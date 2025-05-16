The Pretty Jewellery Trend Anyone Who's Chic Is Wearing With White T-Shirts
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows that the pendant necklace trend will be huge this summer. Read on to discover how she's already styling hers.
I don't know about you but as the temperature climbs, my desire to accessorise seems to diminish. Conscious that with high humidity and fierce heat excessive jewellery and accessories tend to feel superfluous, especially when I'm wearing lighter layers. Instead I tend to stick to one or two items that elevate my style without interfering with my comfort or simple outfits.
On my summer wavelength similar to my own, I've spotted Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cutting down on her accessories this season, instead favouring a bold pendant necklace to tie her outfits together.
The easiest way to elevate your looks, this fresh 2025 jewellery trend adds a striking point of interest that can entirely alter the mood of even the most pared-back ensembles. Wearing her long Tiffany & Co. necklace over a white T-shirt, Huntington-Whiteley's fringe-adorned pendant brought a bohemian twist into her casual ensemble, ensuring it looked on-trend without overpowering her basics.
A heavyweight player in her summer rotation, I've seen Huntington-Whiteley reach for her pendant necklace all season long. While the model favours this gold, fringed style—pairing it with everything from vests to flowing dresses as well as her tees—there are a number of compelling versions coming through this season. H&M and & Other Stories have playful styles that can slot straight into your wardrobe, but I've also spotted noteworthy necklaces at premium brands Ysso and Daphine as well as Huntington-Whiteley's preference, Tiffany, too.
Set to take over from statement earrings this summer, read on to discover my edit of the best pendant necklaces below.
SHOP PENDANT NECKLACES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
