If Luxury Minimalism is Your Love Language, This Under-the-Radar Brand Should Be Your Go-To
As a fashion editor, one of the questions I'm most often asked is how to look "polished". Whether your idea of well-put together is tailored and sharp, or romantic and pretty, often the key to nailing the most timeless looks is the kind of stripped-back simplicity that makes minimalism feel luxurious. Think back to some of the biggest style icons of recent times: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, The Olsen twins, Phoebe Philo—"quiet luxury" aside, these women have all mastered the art of the capsule edit, and rely on versatile pieces that can built up into the ultimate everyday uniform. Think wide-leg trousers, Oxford shirts, cashmere knits and silk slips. these functional yet fashionable staples are the foundation of well-dressed women's wardrobes everywhere, and its more than likely they've picked them up from one particular place.
For the seasoned shopper Dutch brand Róhe is nothing new, but for the newly intitated allow me to introduce you to every fashion editor's worst kept secret. In true Scandi form Róhe focuses on considered craftsmanship, quality fabrics, and a season-less palette that can be worn all year round, in short—garments that will work exceptionally hard in your wardrobe. Fans of Khaite, Toteme, House of Dagmar, By Malene Birger and Filippa K will love the brand (and it's slightly better price point), and I highly recommend scrolling through their new-in section for investment pieces that will look as good in a decade as they do now.
So, if you're just aiming to refresh your look for the year ahead and don't know where to start, keep scrolling to see the best pieces from Róhe for channelling that "rich and unbothered" vibe that comes so easily to Scandi women. It's about time someone stepped up to challenge The Row's crown.
Influencers Wearing Róhe:
Style Notes: Brittany's Róhe cape coat and long skirt combo are a masterclass in playing with proportions.
Style Notes: Just when you thought you'd seen every way to wear a blazer, Róhe have managed to switch it up again.
Style Notes: Sylvie proves that you can't go wrong with a monochrome colour palette, and a black blazer is one of the most versatile pieces in any wardrobe.
Style Notes: I'm officially convinced—it's time to add head-to-toe cream and white to my spring outfit moodboard.
SHOP NEW IN RÓHE
The Best Róhe Coats and Jackets
If this coat isn't the perfect introduction to the Róhe aesthetic, I don't know what is.
The Best Róhe Knitwear
Shop The Best Róhe Trousers and Denim
Shop The Best Róhe Dresses and Skirts
Dress down with flip flops or style up with strappy sandals.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content. In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.
