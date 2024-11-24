I Have Alaïa Taste on a Zara Budget—17 Pieces That Will Make Me Look Much Richer Than I Am

As a fashion editor, I'm often asked by friends what my favourite designer brands are. For a little while now I've had a pre-prepared list in my head ready to rattle off, but recently I've noticed a little hesitation in my answer as I quickly recount some of the labels that have wowed me most recently. Of the It brands on my mind, Alaïa has become a real favourite of mine.

Obsessed with its unique silhouettes and bold designs, Alaïa's recent collections have hugely influenced my daily style, encouraging the sleeker and more striking side of myself to come out. While I'm loving this change in energy, unfortunately, my budget doesn't stretch as far as I might like it to, which is why I've spent some time researching where I can find the kind of looks I'm interested in wearing at a more accessible price. Luckily, my search was cut short after a scroll through Zara's new-in section. With items that look much more directional than the rest of the high street., while it will never come close to the real designer deal, Zara can help me achieve the high-end payoff I want from my outfits without bankrupting myself in the process. However, I would implore you to shop Zara, and any other brand, with acute consideration. In the interest of doing the same, I've kept my edit discerning and concise.

Hosting plenty of designs that resemble the elegant items I've come to admire, scroll on to discover the Zara items that are a good impression of designer pieces.

DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ZARA ITEMS TO SHOP NOW:

Short Balloon Dress
Zara
Short Balloon Dress

The fit-and-flare design is a signature silhouette for Alaïa.

Ballet Flats With Animal Print
Zara
Ballet Flats With Animal Print

The leopard print shoe trend is taking off this winter.

Draped Midi Dress
Zara
Draped Midi Dress

Style this over a body suit or layer it with a slip.

Heeled Ankle Boots With Metal Eyelets
Zara
Heeled Ankle Boots With Metal Eyelets

Style with a metallic skirt or wear with a lighter wool style.

Zw Collection Fitted Blazer With Padded Shoulders
Zara
Fitted Blazer With Padded Shoulders

The padded shoulders add a sculptural element to this elegant design.

Eyelet Slingback Heels
Zara
Eyelet Slingback Heels

Style with tights and a dress or pair these with jeans.

Rhinestone Ballet Flats
Zara
Rhinestone Ballet Flats

In my opinion, these are the perfect party shoes.

Animal Print Velvet Oversize Crop Blazer
Zara
Animal Print Velvet Oversize Crop Blazer

Style with the matching jacket or wear with a roomy knit.

Pleated Bodysuit
Zara
Pleated Bodysuit

The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter.

Shoulder Bag With Pockets
Zara
Shoulder Bag With Pockets

This also comes in black.

Heart Fabric Necklace
Zara
Heart Fabric Necklace

Layer this up with other necklaces or style on its own.

Thin Leather Belt With Rectangular Buckle
Zara
Thin Leather Belt With Rectangular Buckle

This also comes in burgundy and red.

Double-Sided Scarf
ZARA
Double-Sided Scarf

Bundle up in style.

Zw Collection Pleated Button Trousers
ZARA
Pleated Button Trousers

The extra detail on the waistline of these trousers makes them look very high end.

Zw Collection Sequinned Denim Dress
ZARA
Sequinned Denim Dress

This looks like '90s Prada.

Long Knit Dress With Belt
ZARA
Long Knit Dress With Belt

Often it's the simplest Zara pieces that look the most expensive. Case in point.

Box Pleat Midi Skirt - Limited Edition
ZARA
Box Pleat Midi Skirt

Use this to add some Miu Miu vibes to your looks this winter.

