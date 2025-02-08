If Luxury Minimalism is Your Love Language, This Under-the-Radar Brand Should Be Your Go-To

As a fashion editor, one of the questions I'm most often asked is how to look "polished". Whether your idea of well-put together is tailored and sharp, or romantic and pretty, often the key to nailing the most timeless looks is the kind of stripped-back simplicity that makes minimalism feel luxurious. Think back to some of the biggest style icons of recent times: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, The Olsen twins, Phoebe Philo—"quiet luxury" aside, these women have all mastered the art of the capsule edit , and rely on versatile pieces that can built up into the ultimate everyday uniform. Think wide-leg trousers, Oxford shirts, cashmere knits and silk slips. these functional yet fashionable staples are the foundation of well-dressed women's wardrobes everywhere, and its more than likely they've picked them up from one particular place.

For the seasoned shopper Dutch brand Róhe is nothing new, but for the newly intitated allow me to introduce you to every fashion editor's worst kept secret. In true Scandi form Róhe focuses on considered craftsmanship, quality fabrics, and a season-less palette that can be worn all year round, in short—garments that will work exceptionally hard in your wardrobe. Fans of Khaite, Toteme, House of Dagmar, By Malene Birger and Filippa K will love the brand (and it's slightly better price point), and I highly recommend scrolling through their new-in section for investment pieces that will look as good in a decade as they do now.



So, if you're just aiming to refresh your look for the year ahead and don't know where to start, keep scrolling to see the best pieces from Róhe for channelling that "rich and unbothered" vibe that comes so easily to Scandi women. It's about time someone stepped up to challenge The Row's crown.

Influencers Wearing Róhe:

Style Notes: Brittany's Róhe cape coat and long skirt combo are a masterclass in playing with proportions.

Style Notes: Just when you thought you'd seen every way to wear a blazer, Róhe have managed to switch it up again.

Style Notes: Sylvie proves that you can't go wrong with a monochrome colour palette, and a black blazer is one of the most versatile pieces in any wardrobe.

Style Notes: I'm officially convinced—it's time to add head-to-toe cream and white to my spring outfit moodboard.

The Best Róhe Coats and Jackets

Róhe Suede Collar Garden Coat | Sand £900 SHOP NOW If this coat isn't the perfect introduction to the Róhe aesthetic, I don't know what is.

Róhe Suede Cinched Blazer | Light Khaki £740 SHOP NOW These would be so good with blue denim.

Róhe Double-Faced Wool Scarf Coat | Taupe £1180 SHOP NOW If winter means coats like this, bring on the cold.

Róhe Suede Belted Wrap Coat | Light Khaki £1310 SHOP NOW Luxe suede is having a moment right now.

Róhe Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket | Off White £650 SHOP NOW It's all in the detailing.

The Best Róhe Knitwear

Róhe Classic V-Neck Jumper | Taupe Melange £450 SHOP NOW Perfection from head-to-toe.

Róhe Compact Turtleneck Jumper £520 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of slouch for sinking into.

Róhe Compact V-Neck Jumper | Mid Grey Melange £500 SHOP NOW Grey always looks premium with tailoring.

Róhe Wool-Cashmere Polo | Off White £350 SHOP NOW A premium take on the classic polo.

Shop The Best Róhe Trousers and Denim

Róhe Wide Leg Double Pleated Trousers | Dark Grey Melange £420 SHOP NOW The cut is exceptionally flattering.

Róhe Relaxed Wide Leg Denim | Denim Blue £260 SHOP NOW All hail wide-leg denim!

Róhe High-Waist Tailored Trousers | Black £430 SHOP NOW Just add a belt and wear with everything.

Róhe High-Waist Tailored Trousers | Off White £450 SHOP NOW elegance in an outfit.

Róhe Capri Scuba Trousers | Black £230 SHOP NOW Come summer you're going to want to live in these!

Róhe Tailored Cargo Trousers | Black £440 SHOP NOW I'm suddenly convinced that cargo trousers can look expensive.

Róhe Palazzo-Leg Denim Trousers | Indigo £370 SHOP NOW You had me at "palazzo".

Shop The Best Róhe Dresses and Skirts

Róhe Voluminous Satin Evening Dress | Black £780 SHOP NOW Dress down with flip flops or style up with strappy sandals.

Róhe Voluminous A-Line Cotton Skirt | Sand £370 SHOP NOW Perfect for wearing now with tall boots and a cosy knit.

Róhe Off-Shoulder Knitted Dress | Black £370 SHOP NOW A universally flattering number for every shape and style.

Róhe Embellished Tulip Organza Skirt | Off White £580 SHOP NOW This is so "Copenhagen fashion week".

Róhe Denim Detail Skirt | Black £420 SHOP NOW Like your average denim skirt but much, much better.