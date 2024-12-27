5 Fresh Accessory Trends I Predict Stylish People Across Europe Will Be Wearing in 2025

"New year, new me" Instagram captions are fast approaching, and while I tend not to try and overhaul my entire life (realistically, I'll still eat chocolate daily and won't complete my 10k steps), I do like the idea of making small changes at this time of year. I will buy a new diary and try to write in it past January, and I will do the wardrobe clear-out I've put off for months at some point in 2025. And something I'll do after said clear-out is think about the items I actually want to invest in that'll make my current wardrobe feel fresh. Because sometimes, all it takes is a new bag or a pair of sunnies to make a winter coat you've worn 172 times already look different. And this is why I've already been thinking about the accessories that I want to wear for 2025 and for this, I've looked to some of the most stylish dressers on my feed based in Paris, London, Copenhagen and even further afield.

Turns out, the outfits I've seen and liked at the moment from the euro fashion set have all caught my eye thanks to unlikely accessories. Shirts are being given a preppy feel with the addition of smart ties, bags are being decorated with mini versions of themselves and "honey, I shrunk my sunglasses" styles are leading the way when it comes to eyewear.

So, keep scrolling to see the five chic accessory trends that I predict stylish women will be wearing all throughout 2025, and that are set to make a big impact on your wardrobe.

2025 ACCESSORY TRENDS:

1. Mini-Me Bags

Style Notes: With the love of bag charms continuing through from 2024, the new addition is all about mum and baby styles. If it looks like your bag has given birth to an identical mini me, then you've nailed the look. Miu Miu is leading the way with micro versions of all of its key bag styles but the high street has now created more affordable versions, too.

Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag £88 SHOP NOW This comes in so many colours.

Melie Bianco Melie Bianco Mini Brigitte Bag Charm £38 SHOP NOW I can't cope with how cute these mini bag charms are!

Miu Miu Aventure Nappa Leather Bag £2950 SHOP NOW This has been firmly on my wish list for months.

Miu Miu Leather Trick £1100 SHOP NOW Everyone will comment on this little fella.

COS Oversized Quilted Crossbody £85 SHOP NOW This also comes in leopard print, and I want both.

COS Quilted Nano Crossbody £25 SHOP NOW The squishiest mini bag––love!

2. Shrunken Sunglasses

Style Notes: Sunglasses can be tricky to choose depending on what suits you , but if you want to try out a fresh pair, then it's all about micro shades for 2025. Often oval, these preppy sunnies feel different to the skinny '90s styles we saw a lot of a few years back. If they barely cover your eyes then you'll be ahead of the mini (quite literally) trend. Practical may not be in their vocabulary, but they are hella chic.

MIU MIU Mu 04zs Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £341 SHOP NOW Of course Miu Miu started the trend.

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Slim Oval Sunglasses in Black £14 SHOP NOW These will go with everything you own.

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Hexagon-Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses £440 SHOP NOW A twist on the rounded pair that were a 2024 favourite.

Le Specs Le Specs Outta Love Oval Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Le Specs always has the best shades.

Liberty Oval Sunglasses £140 SHOP NOW Big fan of the coloured lens.

3. Long Leather Gloves

Style Notes: A more practical accessory I'm already seeing a lot of is the maxi glove. Long, leather and with the ability to make any outfit look instantly premium, these longline pairs are here to update your winter coats, jumpers and after-dark outfits if you want a fancy start to 2025.

Cornelia Jamesa Clémence Leather Glove £220 SHOP NOW You can also get these in 6 other colours.

River Island Khaki Long Leather Gloves £25 SHOP NOW These will go with any colour coat for winter.

COS Long Leather Gloves £95 SHOP NOW You could also style these for evening with a dress.

DENTS Mia Leather Long Gloves £85 SHOP NOW An easy way to tap into the colour of the year for 2025: mocha mousse.

Topshop Topshop Gibson Leather Gloves in Black £35 SHOP NOW Perfect if you don't want them too far up your arm.

4. Ties

Style Notes: Sticking to the preppy trend, we're about to see a lot of ties (again, largely thanks to Miu Miu). And I'm not mad about it. Worn done up with a shirt like Anna or loosely underneath a jumper for a more relaxed feel, I will be raiding the men's sections for all the best styles for 2025. First stop? Prada.

Prada Re-Nylon Gabardine Tie £290 SHOP NOW This will overhaul any outfit.

Brunello Cucinelli Rib Knit Tie With Monili £310 SHOP NOW This knitted version is fun, isn't it?

M&S Collection Machine Washable Tie £10 SHOP NOW Add to a white shirt with a long wool coat.

River Island Herringbone Plain Tie in Khaki £10 SHOP NOW Add to a striped shirt for a preppy feel.

Gucci Gg Silk Jacquard Tie £200 SHOP NOW Style with a heritage blazer.

5. Super Skinny Belt

Style Notes: I used to love a useless belt as a teenager, and would always be seen with a supersize style slung low on my hips. Now, though, it's all about the pencil thin iterations that are being worn over knits, through jeans (the functional way to style a belt) or doubled up over skirts or dresses.

H&M Narrow Belt £20 SHOP NOW This suede-look style with silver hardware looks so premium.

Massimo Dutti Leather Belt With Double Long Buckle £40 SHOP NOW This could easily be mistaken as designer.

Gucci Thin Belt With Round Interlocking G £260 SHOP NOW So very chic.

BOTTEGA VENETA Intrecciato Leather Belt £620 SHOP NOW This will look so pretty over a floaty dress for spring.