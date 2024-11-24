As a fashion editor, I'm often asked by friends what my favourite designer brands are. For a little while now I've had a pre-prepared list in my head ready to rattle off, but recently I've noticed a little hesitation in my answer as I quickly recount some of the labels that have wowed me most recently. Of the It brands on my mind, Alaïa has become a real favourite of mine.

Obsessed with its unique silhouettes and bold designs, Alaïa's recent collections have hugely influenced my daily style, encouraging the sleeker and more striking side of myself to come out. While I'm loving this change in energy, unfortunately, my budget doesn't stretch as far as I might like it to, which is why I've spent some time researching where I can find the kind of looks I'm interested in wearing at a more accessible price. Luckily, my search was cut short after a scroll through Zara's new-in section. With items that look much more directional than the rest of the high street., while it will never come close to the real designer deal, Zara can help me achieve the high-end payoff I want from my outfits without bankrupting myself in the process. However, I would implore you to shop Zara, and any other brand, with acute consideration. In the interest of doing the same, I've kept my edit discerning and concise.

Hosting plenty of designs that resemble the elegant items I've come to admire, scroll on to discover the Zara items that are a good impression of designer pieces.

DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ZARA ITEMS TO SHOP NOW:

Zara Short Balloon Dress £30 SHOP NOW The fit-and-flare design is a signature silhouette for Alaïa.

Zara Ballet Flats With Animal Print £28 SHOP NOW The leopard print shoe trend is taking off this winter.

Zara Draped Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW Style this over a body suit or layer it with a slip.

Zara Heeled Ankle Boots With Metal Eyelets £70 SHOP NOW Style with a metallic skirt or wear with a lighter wool style.

Zara Fitted Blazer With Padded Shoulders £109 SHOP NOW The padded shoulders add a sculptural element to this elegant design.

Zara Eyelet Slingback Heels £36 SHOP NOW Style with tights and a dress or pair these with jeans.

Zara Rhinestone Ballet Flats £40 SHOP NOW In my opinion, these are the perfect party shoes.

Zara Animal Print Velvet Oversize Crop Blazer £70 SHOP NOW Style with the matching jacket or wear with a roomy knit.

Zara Pleated Bodysuit £20 SHOP NOW The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter.

Zara Shoulder Bag With Pockets £36 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Zara Heart Fabric Necklace £23 SHOP NOW Layer this up with other necklaces or style on its own.

Zara Thin Leather Belt With Rectangular Buckle £26 SHOP NOW This also comes in burgundy and red.

ZARA Double-Sided Scarf £30 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.

ZARA Pleated Button Trousers £60 SHOP NOW The extra detail on the waistline of these trousers makes them look very high end.

ZARA Sequinned Denim Dress £40 SHOP NOW This looks like '90s Prada.

ZARA Long Knit Dress With Belt £40 SHOP NOW Often it's the simplest Zara pieces that look the most expensive. Case in point.

ZARA Box Pleat Midi Skirt £80 SHOP NOW Use this to add some Miu Miu vibes to your looks this winter.