I Have Alaïa Taste on a Zara Budget—17 Pieces That Will Make Me Look Much Richer Than I Am
As a fashion editor, I'm often asked by friends what my favourite designer brands are. For a little while now I've had a pre-prepared list in my head ready to rattle off, but recently I've noticed a little hesitation in my answer as I quickly recount some of the labels that have wowed me most recently. Of the It brands on my mind, Alaïa has become a real favourite of mine.
Obsessed with its unique silhouettes and bold designs, Alaïa's recent collections have hugely influenced my daily style, encouraging the sleeker and more striking side of myself to come out. While I'm loving this change in energy, unfortunately, my budget doesn't stretch as far as I might like it to, which is why I've spent some time researching where I can find the kind of looks I'm interested in wearing at a more accessible price. Luckily, my search was cut short after a scroll through Zara's new-in section. With items that look much more directional than the rest of the high street., while it will never come close to the real designer deal, Zara can help me achieve the high-end payoff I want from my outfits without bankrupting myself in the process. However, I would implore you to shop Zara, and any other brand, with acute consideration. In the interest of doing the same, I've kept my edit discerning and concise.
Hosting plenty of designs that resemble the elegant items I've come to admire, scroll on to discover the Zara items that are a good impression of designer pieces.
DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ZARA ITEMS TO SHOP NOW:
Style with a metallic skirt or wear with a lighter wool style.
The padded shoulders add a sculptural element to this elegant design.
Style with the matching jacket or wear with a roomy knit.
The extra detail on the waistline of these trousers makes them look very high end.
Often it's the simplest Zara pieces that look the most expensive. Case in point.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I Love the Sweaters at Zara, COS, J.Crew, Vince, and Nordstrom—31 That Are Gorgeous
New staples ahead.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
There's No Room in My Closet for More Shoes, But These Under-$100 Zara Pairs Are Too Good to Pass Up
Act fast.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
My Friend Wants a Chic Wardrobe—I Sent Her These Early Black Friday Fashion Deals
Discounted gems from Nordstrom, Zara, J.Crew, and more.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Have a Feeling These 30 Zara, Madewell, and J.Crew Items Will Sell Out by November 30
Haul incoming.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
The Words "Sold" and "Out" Are Coming for These 36 Zara, H&M, and J.Crew Items
Don't hesitate.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 Incredibly Chic Finds I Regret Not Buying This Week From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
So many gems. So little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
30 Fall Finds From Zara That Are Just Begging to Be in My Wardrobe
Holy chic.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
I Just Found Every Fall 2024 Trend in Zara's New Arrivals—Run
No, really.
By Copelyn Bengel