All the 2025 Cannes Red Carpet Looks That Left Us Speechless
It's been a fantastic month for fans of red carpet style. First, we had the Met Gala, where celebrities like Rihanna and Laura Harrier pulled out all the stops. Now, we've set our sights on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which is celebrating its 78th year. The legendary event has always been the epitome of French glamour and is attended by the most stylish people in the world. To prove this point, I compiled a retrospective of the best Cannes red carpet looks of all time, including late fashion icons such as Princess Diana, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and more.
We're only a couple of days into this year's festival, which runs until Saturday, May 24, but the outfits are already amazing. Bella Hadid, for instance, wore a Saint Laurent dress with Chopard earrings featuring 118.68 carats of emeralds and 10.31 carats of diamonds. Halle Berry also made headlines with the boldly striped Jacquemus gown that she plucked straight off the runway. Scroll down to see my favorite red carpet looks, and be sure to check back right here for updates throughout the festival's entire 12-day run.
WHO: Irina Shayk
WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony
WEAR: Armani Privé dress
WHO: Julia Garner
WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony
WEAR: Gucci dress; Pasquale Bruni jewelry
WHO: Bella Hadid
WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony
WEAR: Saint Laurent dress; Chopard jewelry
WHO: Nava Mau
WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony
WEAR: Carolina Herrera dress; Pasquale Bruni jewelry
WHO: Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong
WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony
WEAR: On Berry: Jacquemus dress; On Strong: Loro Piana suit
WHO: Isabeli Fontana
WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony
WEAR: Nicolas Jebran dress; Aquazzura shoes; Elsa Jin jewelry
WHO: Maria Borges
WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony
WEAR: Zuhair Murad dress
WHO: Eva Longoria
WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony
WEAR: Tamara Ralph dress
Opening image: Getty Images
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
