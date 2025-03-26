Calling It Early: This Will Be Summer's Biggest Sandal Trend
We’re calling it early: square-toe flip-flops are poised to be the sandal trend of summer 2025. Equal parts minimalist and directional, these barely-there flip-flops are already taking over our feeds—and it’s not even May. From sleek leather versions to padded styles with a subtle ‘90s nod, the silhouette feels fresh, unfussy, and right in line with the quiet-luxury energy that’s still going strong. Whether you’re running errands in denim shorts or dressing up a breezy linen set, the square-toe flip-flop is the finishing touch that works for every outfit.
Styling-wise, the possibilities are endless. For a modern take on vacation dressing, pair a crisp white pair with a fitted dress, oversized shades, and a raffia tote. If you’re feeling a little retro, lean into it with a low-rise midi skirt, a slinky tank, and a metallic pair that catches the light. These sandals play well with both structured tailoring and slouchy silhouettes, which means you’ll wear them way more than you think—trust us, this is not a one-outfit wonder.
We’ve also been spotting square-toe flip-flops in unexpected settings, like with trousers and a button-down for a polished take on summer workwear. They lend that effortless “off-duty editor” vibe that feels elevated without trying too hard. Pro tip: opt for a neutral-toned pair (think tan, black, or cream) with subtle stitching or textured details for a luxe look that goes with absolutely everything. Bonus points if you add a dainty anklet or two—it’s the little things.
If you’re building your summer wardrobe now, consider this your sign to add at least one pair to your cart.
The pink linen pants paired with square-toe flip flops prove they are the perfect vacation shoe option.
It's the pop of red here.
Here's how to make an elegant maxi dress look laidback.
White-on-white for your next vacation ensemble.
Casual pants plus flip flops and a chic necklace (or opt for sandals with a jewelry-inspired detail).
White slightly flared trousers are the way to go this summer.
An oversized button-down makes for a casual layering piece during transitional seasons.
It's the subtle square-toe on this colorful pair.
Bloomers are this year's replacement for denim shorts.
Proof you can wear square-toe flip flops for a fancy night out.
Beach-ready footwear.
Light-wash black jeans are having a moment right now and look great with simple flip flops.
We love this casual tank with blazer look and the square-toe flip flops.
Printed mini dress, a cute hair clip, and square-toe flip flops ... summer's essentials.
And to round out your selection, don't forget square-toe flip flops but with a little kitten heel.
