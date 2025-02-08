If Luxury Minimalism is Your Love Language, This Under-the-Radar Brand Should Be Your Go-To

As a fashion editor, one of the questions I'm most often asked is how to look "polished". Whether your idea of well-put together is tailored and sharp, or romantic and pretty, often the key to nailing the most timeless looks is the kind of stripped-back simplicity that makes minimalism feel luxurious. Think back to some of the biggest style icons of recent times: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, The Olsen twins, Phoebe Philo—"quiet luxury" aside, these women have all mastered the art of the capsule edit, and rely on versatile pieces that can built up into the ultimate everyday uniform. Think wide-leg trousers, Oxford shirts, cashmere knits and silk slips. these functional yet fashionable staples are the foundation of well-dressed women's wardrobes everywhere, and its more than likely they've picked them up from one particular place.

rohe clothing

For the seasoned shopper Dutch brand Róhe is nothing new, but for the newly intitated allow me to introduce you to every fashion editor's worst kept secret. In true Scandi form Róhe focuses on considered craftsmanship, quality fabrics, and a season-less palette that can be worn all year round, in short—garments that will work exceptionally hard in your wardrobe. Fans of Khaite, Toteme, House of Dagmar, By Malene Birger and Filippa K will love the brand (and it's slightly better price point), and I highly recommend scrolling through their new-in section for investment pieces that will look as good in a decade as they do now.

So, if you're just aiming to refresh your look for the year ahead and don't know where to start, keep scrolling to see the best pieces from Róhe for channelling that "rich and unbothered" vibe that comes so easily to Scandi women. It's about time someone stepped up to challenge The Row's crown.

Influencers Wearing Róhe:

rohe clothing

Style Notes: Brittany's Róhe cape coat and long skirt combo are a masterclass in playing with proportions.

rohe clothing

Style Notes: Just when you thought you'd seen every way to wear a blazer, Róhe have managed to switch it up again.

rohe clothing

Style Notes: Sylvie proves that you can't go wrong with a monochrome colour palette, and a black blazer is one of the most versatile pieces in any wardrobe.

rohe clothing

Style Notes: I'm officially convinced—it's time to add head-to-toe cream and white to my spring outfit moodboard.

SHOP NEW IN RÓHE

The Best Róhe Coats and Jackets

Róhe
Suede Collar Garden Coat | Sand

If this coat isn't the perfect introduction to the Róhe aesthetic, I don't know what is.

Róhe
Suede Cinched Blazer | Light Khaki

These would be so good with blue denim.

Róhe
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Coat | Taupe

If winter means coats like this, bring on the cold.

Róhe
Suede Belted Wrap Coat | Light Khaki

Luxe suede is having a moment right now.

Róhe
Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket | Off White

It's all in the detailing.

The Best Róhe Knitwear

Róhe
Classic V-Neck Jumper | Taupe Melange

Perfection from head-to-toe.

Róhe
Compact Turtleneck Jumper

Just the right amount of slouch for sinking into.

Róhe
Compact V-Neck Jumper | Mid Grey Melange

Grey always looks premium with tailoring.

Róhe
Wool-Cashmere Polo | Off White

A premium take on the classic polo.

Shop The Best Róhe Trousers and Denim

Róhe
Wide Leg Double Pleated Trousers | Dark Grey Melange

The cut is exceptionally flattering.

Róhe
Relaxed Wide Leg Denim | Denim Blue

All hail wide-leg denim!

Róhe
High-Waist Tailored Trousers | Black

Just add a belt and wear with everything.

Róhe
High-Waist Tailored Trousers | Off White

elegance in an outfit.

Róhe
Capri Scuba Trousers | Black

Come summer you're going to want to live in these!

Róhe
Tailored Cargo Trousers | Black

I'm suddenly convinced that cargo trousers can look expensive.

Róhe
Palazzo-Leg Denim Trousers | Indigo

You had me at "palazzo".

Shop The Best Róhe Dresses and Skirts

Róhe
Voluminous Satin Evening Dress | Black

Dress down with flip flops or style up with strappy sandals.

Róhe
Voluminous A-Line Cotton Skirt | Sand

Perfect for wearing now with tall boots and a cosy knit.

Róhe
Off-Shoulder Knitted Dress | Black

A universally flattering number for every shape and style.

Róhe
Embellished Tulip Organza Skirt | Off White

This is so "Copenhagen fashion week".

Róhe
Denim Detail Skirt | Black

Like your average denim skirt but much, much better.

