow Knit Cardigan
Kitri
Abigail Butter Yellow Knit Cardigan

The removable rose adds such a pretty touch.

Layla Satin Skirt
Reformation
Layla Satin Skirt

This also comes in black.

Lydie Linen Maxi Dress
Faithfull
Lydie Linen Maxi Dress

I'm banking this ahead of the warmer months.

Worme, Backless Picola Maxi Gown
Worme
Backless Picola Maxi Gown

I always come back to Worme for their elegant evening-wear.

Ruched Slip on Ballet Pumps
Marks & Spencer
Ruched Slip on Ballet Pumps

These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸