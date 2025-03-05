Trust Me—Fashion Girls Will All Be Queuing Up for These 4 Dior Pieces
From the rise of the latest It bag (it's the D-Journey and we documented it in detail only a few weeks ago) to the ongoing love affair with the logo-emblazoned slingback pumps, Dior is no stranger to items shoppers compete over. Although consumers will pick and choose from the vast ready-to-wear range and create looks unique to their style, some pieces have universal appeal and a few of those surfaced quite clearly today during the Parisian fashion house's autumn/winter 2025 show.
Held in the grounds of the Jardin de Tuileries in central Paris, Dior transported show attendees (including Lily James who looked impeccable in a black peplum top-and-cigarette pants formula) to a world of imagination; housed within a gigantic temporary box which in itself is always meta enough, we seemed to be taken a million miles away from reality with a set that featured ice caps rising through the floor, smoke cascading from the ceiling, a jurassic bird flying across the ceiling... and much much more.
We were led to this faraway land by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, who delved into the history books of French fashions to revitalise flounced-collar shirts, exaggerated cuffs, corsetry and—for the daring dressers out there—dandy-ish knee-length shorts worthy of a swashbuckle or two. As mesmerising and theatrical as the staging was, editors do not sleep on spotting trends or calculating the next big thing. So, here are the items I spotted within the collection that I think Dior's dedicated and huge fashion-girl following will be interested in next autumn/winter.
J'Adore Dior Tees
A forever favourite from the brand, Dior's iconic J'Adore tee will never ever get old! This statement piece, which is now 25 years old, became a casual layering item instead of the main event but it still managed to steal the limelight.
Pearl Chokers
So far a range of AW25 shows have proven to rely on necklaces as the primary jewellery piece. Dior followed suit by modernising the idea of a ruff rendered in peachy tones and trimmed with pearls. Cute.
Monk-Strap Flats
Fashion editors are always on the hunt for chic, comfortable flat shoes that can still have the polish and impact of a pair of heels. Fancy, high-shine monk-strap brogues like these definitely do the trick, especially when paired with pulled-up pop-socks.
Pearl-Chain Bags
Dior's bags are always on the prettier, uptown-lady side of things so it's a win to adorn some of the brand's cherished styles with the addition of a dainty pearly strap.
Shop Dior:
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. She joined in 2015 when she launched the UK sister site following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine as fashion news and features editor. With experience in print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 18 years of experience as a journalist, editor and content strategist. Her opinion has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com and she is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits.
