I Just Tried On Toteme's Spring Collection—These 11 Pieces Screamed Elegant Luxury

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring well and truly in the air, we seized the opportunity to try on some of the best new-in pieces from some of your favourite brands, documenting the process along the way. We believe that the best way to shop online is to see an item IRL and to read candid reviews, so we hope that this leads you to your most successful purchases of the year.

Toteme is a brand I'm shamelessly loyal to. Not just because it's incredibly adept at producing swoon-worthy cult buys that sweep through the internet's most stylish wardrobes. Yes, that iconic scarf coat is to die for, the shearling jacket is so heavenly that it spawned *thousands* of high street copies, and the striped knit is one of my most worn wardrobe items of the past decade. The main reasons I sing Toteme's praises to anyone who'll listen, though, are that its pieces are classic enough to wear forever but never boring, luxurious but not off-the-charts expensive, elevated but wearable. Like no other brand on the market right now, Toteme is nailing accessible elegance. So, when I was set the task of heading into the London store to try on the brand's new spring collection and come back to you with the very best pieces, let's just say I was thrilled.

As a picky editor with extremely expensive taste (but a limited budget as a new mum), I would say I'm quite hard to impress these days. Being Who What Wear's Senior Shopping Editor, I spend day and night searching for the best buys on the market for you, but I'm often paralysed with choice when it comes to shopping for myself. When I do invest in pieces, I want them to have longevity in their quality and style, but they also need to have a certain level of *je ne sais quoi* to be able to bring my eternal base layer of jeans and a T-shirt to life. Naturally, I gravitate towards outerwear and accessories to add some personality, as well as elevated staples like shirting and denim to bolster my basics. And I always keep an eye out for interesting fabrications that can add real depth to a simple outfit: think soft suedes and fluid silks.

To say Toteme's spring collection fit this brief to a T (see what I did there?) would be an understatement. I totally fell for the practical yet elegant country jacket that I've already seen appearing on so many chic influencers. It taps into this trending style while being minimalist and classic enough to pull out every spring. I'm still dreaming of the buttery suede shirts that made my H&M T-shirt and jeans look like a million bucks, and I may or may not have left with a pair of the brand's famously good twisted seam jeans in tow.

If, like me, you're a Toteme (or classic wardrobe) superfan and are wondering which pieces to invest in this season, read on to find my in-depth reviews of the best Toteme spring pieces I tried in store.

Country Jacket + Raw Denim Twisted Seam Jeans

My Review: I'd heard incredible reviews from my fellow shopping editor, Florrie, after she also tried this jacket on recently, and it did not disappoint. I adored the silhouette of it—the pleats at the back give it a nice swing shape, especially when worn over simple slim trousers or jeans, and the wide cuffs on the sleeves also make it feel really design-led. These details along with the beautiful minimalist design of the pockets really make it standout from other similar barn jacket styles on the market right now. The organic cotton fabric is water-repelling to survive any unexpected showers, but it's also super lightweight, so it could definitely be worn into the summer months as well (especially in good old Blighty). The dark brown corduroy collar is a delicious touch. I will say it's really oversized, so while I normally opt for an 8-10, I went for a size 32 here which translates to a UK 6 and it was perfect for my petite (5'2") frame.

I'll touch on Toteme's twisted seam jeans more as we go on, but I was hella impressed by the fit and shape of these. While this stiffer raw denim style doesn't scream spring, I've been searching for a perfect darker, smarter jean for so long that I ended up purchasing this exact pair. They looked really chic with just a simple white tank top too, so I know I can wear them in summer and through autumn/winter too. Here I'm wearing a size 27 in a 30 leg and I have a mid-heel boot on for reference.

Shop the Look:

Toteme Summer Country Jacket Peanut £600 SHOP NOW

Toteme Twisted Seam Denim Full Length Raw £260 SHOP NOW

Suede Shirt + Chino Trousers

My Review: Anything suede always has my undivided attention. Of course, it emerged as a huge trend for autumn/winter but I love to see it continuing into the warmer months (we love a versatile fabric!) in the form of light shirts like this, jackets and accessories too (keep scrolling for more on that). Buttery soft and in the most gorgeous chestnut shade, this shirt is obviously more of an investment piece but would absolutely last you for years and years.

As for these trousers, I spotted them online recently and the elevated chino style really caught my eye (she loves a wide-leg trouser). I tried on a size 36/UK 8 (true to size or size down if in between), and once I'd fought my millennial urge to take a smaller size so that they were high waisted and fitted, I realised that I actually loved how they were meant to sit quite relaxed and low on the hip. Not only were they more comfortable like this, they looked a million times cooler.

Shop the Look:

Toteme Suede Shirt £1290 SHOP NOW

Toteme Relaxed Chino Trousers Desert £310 SHOP NOW

Striped Shirt + Blue Twisted Seam Jeans

My Review: Who can resist a crisp cotton shirt for spring? Add a stripe and I'm totally sold. Toteme is expanding away from its totally neutral colour palette dipping into pinks and reds this season. And while I enjoy the idea of these pink trousers, I tried them and they just didn't feel worthy of a Toteme-level investment in the same way as the versatile beige pair above did. This shirt with a pinky red stripe felt like just enough of a nod to the lighter, brighter spring season while remaining timeless. It has a relaxed fit and this is the size 36.

I told you I loved the twisted seam jeans, and this lighter blue pair are perfect for spring and just so versatile. If I didn't already have a boat load of jeans this colour, they would have come home with me in an instant. While I'm only short at 5'2", I enjoyed how the full length style puddled over my loafers to create a cooler straight-leg vibe than a crop would (these are size 27 waist, 30 length).

Shop the Look:

Toteme Relaxed Striped Shirt Ecru/blossom £370 SHOP NOW

Toteme Twisted Seam Denim Full Length Worn Blue £290 SHOP NOW

Woven Stripe Co-Ord + Silk Knit

My Review: While probably completely impractical, especially with a one-year-old at home, I've always been powerless before a pair of cream trousers. There's nothing else that can make you look more rich, I swear. Add in a silky fluid finish and a drawstring waistband and I'm walking out the door with them. I'd definitely have to get these taken up to avoid trudging them through London's street dirt, but I like the idea that you can really dress these up or down. The co-ordinating top, in the same buttery yellow shade, worn together with heels would make for a lovely summer event ensemble. But I can also see them with a simple flip flop and bikini top on summer holidays. As a test, I threw on this silky textured knit (erm, STUNNING) that I'd wear with them now while there's still a chill in the air and it only confirmed their versatility—I loved the combination of two soft textures.

Shop the Look:

Toteme Woven Stripe Top Ecru £290 SHOP NOW

Toteme Woven Stripe Drawstring Trousers Ecru £310 SHOP NOW

Toteme Boxy Silk Knit Cream £540 SHOP NOW

Toteme Sablé Tank Black €360 SHOP NOW

Suede Shirt + Tank Top + Off-White Twisted Seam Jeans

My Review: I couldn't resist trying my favourite suede shirt in this lighter buttery yellow colour as well. Yes, as you can see it was just as gorgeous and possibly more spring-appropriate than the richer tan brown colour. I loved this colour paired with the off-white twisted seam jeans, which I'm wearing here in the longer 32 length with a heeled boot. A special mention for the ribbed tank top that I layered under the shirt here. It's not super thick so I'd prefer to wear it with a bra I think, but it felt like really good quality and it's a piece I know I rely on day in day out through summer so I'm happy to invest a bit more.

Shop the Look:

Toteme Paneled Suede Overshirt £1300 SHOP NOW

Toteme Curved Rib Tank White £80 SHOP NOW

Toteme Twisted Seam Denim Full Length Off-White £270 SHOP NOW

T-Lock Suede Clutch + Suede Day Tote + Suede Ballet Flats

My Review: Accessories are something Toteme has only recently added into its repertoire, but, boy, am I glad they did (a statement I'm not sure my bank account would agree with). The T-Lock is, of course, the most popular style from the brand, and I'm really enjoying all the different versions there are of this modern It bag. Large and small, woven, suede, leather, croc or canvas—there's even a shearling version. I road tested the small espresso brown suede T-Lock clutch here, which I was surprised to find comes with a crossbody strap that also doubles up to create this cute shorter shoulder strap. Clutches aren't really my thing for practicality reasons, but this I can get on board with. This would be my dream year-round evening bag methinks.

I also adored the new suede day tote which is the bigger style pictured here. It would make a perfect elegant work bag, with plenty of room in the structured main compartment for an average sized laptop and all the rest of it. It's also got a zip all around the top, something not a lot of suede totes have at the moment, which will keep your belongings safe, especially in London.

And last but certainly not least, a special shoutout to these suede red flats which I saw on my way out of the store (yes, I gasped) and are now living in my mind rent free. Need, want, adore. The perfect accent accessory to complement a neutral wardrobe in spring. Of course, they're completely sold out on Toteme's website but it looks like Net-A-Porter has just had a fresh restock. You're welcome.

Shop the Look:

Toteme T-Lock Suede Clutch Espresso £820 SHOP NOW

Toteme T-Lock Suede Clutch Tobacco £820 SHOP NOW

Toteme Suede Day Tote Black £1240 SHOP NOW

Toteme - INT Croco-Embossed Day Tote Dark Chocolate £1370 SHOP NOW