Calling It Early: This Will Be Summer's Biggest Sandal Trend

By
published
in Features

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with white jeans

(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck)

We’re calling it early: square-toe flip-flops are poised to be the sandal trend of summer 2025. Equal parts minimalist and directional, these barely-there flip-flops are already taking over our feeds—and it’s not even May. From sleek leather versions to padded styles with a subtle ‘90s nod, the silhouette feels fresh, unfussy, and right in line with the quiet-luxury energy that’s still going strong. Whether you’re running errands in denim shorts or dressing up a breezy linen set, the square-toe flip-flop is the finishing touch that works for every outfit.

Styling-wise, the possibilities are endless. For a modern take on vacation dressing, pair a crisp white pair with a fitted dress, oversized shades, and a raffia tote. If you’re feeling a little retro, lean into it with a low-rise midi skirt, a slinky tank, and a metallic pair that catches the light. These sandals play well with both structured tailoring and slouchy silhouettes, which means you’ll wear them way more than you think—trust us, this is not a one-outfit wonder.

We’ve also been spotting square-toe flip-flops in unexpected settings, like with trousers and a button-down for a polished take on summer workwear. They lend that effortless “off-duty editor” vibe that feels elevated without trying too hard. Pro tip: opt for a neutral-toned pair (think tan, black, or cream) with subtle stitching or textured details for a luxe look that goes with absolutely everything. Bonus points if you add a dainty anklet or two—it’s the little things.

If you’re building your summer wardrobe now, consider this your sign to add at least one pair to your cart.

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with pink pants

(Image credit: @_santinaharrison)

The pink linen pants paired with square-toe flip flops prove they are the perfect vacation shoe option.

A.EMERY, The Kinto Sandal
A.Emery
The Kinto Sandals

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with white maxi skirt

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

It's the pop of red here.

BEACH BY MATISSE, Bungalow Flip Flop
Beach by Matisse
Bungalow Flip Flops

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with brown long-sleeve fitted dress

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Here's how to make an elegant maxi dress look laidback.

Tkees Square Toe Lily Flip Flops
Tkees
Square Toe Lily Flip Flops

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with white dress and hat

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

White-on-white for your next vacation ensemble.

Old Navy, Square Toe Flip-Flop Sandals
Old Navy
Square Toe Flip-Flop Sandals

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with linen pants

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Casual pants plus flip flops and a chic necklace (or opt for sandals with a jewelry-inspired detail).

Rexa Flip Flop
Alexander Wang
Rexa Flip Flops

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with white trousers and blazer

(Image credit: @divrav)

White slightly flared trousers are the way to go this summer.

Dolce Vita Barty Sandals
Dolce Vita
Barty Sandals

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with white midi dress and button-down shirt

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

An oversized button-down makes for a casual layering piece during transitional seasons.

Tkees Square Toe Lily Flip Flops
Tkees
Square Toe Lily Flip Flops

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with white jeans

(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck)

It's the subtle square-toe on this colorful pair.

havaianas,

Havaianas
Brazil Logo Flip Flops

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with boxer shorts

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Bloomers are this year's replacement for denim shorts.

Staud Dante Thong Sandals
Staud
Dante Thong Sandals

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with brown midi dress

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Proof you can wear square-toe flip flops for a fancy night out.

Perennial Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Perennial Sandals

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with white dress

(Image credit: @helenacuesta)

Beach-ready footwear.

Havaianas Slim Square Pop Up Logo Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Square Pop Up Logo Flip Flops

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with light black jeans

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

Light-wash black jeans are having a moment right now and look great with simple flip flops.

City Flip Flop
The Row
City Flip Flops

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with butter yellow jeans

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

We love this casual tank with blazer look and the square-toe flip flops.

Eden Platform Thong
Reformation
Eden Platform Thong Sandals

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with mini dress

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Printed mini dress, a cute hair clip, and square-toe flip flops ... summer's essentials.

Clea Flip Flop
Veronica Beard
Clea Flip Flops

woman wearing square-toe flip flops with pink printed dress

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

And to round out your selection, don't forget square-toe flip flops but with a little kitten heel.

Kitten Heel Flip Flop
Toteme
Kitten Heel Flip Flops

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸