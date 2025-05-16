The Pretty Jewellery Trend Anyone Who's Chic Is Wearing With White T-Shirts

I don't know about you but as the temperature climbs, my desire to accessorise seems to diminish. Conscious that with high humidity and fierce heat excessive jewellery and accessories tend to feel superfluous, especially when I'm wearing lighter layers. Instead I tend to stick to one or two items that elevate my style without interfering with my comfort or simple outfits.

On my summer wavelength similar to my own, I've spotted Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cutting down on her accessories this season, instead favouring a bold pendant necklace to tie her outfits together.

The easiest way to elevate your looks, this fresh 2025 jewellery trend adds a striking point of interest that can entirely alter the mood of even the most pared-back ensembles. Wearing her long Tiffany & Co. necklace over a white T-shirt, Huntington-Whiteley's fringe-adorned pendant brought a bohemian twist into her casual ensemble, ensuring it looked on-trend without overpowering her basics.

A heavyweight player in her summer rotation, I've seen Huntington-Whiteley reach for her pendant necklace all season long. While the model favours this gold, fringed style—pairing it with everything from vests to flowing dresses as well as her tees—there are a number of compelling versions coming through this season. H&M and & Other Stories have playful styles that can slot straight into your wardrobe, but I've also spotted noteworthy necklaces at premium brands Ysso and Daphine as well as Huntington-Whiteley's preference, Tiffany, too.

Set to take over from statement earrings this summer, read on to discover my edit of the best pendant necklaces below.

SHOP PENDANT NECKLACES: