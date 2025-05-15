It's been a fantastic month for fans of red carpet style. First, we had the Met Gala, where celebrities like Rihanna and Laura Harrier pulled out all the stops. Now, we've set our sights on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which is celebrating its 78th year. The legendary event has always been the epitome of French glamour and is attended by the most stylish people in the world. To prove this point, I compiled a retrospective of the best Cannes red carpet looks of all time , including late fashion icons such as Princess Diana, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and more.

We're only a couple of days into this year's festival, which runs until Saturday, May 24, but the outfits are already amazing. Bella Hadid, for instance, wore a Saint Laurent dress with Chopard earrings featuring 118.68 carats of emeralds and 10.31 carats of diamonds. Halle Berry also made headlines with the boldly striped Jacquemus gown that she plucked straight off the runway. Scroll down to see my favorite red carpet looks, and be sure to check back right here for updates throughout the festival's entire 12-day run.

WHO: Irina Shayk

WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony

WEAR: Armani Privé dress

WHO: Julia Garner

WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony

WEAR: Gucci dress; Pasquale Bruni jewelry

WHO: Bella Hadid

WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony

WEAR: Saint Laurent dress; Chopard jewelry

WHO: Nava Mau

WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony

WEAR: Carolina Herrera dress; Pasquale Bruni jewelry

WHO: Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong

WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony

WEAR: On Berry: Jacquemus dress; On Strong: Loro Piana suit

WHO: Isabeli Fontana

WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony

WEAR: Nicolas Jebran dress; Aquazzura shoes; Elsa Jin jewelry

WHO: Maria Borges

WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony

WEAR: Zuhair Murad dress

WHO: Eva Longoria

WHAT: Attending the opening ceremony

WEAR: Tamara Ralph dress

