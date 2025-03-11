If I had to choose just a few people to look towards for styling inspiration, Kate Moss and Katie Holmes would undoubtedly make the cut. Both dabbling in new and nostalgic trends with the same fervour, the two have honed dynamic wardrobes that feel fresh, chic and surprisingly approachable.

While they have notable differences in their day-to-day style, Moss and Holmes overlap with an effortless ease that seems to run through every look they wear. So, when I recognise that they're sporting a similar garment or trend, I know I'm on to something particularly special. And that's precisely what happened at Paris Fashion Week this week.

Disregarding the sky blues and powder pink colours that have been trending for the past few weeks, Moss and Holmes emerged in their favourite spring shade: butter yellow.

(Image credit: Splash)

Selecting a pretty flowing blouse in a muted yellow shade, Moss grounded the light spring layer with a dark black trouser pairing, anchoring her look while making the pretty colour feel much more wearable.

Wearing her butter yellow look with a similarly rich shade, Holmes paired her pale yellow Zimmermann Cargo Jacket (£1,400) and Zimmermann Cargo Pants (£795) with a chocolate brown Scoop Bodysuit (£275), which she wore to sit front row at the brand's autumn/winter 2025 show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While butter yellow colours might strike some as difficult to style, I'm here to argue the contrary. Not a million miles away from a fresh cream hue, this chic shade retains all of the versatility of the staple neutral, while injecting a fresh spring energy and a subtle flush of colour. Wearing well with other spring colours like pale pink and white, the trend feels all the more grown-up when styled with richer shades including chocolate browns and inky blacks.

Certainly on to something special, I don't think it will be long until we're all styling this expensive-looking hue. To discover the colour trend that has my two style heroes in agreement, read on to shop the butter yellow colour trend below.

Shop the Butter Yellow Colour Trend:

Reformation Veda Celine Jacket £698 SHOP NOW In my opinion, this butter yellow leather jacket is the perfect spring layer.

Zara Blouse With Ruffles £46 SHOP NOW This also comes in a rich aubergine shade.

H&M Mohair-Blend Collared Top £45 SHOP NOW Honestly, I can't believe this is still in stock.

Zimmermann Dawning Cargo Jacket £1400 SHOP NOW Shop the jacket that Katie Holmes loves.

& Other Stories Molded Leather Clutch £115 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.

ZARA Leather Slingback Strap Shoes £50 SHOP NOW T-bar flats always give an outfit a chic, French-girl energy.

Acne Studios Cutout Asymmetric Jersey Midi Dress £750 SHOP NOW Style with knee boots or wear with a heeled sandal.

& Other Stories Ruched Balloon-Sleeve Blouse £87 SHOP NOW I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Omnes Iris Maxi Dress £89 SHOP NOW Style with strappy sandals for a chic, spring-ready look.

Zara Cotton Jacket £80 SHOP NOW Style this with light-wash jeans for a fresh spring look.

Kitri Abigail Butter Yellow Knit Cardigan £145 SHOP NOW The removable rose adds such a pretty touch.

Reformation Layla Satin Skirt £198 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Faithfull Lydie Linen Maxi Dress £300 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of the warmer months.

Worme Backless Picola Maxi Gown £495 SHOP NOW I always come back to Worme for their elegant evening-wear.